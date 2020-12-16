The Best Hotels in the Bahamas
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The best hotels in the Bahamas make it easy for you to spend less time worrying about where to stay and more time plotting your next pink-sand beach adventure. Here, you’ll find some of the finest boutique hotels and luxury resorts in the Caribbean, from the humble (a seaside cabana with views to swoon over) to the plush (think private island escape).
Dunmore Street, Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
On an island that’s less than two square miles with fewer than 2,000 people, new hotel openings are bound to cause a stir—as did Bahama House when it launched on Harbour Island in January, 2017. It’s the newest outpostfrom the folks at Eleven...
Nassau, The Bahamas
Music producer turned hotelier Chris Blackwell has made a name for himself converting Caribbean properties (Pink Sands on Harbour Island, GoldenEye in Jamaica) into jetset destinations with studios where his rock-and-roll friends can kick back...
Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
Near the northern end of Eleuthera, Coral Sands is one of the few hotels fortunate enough to sit directly on Harbour Island’s famous Pink Sands Beach, declared one of the world’s prettiest shorelines. Opened in 1968, the hotel has...
One Baha Mar Boulevard Nassau N.P, Nassau, The Bahamas
Not since the Atlantis Paradise Island opened in 1998 has there been this much hype about a resort in the Bahamas. After years of on-again, off-again setbacks, Baha Mar officially debuted in summer 2017, with the launch of the 1,800-room Grand...
West Hill Street Nassau N.P, Nassau, The Bahamas
Though this restored 1740 mansion and historic landmark’s top billing is 20 guest rooms awash in tropical chintz and colonial-style furnishings,Graycliff is much more than a hotel. The restaurant has the feel of a residential dining room, albeit...
Near the northern end of Andros Island, about 15 minutes by air from Nassau, remote Kamalame Cay is worth the effort it takes to get there. The 96-acre private island features 34 rustic-chic rooms and suites, all within steps of a white-sand...
Chapel Street, Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
Not every celebrity who visits Harbour Island stays at the Pink Sands Hotel. Bill Gates, for instance, has his own home on the island. But Keith Richards has checked in here, as have Martha Stewart and Kate Moss. Since its opening in the 1950s,...
Bay Street, Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
An intimate gem whose only shortcoming (in some eyes) is that it does not sit on Pink Sands Beach, the Rock House Hotel & Restaurant was a labor of love for the late Wallace Tutt, an interior designer to the stars who was best known for...
A 600-suite hotel within a hotel, The Cove is the most luxurious of the room towers at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort. Kids aren’t banned, but the vibe is definitely grown-up—witness the adults-only Cove Pool, with its DJ-driven...
Colebrook St, Dunmore Town, The Bahamas
From a members-only beach club in the 1960s, The Dunmore has evolved into a 16-room boutique stay whose spirit and decor evoke that era. Local interior designer Amanda Lindroth oversaw a major renovation when the hotel’s current owners...
Paradise Beach Dr, Suite 19, Paradise Island, The Bahamas
It seems there’s something for everyone at Atlantis Paradise Island Resort. While the tower that houses The Cove centers on adult-oriented fun, The Reef features family-friendly condo-style accommodations with kitchenettes that better...
Unnamed Road, The Bahamas
It is not quite accurate to say that this 13-room beachfront property on sparsely populated South Andros Island is off the beaten path. Sure, there are no roads to bring you here, and the only neighbors are the denizens of the 125-acre nature...
One S Ocean Rd, Nassau, The Bahamas
Since its opening along a dazzling stretch of sand known as Cabbage Beach in 1962, The Ocean Club on Paradise Island has been the preferred stay of old-money patriarchs and traditionalists. Though much at the serenely posh resort has remained...
