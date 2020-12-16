The Best Hotels, Camps, and Lodges in Tanzania
Collected by Afar Magazine
When visiting Tanzania, you can be wild by day and civilized by night thanks to camps and lodges that couple unrivaled wildlife experiences with modern-day comforts and city-worthy food and wine.
Save Place
Tanzania, ArushaSerengeti National Park
As the camp’s name indicates, the main reason to stay here is to catch the Great Migration, the annual movement of more than one million wildebeest and hundreds of thousands of zebra and gazelle making an 1,800-mile circuit through the...
Save Place
Tanzania, ArushaSerengeti National Park
On the eastern edge of Serengeti National Park, Namiri Plains opened in July 2014 as the first permanent in the Soit Le Motonyi reserve. The reserve was closed to tourism for two decades to allow the cheetah population to recover. Forty-five...
Save Place
Grumeti Reserves, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania
One of the five lodging options within the 350,000-acre Singita Grumeti game concession, Faru Faru Lodge sits amid dense woodland on the bank of the Grumeti River. Originally inspired by a mid-20th-century botanist’s camp, each...
Save Place
Grumeti Reserves Grumeti Game Reserve, 31623, Tanzania
One of the most luxurious tented camps in all of Africa sits on an open plain within Singita Grumeti, a 350,000-acre private reserve that adjoins the Serengeti National Park ecosystem, through which vast herds of wildebeest and zebra migrate....
Save Place
Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania
AndBeyond's Ngorongoro Crater Lodge is gorgeous from every angle. Outside, along the rim of Ngorongoro Crater, there are sunrise views of one of the world’s deepest and largest volcanic caldera, which is also a haven for more than 25,000...
Save Place
Iringa, Tanzania
Founded by some of East Africa’s most exclusive mobile safari guides, Asilia manages a collection of understated, low-impact camps in rugged, game-rich locations with little tourism. The company’s Kwihala Camp sits on a hill near the bank of the...
Save Place
Kiwengwa, Tanzania
The Spanish Meliá hotel chain took over management of this 40-acre, all-inclusive beach resort in Zanzibar from Kempinski in 2011. Airy, two-story blocks have rooms with huge baths and beach or garden views, and villas come with their...
Save Place
andBeyond Mnemba Island, Zanzibar, Tanzania
This lodge offers a private island stay, paired with the option of experiencing the Swahili architecture, music, and culture of Stone Town (Zanzibar’s main town, 20 minutes from Mnemba by boat plus a 90-minute drive). Ten...
Save Place
Accessible only by boat, and with a daily rhythm determined by the tides, this beach resort co-founded by Scottish fashion and costume designer Ellis Flyte sits on the southwest part of Pemba Island, a 30-minute flight from Unguja, the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25