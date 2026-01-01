The AFAR Travel Advisory Council

John Galante

Travel Advisor, Travel Edge

Aspen, CO

John has been involved in the travel industry for 30 years, and spent most of his career working with top travel publications such as AFAR, Travel + Leisure and Departures. This gave him the opportunity to travel all over the world, staying in the best hotels and resorts, experiencing both cities and off-the-beaten-path destinations. His experience and his many relationships in the industry, allows John to create incredible trips for his clients.

