The AFAR Travel Advisory Council

CEO and Owner, Gray & Co.
Toronto, Ontario · 416.998.4082
Cari accompanied her parents on overseas work assignments and later became an insatiable explorer in her own right. After 15 years with luxury operator Butterfield & Robinson, she launched Gray & Co. in 2008 and continues to craft active journeys for discerning travelers. Gray & Co. supports sustainable practices and is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association.
President & CEO, Balboa Travel Inc.
San Diego, CA · 858.678.3300
Denise Jackson is the President and CEO of Balboa Travel, a women and minority owned travel management company based in California. A veteran of more than 37 years in the travel industry, Denise is responsible for all aspects of Balboa Travel’s strategic direction. Her oversight includes Corporate Travel Management, Meetings & Incentives, Leisure Travel and Technology Consulting.
Founder, All-Travel.com
Los Angeles, CA · 800.225.3614
Eric launched his company in 1984 with one employee, was an early adopter of technology in travel booking, and has grown All-Travel.com into an award-winning operation with a focus on luxury cruise lines and customized experiences.
Co-owner & Co-president Valerie Wilson Travel
New York, NY · 212.592.1210
Jennifer knows the ins and outs of travel planning, having joined Valerie Wilson Travel in 1991. Now, as co-owner and co-president, she specializes in business travel and manages airline relationships. She also happens to be an avid golfer and partial to Scotland’s links.
Travel Advisor, Travel Edge
Aspen, CO · 970.300.4880
John has been involved in the travel industry for 30 years, and spent most of his career working with top travel publications such as AFAR, Travel + Leisure and Departures. This gave him the opportunity to travel all over the world, staying in the best hotels and resorts, experiencing both cities and off-the-beaten-path destinations. His experience and his many relationships in the industry, allows John to create incredible trips for his clients.
Luxury Travel Advisor, ProTravel International
New York, NY · 212.651.2110
Josh enjoys tailoring itineraries to a client’s needs and budgets, including honeymoons and multigenerational trips. He has visited over 65 countries, with expertise in Africa, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Caribbean. He was recognized as a 2014 Virtuoso Rising Star.
CEO, Avenue Two Travel
Villanova, PA · 610.243-1100
Joshua Bush serves as the CEO for Avenue Two Travel a high-end travel management company headquartered in Villanova PA. As a sought after thought leader, Joshua serves as the Vice Chair for the Virtuoso Member Advisory Board. He has also consulted for numerous advisory boards and panels including: Marriott International Luxury Brands Luxury Travel Advisor Magazine, Accor Hotels, Park Hyatt, Viceroy, Classic Vacations and more. His goal has always been to focus on elevating the industry and increasing recognition for clients.
President, Judy Perl Worldwide Travel
New York, NY · 212.979.7400
A 30-year industry veteran, Judy has built a reputation for expertise in luxury bespoke travel. She’s coordinated safaris for multi-generational family reunions, round-the-world journeys, destination weddings, spa retreats, and more. Factor in her past work experience at luxury cruise lines, and she’s well suited to personalize a wide range of travel experiences.
Managing Director of Premier Access, Geographic Expeditions
San Francisco, CA · 800.777.8183
Kate has been crafting extraordinary journeys for more than two decades, tailoring each to meet a traveler’s dreams. These efforts have included arranging a private audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and private New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Giza Pyramid. She spearheaded the launch of GeoEx’s offerings in Africa and Southeast Asia and coordinates research expeditions in remote and challenging areas for Disney and Pixar. Learn more about Kate Doty’s travel style.
Director of Leisure Sales, TravelStore
Los Angeles, CA · 310.689.5415
While studying in Sweden, Katie explored as much of Europe as possible, traveling to Russia, England, France, Holland, and Romania. Now, as the Director of Leisure Sales for TravelStore, she still counts Europe, African safaris, Tahiti, adventure travel, and luxury hotels among her specialties.
Founder/CEO, KK Travels Worldwide
Atlanta, GA · 404.458.6800
Growing up overseas gave Kristen insight into other cultures. She loves sharing that knowledge and creating meaningful journeys for her clients—the type who don’t just want to tour a vineyard but also have lunch with the owners. Kristen has been acknowledged for her expertise in destination weddings and honeymoons.
Owner/CEO, SmartFlyer
New York, NY · 212.269.9088
Michael’s curiosity sends him in search of the best the world has to offer. He founded SmartFlyer more than 20 years ago after graduating from Washington University in St. Louis. Michael designs unique, once-in-a-lifetime itineraries and knows the best ways to issue First/Business Class tickets for his clients. Michael sits on both the Starwood and Park Hyatt Advisory Boards. Learn more about Michael Holtz and SmartFlyer.
Independent Travel Consultant, Strong Travel Services
Dallas, TX · 214.258.6903
Steve Harris appreciates everything about luxury travel, having had his share of “no frills” transportation and lodging in his previous career as a drummer. He was a member of numerous bands in Fort Worth, Austin, and New Orleans playing everything from polka, jazz, country, blues, soul, and classical. After 32 years in the travel/hospitality industry and in his 24th year affiliated with Strong Travel Services of Dallas, he continues to service and finesse his clients as an Independent Contractor. During his travels, he’s garnered the reputation among his clients and peers as the “The Social Mayor or “Man About Town” for his endless connections in cities around the world.
VP, Coronet Travel Ltd.
Saint Louis, MO · 314.721.1170
Will began his travel career at age 16, escorting groups for Coronet Travel, an agency started by his mother in 1977. Will and his brother, Jack, have led the company since 2000, and they cater to high-end independent leisure travelers. Will treats all of Coronet’s clients like family; some relationships are now in their third generation.