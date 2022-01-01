The AFAR Travel Advisory Council

Steve Harris

Independent Travel Consultant, Strong Travel Services

Dallas, TX · 214.258.6903

Steve Harris appreciates everything about luxury travel, having had his share of “no frills” transportation and lodging in his previous career as a drummer. He was a member of numerous bands in Fort Worth, Austin, and New Orleans playing everything from polka, jazz, country, blues, soul, and classical. After 32 years in the travel/hospitality industry and in his 24th year affiliated with Strong Travel Services of Dallas, he continues to service and finesse his clients as an Independent Contractor. During his travels, he’s garnered the reputation among his clients and peers as the “The Social Mayor or “Man About Town” for his endless connections in cities around the world.