Amid the flashy, high-profile hotels of Mexico’s capital, a growing number of retreats—many of them independent and owner-led—reveal a more intimate side of the city. They’re located not just in much-loved neighborhoods like La Roma and Condesa but also across the city, from the historic downtown to swanky Polanco. The Mexico City edition of Afar’s Hotels We Love series features the city’s 14 best hotels, whether you’re looking for an urban resort or an apartment-style retreat.

The Alest

A guest room at the Alest in Mexico City Courtesy of the Alest

Neighborhood: Polanco

Polanco Why we love it: London meets Mexico City in this chic hotel

London meets Mexico City in this chic hotel From: $266

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The bright red chairs and bistro tables outside the Alest’s black-framed, street-facing windows feel reminiscent of a British storefront, while the red entry door is like one you’d expect to find in London. Designed by Mexican interior designer Sofía Aspe with nods to Britannia, the 19 cozy rooms also have distinctly Mexican touches, with art by local artists like Arantxa Solís and furniture sourced from around the country, including hand painted side tables from Michoacán. One of the hotel’s biggest drawing cards is the bar, 45. Its menu—featuring experimental cocktails like the Julio Verne, made from tequila, sake, and grapefruit syrup—was designed by well-known Mexico City cocktail bar Limantour.

Casa Pani

Modernist Mario Pani created the building that houses Casa Pani in Mexico City. Courtesy of Casa Pani

Neighborhood: Cuauhtémoc

Cuauhtémoc Why we love it: An architectural gem on a quiet street

An architectural gem on a quiet street From: $180

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It’s rare you get to sleep in a house designed by a legendary architect. That’s why architecture enthusiasts flock to Casa Pani, a space designed by the late Mexican modernist Mario Pani, known for his innovative urban design. The team behind the project includes architect Miggi Hood, Yola Mezcal cofounder Yola Jimenez, and entrepreneur Marie Cazalaa, who together created a cool guesthouse in the less-touristed Cuauhtémoc neighborhood. Hood breathed new life into the modernist space while still respecting its heritage. Six bedrooms all have enormous windows and en suite bathrooms. Each room has its own distinctive character, whether it’s a private terrace shaded by a jacaranda tree, a bathroom with a giant tub, or furniture designed by the likes of Paolo Buffa, Eero Saarinen, and Clara Porset. There’s also a courtyard, communal kitchen, and living area where guests often meet and mingle.

Casa Polanco

Who doesn’t want to spend the night in a former mansion? Especially one that mixes comfort and elegance, like Casa Polanco. Courtesy of Casa Polanco

Neighborhood: Polanco

Polanco Why we love it: A tranquil and tasteful mansion house

A tranquil and tasteful mansion house From: $546

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When Polanco entrepreneur, real estate developer, and resident Octavio Aguilar purchased an old mansion a decade ago, his first intention was to rent it to an embassy. But he had a change of heart when he found papers that permitted it to be used as a hotel. With the help of architect Claudio Gantuz, the original mansion was renovated into Casa Polanco. A new wing was added, and the entire property was transformed into a hotel that feels like a private home. There are 19 individually designed rooms with high ceilings, some with terraces, others with oversize tubs. There’s ample communal space where guests can lounge: Sip a glass of wine on the front terrace, read in the library, or partake of daily high tea in the light-filled indoor courtyard. There’s also a spa cabin on the rooftop, where treatments like massages can be booked.

Casa Teo

A chef-owned hotel with an emphasis on food and art? Yes, please. Courtesy of Casa Teo

Neighborhood: Polanco

Polanco Why we love it: An apartment-style stay with serious culinary connections

An apartment-style stay with serious culinary connections From: $395

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When renowned chef Enrique Olvera had to move his multi-award-winning restaurant in Mexico City, Pujol, into a larger space, his team turned the original spot into a mezcal bar, Ticuchi. He bought the two-bedroom apartment upstairs and turned it into Casa Teo, a place where he can host artists’ residences so that creative minds from a variety of fields can come together to exchange ideas. The space has an open kitchen at its center and a communal dining table for 10. Olvera often brings in chefs from out of town for special dinners bookable by the public, and hosts regular talks, events, and workshops. Those who want some extra time to get their creative juices flowing—or just a truly unique base in Mexico City—can book the Casa Teo apartment via Airbnb. Simple and airy, with fluffy white beds and neutral hues, it’s perfect for relaxing and clearing your mind. Upstairs, Olvera has acquired another apartment, which has a similar layout to Teo 1. It’s a little more family-friendly, with three bedrooms and a spacious living room with couches.

Círculo Mexicano

A guest room at Círculo Mexicano Courtesy of Círculo Mexicano

Neighborhood: Downtown

Downtown Why we love it: A contemporary, Shaker-inspired hotel in the city’s historic heart

A contemporary, Shaker-inspired hotel in the city’s historic heart From: $206

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Most foreigners flock to neighborhoods like Roma or Condesa, but a stay in the historic part of downtown is just as rewarding. Once you arrive on the doorstep of Círculo Mexicano, you’ll realize there’s plenty to explore in the surrounding area, including the majestic National Palace. Set in a restored 19th-century building, the ground-floor courtyard is home to two restaurants from much-loved Mexico City chef Gabriela Cámara and a collection of shops selling artisanal ceramics and textiles. Upstairs, the 25 rooms are minimalist and roomy, with neutral Oaxacan textiles and wooden furniture by local design studio La Metropolitana. On the rooftop, guests can sip cocktails while soaking up history and viewing the Metropolitan Cathedral, National Palace, and Templo Mayor.

Colima 71

Colima 71’s interiors were designed by Alberto Kalach. Courtesy of Colima 71

Neighborhood: Roma Norte

Roma Norte Why we love it: Alberto Kalach–designed interiors clad in soothing natural materials

Alberto Kalach–designed interiors clad in soothing natural materials From: $280

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Designed by Alberto Kalach, one of the country’s leading architects, Colima 71 is a pocket of peace in Roma Norte, one of the hipper parts of the city. The aesthetic, which consists of natural hues and earthy tones, hews to trends in contemporary Mexican interior design, which emphasizes natural materials such as marble and terrazzo. The 16 rooms are simple and sleek, with wooden screens, cream rounded couches, and private balconies. Across the small hotel, notable works of art and craftsmanship can be found everywhere, from the green marble bar counter to the latticework art installation designed by artist Sofía Táboas and the towering sculptural installation by Dario Escobar, created from brass, bicycle tires, and stainless steel.

Condesa DF

An outdoor terrace at Condesa DF in Mexico City Undine Pröhl/Grupo Habita

Neighborhood: La Condesa

La Condesa Why we love it: A beloved classic in a 1928 mansion

A beloved classic in a 1928 mansion From: $356

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Over the past two decades, Mexican hospitality brand Grupo Habita has opened a string of properties across the country while gaining a cult following. But one of its most loved hotels is still Condesa DF, which opened in 2005. Set in a 1928 French neoclassical mansion on the edge of Parque España in tree-lined Condesa, the hotel is a firm favorite among residents, who are drawn to the rooftop terrace where cocktails flow and music plays long into the night. Travelers who want to tap into Mexico City’s swank party crowd can stop by for a drink or book one of the 40 chic white and wood-paneled rooms; some have terraces facing a canopy of jacaranda trees. In the mornings, breakfast is served on the open-air palm- and ivy-filled patio.

Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

Four Seasons Mexico City’s central atrium Courtesy of Four Seasons

Neighborhood: Juárez

Juárez Why we love it: A grand, hacienda-style property with a leafy courtyard

A grand, hacienda-style property with a leafy courtyard From: $600

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Despite its location on Paseo de la Reforma, the bustling main artery that runs through Mexico City, Four Seasons maintains an air of tranquility. Behind the grand walls that face the street, a peaceful courtyard is filled with citrus trees, banana plants, and a tinkling fountain, around which the hacienda-inspired hotel is arranged. Looking out onto this space are the 240 guest rooms, with white linens, printed headboards, and burgundy footstools. Also facing the courtyard is the ground floor bar and Zanaya restaurant, which serves a seafood-centric menu on an inviting terraced patio. On the third floor, there’s a fitness center, spa, and outdoor pool where guests can retreat after a day exploring one of the continent’s busiest cities.

Hotel San Fernando

The Ocio Suite at the Hotel San Fernando in Mexico City Courtesy of Hotel San Fernando

Neighborhood: La Condesa

La Condesa Why we love it: A color-filled retreat in an art deco building from a hip American boutique hotel group

A color-filled retreat in an art deco building from a hip American boutique hotel group From: $178

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It’s not surprising that Bunkhouse would open a hotel in Mexico City, considering the hospitality brand already has a popular seaside property in Todos Santos, Hotel San Cristobal. Much like the Texas-born brand’s other hotels (Saint Cecilia in Austin), Hotel San Fernando is cheery, with pops of hot pink, peach, and sage green throughout. Set on the fringe of Parque México, a lush slice of greenery in the residential La Condesa neighborhood, the hotel occupies a cozy art deco building, which was reimagined by Mexico City–based studio Reurbano. On the rooftop terrace, chilaquiles and huevos rancheros are served in the morning, and spicy margaritas and mezcals come evening.

Ignacia Guest House

Savor bright, cheerful colors—and an excellent breakfast spread—at Ignacia Guest House. Courtesy of Ignacia Sala

Neighborhood: Roma

Roma Why we love it: A reimagined Beaux-Arts residence

A reimagined Beaux-Arts residence From: $272

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Mexico City has no shortage of reinvigorated mansions, but Ignacia Guest House is particularly stunning, thanks to the design-driven finishes of the 1913 Beaux-Arts building. At the center of the hotel is a courtyard, where guests can relax in a garden of cacti. On one side of the courtyard is the restored house, with one black-themed room, a pink lounge, a library, and a kitchen and dining space with French doors that lead to the courtyard. Opposite the main house, in contrast, is a sharp and shiny new building with four guest rooms painted in shades of yellow, rose, black, or green. Wherever you choose to stay, don’t skip Ignacia’s morning meal. With a selection of artisanal conchas (sweet Mexican bread), fresh fruit, and house-made sopes and tamales, the breakfast spread is worthy of a leisurely morning.

Las Alcobas, a Luxury Collection Hotel

The restaurant at Las Alcobas, a Luxury Collection Hotel Courtesy of Las Alcobas, a Luxury Collection Hotel

Neighborhood: Polanco

Polanco Why we love it: An intimate, design-forward stay minutes from cultural institutions

An intimate, design-forward stay minutes from cultural institutions Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy From: $446

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Las Alcobas has long been a hub for high-end travelers with a keen eye for design. Set in a former private residence in Polanco with only 35 rooms, the handsome, intimate hotel was recently overhauled by Yabu Pushelberg, the team behind the original design. Interiors in earthy tones have luxury accents like fine Italian bed linens and spa-like marble bathrooms with tubs and rain showers. One of the hotel’s most striking elements is the rosewood spiral staircase at the entranceway. While the inviting interiors and service alone are worth checking into Las Alcobas, the convenient location is just as much of a draw: Situated on Masaryk Avenue, Mexico City’s answer to Fifth Avenue, the hotel is wedged between Chapultepec Park and Boulevard Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra. The latter is lined with cultural institutions including Museo Soumaya and the Colección Jumex.

Octavia Casa

Octavia Casa’s minimalist, neutral-hued interiors were inspired by Japanese ryokans. Courtesy of Octavia Casa

Neighborhood: La Condesa

La Condesa Why we love it: A restorative retreat with ryokan vibes

A restorative retreat with ryokan vibes From: $651 for two nights (two-night minimum)

$651 for two nights (two-night minimum) Book now

From the founder of the local women’s wear label Octavia comes a sleek minimalist six-room retreat in La Condesa. Even the outside of the building of Octavia Casa, which has a wooden lattice facade with green plants that add life and color, has a calming feel. Inside, neutral, light-filled rooms and large white beds promote a sense of tranquility; all ceramics, glass, and linens are sourced from local brands like Onora, Encrudo, and Ente. While the hotel is firmly rooted in Mexican design, from certain angles you could almost mistake it for a ryokan in Japan.

The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City

A guest room at the Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City Courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City

Neighborhood: Reforma

Reforma Why we love it: A sleek, sky-high retreat with the best views in the city

A sleek, sky-high retreat with the best views in the city Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy From: $626

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As the tallest hotel in Mexico City—soaring 58 stories above Chapultepec Park and Paseo de la Reforma—it goes without saying that the Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City has some of the best views in town. No space is without an exceptional vista (except for maybe the sauna): not the indoor pool nor the SAMOS Sabores Míos restaurant, where ceviche and tacos are served, nor the aptly named Sky Bar, which is lined with city-facing couches. The hotel has 153 sophisticated rooms with splashes of gray, black, and dark wood, and polished marble bathrooms. All have floor-to-ceiling windows; some even have glass-fronted terraces, which frame the twinkling lights below.

Sofitel Mexico City Reforma

The pool at Sofitel Mexico City Reforma Courtesy of Sofitel Mexico City Reforma

Neighborhood: Reforma

Reforma Why we love it: A well-located retreat with contemporary-feeling rooms and notable dining

A well-located retreat with contemporary-feeling rooms and notable dining Loyalty program: Accor Live Limitless

Accor Live Limitless From: $620

$620 Book now

At first glance, the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma looks like a historic mansion, with a street-level facade designed by architect Rafael Carlos Goyeneche, who began the exterior in 1937. This is indeed the entrance, but look up and you’ll see a soaring glass tower that houses the 275 contemporary rooms, complete with geometric carpets, paneled walls, and alcoves that frame the floor-to-ceiling windows. Located on the edge of the Paseo de la Reforma, the property has easy access to Chapultepec Park, as well as neighborhoods like Polanco, where you’ll find some of the city’s best restaurants (ahem, Pujol). Don’t make too many reservations, as you will want to snag a table for dinner at the hotel’s Bajel, a fine dining restaurant from chef Alonso Vidal featuring such Mexican-inspired dishes as mole blanco with cauliflower and nutmeg. Follow it with a margarita at the Cityzen Rooftop Bar, which offers views over the magnificent Ángel de la Independencia landmark.

This story was originally published in August 2022 and has been updated. Additional reporting by Sandra Ramani.