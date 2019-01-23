These Florida Keys hotels are blessed with warm sunshine, fresh seafood, and stellar beaches—and are the perfect passport-free alternative to the Caribbean.

A Caribbean getaway can mean good things like relaxing on an island, soaking up the sun, and swimming in clear blue water. But it can also mean long flights, passport hassles, and endless customs lines. What if you could get the magic of the Caribbean minus the trouble? We have some good news: The Florida Keys has all that magic and more. These seven beachfront hotels harness the laid-back vibe that a Caribbean vacation is known for. Get ready to crack some conch, drink some rum, and enjoy some world-class sunsets. Courtesy of Casa Morada Lush tropical foliage at Casa Morada Lush island life at an all-suite hotel Designed to impart the owners’ love of nature and wildlife to visitors, Casa Morada, on Islamorada, is perfect for those who appreciate lush tropical flora. Guests who arrive expecting only palm trees are in for a surprise. This all-suite boutique hotel celebrates its place in the tropics through landscape design by Raymond Jungles, whose signature style lends a, well, jungle ambience reminiscent of famously green Caribbean islands like St. Lucia and Dominica. An added bonus: Many of the guest rooms feature outdoor showers and Jacuzzis, so staying outside is almost always an option. Courtesy of Cheeca Lodge & Spa Enjoy sunset from the resort's fleet of fishing boats. Sportfishing heaven for amateurs and pros

Fishing is a pastime and a profession in the Caribbean. Cheeca Lodge & Spa, on Islamorada, Florida’s sportfishing capital, communicates its own stateside enthusiasm for this water-loving pastime with everything from their logo (a giant tarpon) to their gorgeous new fishing pier. The hotel is famous for expert-led fishing excursions that take place on its own fleet—skiffs, bay boats, and sportfishing boats—and guests can choose between fly or reel fishing on reefs or offshore. The resort hosts several fishing competitions, including the prestigious Presidential Sailfish Tournament, founded by former president George H.W. Bush in 1990 and held at Cheeca Lodge every January. Courtesy of Ocean Key Resort Ocean Key Resort is the place to be for Key West's sunset celebrations. Picture-perfect sunsets and Caribbean cocktails Home to Key West’s famous Sunset Pier, Ocean Key Resort & Spa has sunset-watching on lockdown, giving islands like the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, and Antigua a run for their money. Sunset Pier is considered the best place in Key West to enjoy spectacular gulf sunsets, an experience that’s sweetened by the resort’s tropical and Caribbean cocktails and cuisine. Keep the vibe going and join the nightly post-sundown party for music and dancing. Alternatively, the idea of watching the flaming sun sink into the Gulf of Mexico from your private balcony doesn’t sound half bad, either. Courtesy of The Reach Replace gray winter days with the brilliant sun of Key West. White-sand beaches with a side of luxury Key West's beachfront resort The Reach offers a truly luxurious, Caribbean-style sun-worshipping experience with powdery sand and crystal clear water. The beach will remind you of islands like St. Bart’s and Grand Cayman. Sprawled across a private stretch of pristine white sand lapped by cerulean gulf waters, this five-star property has everything you need (hello, pool concierge) and nothing you don’t (bye-bye, crowds). Also important: lots of inviting hammocks. Courtesy of Moorings Village Island spices infuse the dishes in the Florida Keys, too. A taste of the Caribbean

