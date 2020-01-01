Where do you want to go?
Photo by Benjamin Rasmussen
There’s a New Type of Aurora to Look for on Your Next Northern Lights Trip
Plus, an enlightening guide to the other types of auroras you may see.
What I Learned From Traveling the World With René Redzepi
In his book, “Hungry,” food critic Jeff Gordinier chronicles four years of travel with the acclaimed chef of Noma. Along the way, he learned a lot about life, travel, and where to find some of Mexico’s best mole—and he shares his reflections with AFAR.
How an Eagle Festival Is Changing Tourism in Mongolia
Mongolia draws adventurous travelers with its pristine nature and uncompromised culture. The country's increasingly popular Golden Eagle Festival is trying to figure out how to maintain those now that it’s in the spotlight.
French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum
The Best All-Inclusive Cruises
Why You Should Book Your Next Trip in the Off Season
Autumn Aurora: Where to See the Northern Lights in the Fall
Where to Go in 2020
Where will 2020 take you? Here, you'll find 36 destinations to kick-start your travel dreaming and scheming. We've surfaced emerging places. We've highlighted unexpected spots. And we've blown out a handful of classic destinations—the places we return to again and again—with alternatives to the big cities and the most crowded seasons.
How to Calm Your Travel Anxiety
The most avid traveler might still have to contend with panic attacks, a fear of flying, or general anxiety. But none of that is going to stop us from exploring the world. We're offering the Modern Globe-Trotter's Guide to traveling with, in spite of, and to overcome anxiety.
Inside Singapore’s New Jewel Complex at the World’s Best Airport
The brand-new extension is not just a mall. It is also a stunning garden attraction and a preview of the city-state’s best local restaurants and shops.
Airlines Are Canceling Flights to China Due to Coronavirus ConcernsTravel News
China’s Coronavirus Outbreak: What International Travelers Need to KnowTravel News
Is It OK to Ditch Your Travel Partner at TSA PreCheck?Travel Tips
Ethiopia Is Spending $5 Billion to Build Africa’s Largest AirportAir Travel