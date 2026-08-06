There’s a New Type of Aurora to Look for on Your Next Northern Lights Trip

Inspiring, Empowering, and Enriching Travelers Who Care.



Athens, Greece
Family Travel
6 Places to Travel Abroad with Your Kids This Year, Including for Northern Lights, Safari, and Snorkeling
Afar contributors with kids recommend six family-friendly places to travel abroad this year, nearby and on the other side of the globe.
August 6, 2026 02:04 PM
 · 
Tim Chester
Image of a rocky landscape overlayed with an illustration of an airplane route map
Air Travel News
Why Flights Are Being Diverted, and How It Could Affect Your Travel Plans
August 6, 2026 01:38 PM
 · 
Barbara Peterson
(Left) Neng's Jr (Right) Downtown Asheville
Cities We Love
7 Best Asheville Neighborhoods Every Visitor Should Know
August 6, 2026 12:43 PM
 · 
Jenn Rice
Left: YMI Cultural Center; right: a jazz performance at YMI (this is the performer we saw when we visited. I emailed Asheville tourism to ask for her name and cc'd Billie)
Cities We Love
Why the Block Is Asheville’s Must-Visit Neighborhood
August 6, 2026 11:53 AM
 · 
Lia Picard

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TRAVEL TIPS + NEWS
The tail of a parked Delta airplane with an airport and some lights in the background
Delta Cuts Several Flights at New York’s JFK Airport Amid Network Adjustments
If You Have Family From These 10 Countries, You Can Get Dual Citizenship
Could Your European River Cruise Be Thwarted by Low Water Levels? Here’s What to Know
You Can Now Sauna Like a Finn—Smoke and All—Just Off Helsinki’s Coast
Three Airports Join TSA’s Privatized Gold+ Security Screening Program. Here’s What It Means for Travelers.

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FEATURED PARTNERS

Explore the world with our featured partners

The Pacific is at your doorstep at Regent Santa Monica Beach.
Hotels
The Santa Monica Hotel Bringing New Life to the Coast
Regent Santa Monica Beach brings classic California design, chef-led market tours, and Guerlain spa treatments to the most effortlessly stylish neighborhood.
Sponsored by
The stunning view over Victoria Harbor from a Corner Suite lounge at Regent Hong Kong
Hotels
These Regent Hotels & Resorts Make Every Stay Feel Cinematic
From Hollywood and Hong Kong to Shanghai and Cannes, these Regent Hotels are close to some of the world’s greatest film festivals and cinematic scenes.
Sponsored by
The fresh sea air is all part of the Orla experience.
Food + Drink
Regent Hotels & Resorts Is Making Dining Part of the Destination
Chef Michael Mina’s Orla at Regent Santa Monica Beach is part of Regent Hotels & Resorts’ growing global portfolio of transcendent culinary experiences, spanning Bali to Vietnam.
Sponsored by
At Paradisus Cancun, wellness is a personal journey that can begin with a swim in the pool or the Caribbean Sea.
Hotels
This Cancún Icon Just Reinvented What an All-Inclusive Can Be
After a complete transformation, Paradisus Cancun’s iconic pyramids return to the Mexican Caribbean, with immersive destination-led and wellness experiences woven into every stay—from sunrise yoga to lagoon sunset cruises.
Sponsored by
A farmhouse cooking class in Italy
Food + Drink
4 Food-Focused Trips for Travelers Who Love Culture
From cooking classes in Tuscany to market visits in Vietnam, these tours use food to connect travelers with local traditions and daily life.
Sponsored by
Pulling maple taffy on fresh snow in Québec
Food + Drink
3 Cities, 3 Continents, 3 Unforgettable Food Scenes
In Canada, Colombia, and China, these three cities share one thing: a food scene worth traveling for.
Sponsored by
View from Villa Rufolo on the Amalfi Coast
Where to Travel Next
4 Trips Where Expert Planning Makes All the Difference
From Borneo to the Amalfi Coast, these USTOA tour operators handle the logistics, planning, and local connections so travelers can focus on the experience.
Sponsored by
A woman on a boat in Thailand’s Koh Phi Phi islands
Outdoor Adventure
4 Guided Tours That Make Solo Travel Less Intimidating
From walking the Camino de Santiago to cycling Portugal’s Atlantic coast, these USTOA tour operators make ambitious solo journeys easier to plan and more rewarding to experience.
Sponsored by
A rendering gives a first look of the newly redesigned Sandals Jamaica Montego Bay.
Hotels We Love
Inside Sandals’ $200 Million Jamaica Transformation
A reimagining of three Sandals classics brings Skypool suites, fresh culinary concepts, and a new vision of all-inclusive luxury to the Caribbean.
Sponsored by
Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington D.C.
Bars + Nightlife
5 Washington, D.C. Neighborhoods That Come Alive at Night
Discover the neighborhoods and their restaurants, bars, and live music venues that define the capital after dark.
Sponsored by
The Cooper’s deck chairs are among the design elements that reflect the city’s connection to the water.
Hotels
The Cooper Redefines Charleston’s Waterfront Stay
The city’s first luxury waterfront hotel pairs sweeping harbor views, maritime-inspired design, and on-the-water adventures.
Sponsored by
At The Cooper’s signature restaurant, The Crossing, a raw bar anchors the dining room.
Hotels
Charleston’s Best Waterfront Dining Is at This Hotel
Charleston’s newest waterfront hotel serves seafood towers, sunset cocktails, and some of the city’s most striking views.
Sponsored by
AMERICA 250
Join Mount Vernon for an evening of family-friendly fun and fireworks choreographed to holiday music. Take a stroll through the estate while being serenaded by local choirs, visit with re-enactors from the First Virginia Regiment in winter encampment and learn 18th-century dance moves from the costumed guides in the Greenhouse. Virginia Tourism Corporation, www.Virginia.org
America 250
Tall Ships, Immigrant Stories, and an Epic Cookout: America 250 Celebrations in the South
As the nation turns 250, Southern states are commemorating both the birth of American democracy and the diverse communities that continue to shape its future.
America 250
Lowriders, Rodeos, and Cowboy Poetry: America 250 Celebrations in the West
June 22, 2026 07:04 AM
 · 
Ashlea Halpern
America 250
Tall Ships, Block Parties, and the Oldest Fourth of July Parade: America 250 Celebrations in the Northeast
June 19, 2026 06:58 AM
 · 
Ashlea Halpern
America 250
Mount Rushmore Festivities and a 1,900-mile Pony Ride: America 250 Celebrations in the Midwest
June 18, 2026 03:20 PM
 · 
Ashlea Halpern
Hotels We Love
The 40 Best New Hotels of 2026
June 10, 2026 10:00 AM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers

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POPULAR READS
Travel to the Early 1900s on This Glamorous Train Journey Along Vietnam’s Scenic Coast
At This Remote Canadian Lodge, I Discovered New Ways to See the Rainforest
The Elusive World of Million-Mile Fliers
New eGates Could Make TSA Security Checks Even Quicker, and These 3 Airports Are Testing Them Out
Where to Go This Fall for Fewer Crowds and Peak Scenery
State Parks, Cherry Orchards, Dark Skies: Door County Is One of the Midwest’s Best-Kept Secrets
HOTELS
Wildflower Farms, Auberge Collection, celebrates the landscapes, flavors, and seasons of the Hudson Valley.
Wildflower Farms, Auberge Collection, celebrates the landscapes, flavors, and seasons of the Hudson Valley.
Hotels We Love
The 20 Best Hotels in the Catskills and Hudson Valley: Creek Swims, Wood-Fired Saunas, and Cozy Cabins
11 snug boutique hotels for a weekend escape from the concrete jungle
August 4, 2026 04:07 PM
 · 
Devorah Lev-Tov
Le Sirenuse
Le Sirenuse
Hotels We Love
The 14 Best Hotels on the Amalfi Coast, Capri, and Ischia
August 3, 2026 10:33 AM
 · 
Laura Itzkowitz
Public Hot Spring
Stay Here Next
This Ryokan Is the Perfect Pause Between Tokyo and Kyoto
August 3, 2026 10:08 AM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
Timber interiors and picture windows framing forest views, with rug and wooden floors
Stay Here Next
At This British Columbia Wilderness Lodge, Luxury Has a Larger Purpose
July 30, 2026 02:57 PM
 · 
Mary Holland
Tarabel Lisbon occupies a restored 19th-century mansion in Lisbon's elegant Lapa neighborhood.
Tarabel Lisbon occupies a restored 19th-century mansion in Lisbon's elegant Lapa neighborhood.
Hotels We Love
The 12 Best Hotels in Lisbon
July 28, 2026 11:14 AM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman
Kids on a hanging obstacle course at the KidsOnly Club at the One&Only Mandarina in Mexico
Hotels
These Hotels Have Kids Clubs That Go Above and Beyond
July 27, 2026 09:14 AM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Four people on horseback in a meadow with trees in the distance
Family Travel
Disconnect From Your Device and Reconnect With Your Family at These 8 Nature Destinations
July 24, 2026 10:31 AM
 · 
Kathryn Romeyn

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IN THE MAGAZINE
Scene at ΟΙ ΣΥΜΠΕΘΕΡΟΙ with owner Thanos Vrettakis serving customers.
The Most Subversive Neighborhood in Athens Is Also Its Tastiest
Following the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail—and the Story It Left Out
Curaçao in the Sun: A Local Photographer’s Island Portrait

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LONGREADS
South-Korea_Jeju-Island_Unsplash_Jeju-Pork-and-Beef-in-Broth_credit-Goodcine-Photo.jpg
Left: Jeju; right: Nogorok - Jeju Pork and Jeju Beef boiled in broth
Photo by Namupang 낭그늘쉼팡/Unsplash (L); photo by Goodcine Photo (R)
Food + Drink
The Best Soup I’ve Ever Eaten Is Served on This Korean Volcanic Island
The wagyu of pork, made from Jeju Black pigs, is treasured for its marbled, nutty-sweet meat. I found a life-changing version of it on a sleepy side street.
April 16, 2026 03:57 PM
 · 
Elyse Inamine
Outside the HT Home for the Aged
Outside the HT Home for the Aged
Photo by Tykesha Burton
History + Culture
Harriet Tubman’s Story Didn’t End With the Underground Railroad—See Where Her Life Began Again in New York
From a historic church to a quiet grave site, Auburn, New York, tells the story of Harriet Tubman’s life after the Underground Railroad and why those final 50 years are as important as her courageous rescues.
February 2, 2026 04:10 PM
 · 
Tykesha Spivey Burton
Socotra, Yemen - January 19, 2025: Discovering Socotra Islands breathtaking landscapes and coastlines on an adventure
Socotra, Yemen - January 19, 2025: Discovering Socotra Islands breathtaking landscapes and coastlines on an adventure
Photo by Dave Primov/Shutterstock
Longreads
Can the “Galápagos of the Arabian Sea” Survive Its Popularity?
The UNESCO-listed island of Socotra faces an onslaught of sustainability challenges, from climate change to an Instagram-fueled tourism surge.
January 29, 2026 11:10 AM
 · 
Rachel Nuwer

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WHERE TO GO NEXT
The New Contemporary American Art Gallery at the Crystal Bridges Museum with people looking at modern artworks
Air Travel News
United Is Launching 4 New U.S. Routes—Let Them Inspire Your Fall Getaways
The airline is introducing service to intriguing destinations across the South and Midwest. These are the routes and what the destinations have to offer.
July 23, 2026 01:42 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Beautiful village Stein am Rhein, Switzerland
Where to Travel Next
5 Charming Swiss Towns for Fondue, Medieval Castles, and Alpine Lakes
July 21, 2026 02:12 AM
 · 
Melanie Haiken
View of the Manila skyline
Air Travel News
Delta Just Launched a New Nonstop Flight to One of Asia’s Most Exciting Cities
July 17, 2026 06:30 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Sunrise view of popular tourist attraction ancient temple complex Angkor Wat with reflected in lake Siem Reap, Cambodia
Where to Travel Next
The Best Temples, Food, and Things to Do in Siem Reap
July 13, 2026 06:06 PM
 · 
Anna Mazurek
PODCASTS
LATEST EPISODES
S5, E36: Beyond the Wing: How Buffalo’s Food Scene Quietly Became One of America’s Best
S5, E35: Following the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail—and the Story It Left Out
S5, E34: Queer Travel Is About Joy, Not Just Safety
S5, E33: Travel to Listen: Everyone Knows Motown. Not Everyone Knows Its Story
S5, E32: Feel-Good Fridays | The Viral World Cup Food Obsession and a Very American Bourbon
S5, E31: Why a Michigan Road Trip Might Be the Best Way to Build a Friendship

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TRAVEL GUIDES
Edifices in Puerto Rico are meant to catch attention.
Puerto Rico
Europe
Caribbean
Osaka
Albania
Nepal
OUTDOOR ADVENTURE
View of the colorful buildings on the seafront in the town of Aldeburgh, Suffolk. UK
Outdoor Adventure
The Prettiest English Villages Along the World’s Longest Coastal Trail
These five seaside villages are among the most rewarding stops along the King Charles III England Coast Path, from Cornwall to Cumbria. Here’s what to do and where to stay in each town.
July 31, 2026 09:10 AM
 · 
Emma John
A beautiful spring season at Jasna Lake in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Triglav National Park
National Parks
These 6 National Parks in Europe Have Glacial Lakes, Nearby Chalets, and Way Fewer Tourists
Skip Europe’s most crowded national parks for lesser-visited ones in Iceland, Slovenia, Romania, Poland, Sweden, and Montenegro.
July 29, 2026 03:02 PM
 · 
Hayley Domin
Left: Blue Ridge Mountains, Western North Carolina; right: Looking Glass Falls
Outdoor Adventure
Best Outdoor Activities in Asheville: 5 Adventures for Every Skill Level
From mountain biking at Hard Times Trailhead to waterfall plunges at Sliding Rock, here’s where to get outside in the Blue Ridge Mountains around Asheville, North Carolina.
July 27, 2026 09:28 AM
 · 
Erin McGrady
Bryce Canyon National Park
National Parks
This Is the Ultimate Road Trip Through Utah’s 5 Mighty National Parks
This route takes you through incredible national parks full of canyons and otherwordly rock formations.
July 24, 2026 01:08 PM
 · 
Kelly Bastone

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JOURNEYS
Boothbay Harbor is along Maine’s Midcoast.
Outdoor Adventure
A Slower Side of Coastal Maine to Explore
July 26, 2026 11:12 AM
 · 
Visit Maine
Camden, Maine
Food + Drink
A Scenic Food Weekend in Portland, Maine
July 25, 2026 12:44 PM
 · 
Visit Maine
Portland Head Light in Cape Elizabeth, Maine
Outdoor Adventure
How to Pair Portland, Maine With a Sebago Lake Escape
July 25, 2026 12:28 AM
 · 
Visit Maine
Schooner Head in Acadia National Park, Maine
Road Trips
A Road Trip Through Northern Maine’s Small Towns
July 24, 2026 03:34 PM
 · 
Visit Maine
Split Rock Lighthouse is one of many scenic destinations on Lake Superior’s North Shore.
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
8 Days Finding Minnesota’s Most Beautiful Lakes
May 4, 2026 04:31 PM
 · 
Explore Minnesota
Crowds gather in Lake Superior and along its shoreline for the popular summer Glensheen Concerts on the Pier in Duluth, MN.
Journeys: Food + Drink
4 Days of Record Shops and Live Music in Minnesota
May 4, 2026 12:01 PM
 · 
Explore Minnesota

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WATCH
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18 Underrated Things to Do in The Florida Keys
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On Now
We Sent a New York City Slicker to a Wyoming Dude Ranch
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Can’t Miss Things To Do in Bilbao, Spain | Travel Guide
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5 Easy Ways to Pack Less When You Travel
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What a €200 vs. €1,270 Per Night Hotel in Paris is Like
MORE TRAVEL GUIDES
POPULAR DESTINATIONS
Alaska
Barcelona
The Big Island
Jasper and Banff National Parks
Key West and the Florida Keys
Paris
Scotland
Toronto
INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS
Chile
Dominican Republic
Florence
Glasgow
Guadalajara
Thailand
Zurich
Switzerland

See All
U.S. DESTINATIONS
Asheville
California
Hawai‘i
Kansas City
New Orleans
New York City
St. Pete–Clearwater
Napa Valley