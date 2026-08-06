There’s a New Type of Aurora to Look for on Your Next Northern Lights Trip

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6 Places to Travel Abroad with Your Kids This Year, Including for Northern Lights, Safari, and Snorkeling
Afar contributors with kids recommend six family-friendly places to travel abroad this year, nearby and on the other side of the globe.
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Regent Santa Monica Beach brings classic California design, chef-led market tours, and Guerlain spa treatments to the most effortlessly stylish neighborhood.
From Hollywood and Hong Kong to Shanghai and Cannes, these Regent Hotels are close to some of the world’s greatest film festivals and cinematic scenes.
Chef Michael Mina’s Orla at Regent Santa Monica Beach is part of Regent Hotels & Resorts’ growing global portfolio of transcendent culinary experiences, spanning Bali to Vietnam.
After a complete transformation, Paradisus Cancun’s iconic pyramids return to the Mexican Caribbean, with immersive destination-led and wellness experiences woven into every stay—from sunrise yoga to lagoon sunset cruises.
From cooking classes in Tuscany to market visits in Vietnam, these tours use food to connect travelers with local traditions and daily life.
In Canada, Colombia, and China, these three cities share one thing: a food scene worth traveling for.
From Borneo to the Amalfi Coast, these USTOA tour operators handle the logistics, planning, and local connections so travelers can focus on the experience.
From walking the Camino de Santiago to cycling Portugal’s Atlantic coast, these USTOA tour operators make ambitious solo journeys easier to plan and more rewarding to experience.
A reimagining of three Sandals classics brings Skypool suites, fresh culinary concepts, and a new vision of all-inclusive luxury to the Caribbean.
Discover the neighborhoods and their restaurants, bars, and live music venues that define the capital after dark.
The city’s first luxury waterfront hotel pairs sweeping harbor views, maritime-inspired design, and on-the-water adventures.
Charleston’s newest waterfront hotel serves seafood towers, sunset cocktails, and some of the city’s most striking views.
AMERICA 250
As the nation turns 250, Southern states are commemorating both the birth of American democracy and the diverse communities that continue to shape its future.
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Photo by Namupang 낭그늘쉼팡/Unsplash (L); photo by Goodcine Photo (R)
The wagyu of pork, made from Jeju Black pigs, is treasured for its marbled, nutty-sweet meat. I found a life-changing version of it on a sleepy side street.
Harriet Tubman’s Story Didn’t End With the Underground Railroad—See Where Her Life Began Again in New York
From a historic church to a quiet grave site, Auburn, New York, tells the story of Harriet Tubman’s life after the Underground Railroad and why those final 50 years are as important as her courageous rescues.
Photo by Dave Primov/Shutterstock
The UNESCO-listed island of Socotra faces an onslaught of sustainability challenges, from climate change to an Instagram-fueled tourism surge.
WHERE TO GO NEXT
The airline is introducing service to intriguing destinations across the South and Midwest. These are the routes and what the destinations have to offer.
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OUTDOOR ADVENTURE
These five seaside villages are among the most rewarding stops along the King Charles III England Coast Path, from Cornwall to Cumbria. Here’s what to do and where to stay in each town.
Skip Europe’s most crowded national parks for lesser-visited ones in Iceland, Slovenia, Romania, Poland, Sweden, and Montenegro.
From mountain biking at Hard Times Trailhead to waterfall plunges at Sliding Rock, here’s where to get outside in the Blue Ridge Mountains around Asheville, North Carolina.
This route takes you through incredible national parks full of canyons and otherwordly rock formations.
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