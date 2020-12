Oslo radiates Scandinavian cool. Radisson Blu Scandinavia puts visitors in the heart of the city, close to main attractions such as the Ibsen museum and National Gallery while the Hotel Continental places guests directly across from the National Theater. For a taste of European grandeur book a stay at the Grand Hotel Oslo. Art lovers will want to check in to First Hotel Grims Grenka or the culture-filled Thief, which is located on its own island.