View of the Shanghai skyline at sunset with the buildings and skyscrapers lit with colorful accent lighting
Ocean Cruises
Viking Just Launched New Cruises in China—and We Were Among the First Passengers Onboard
The unique new sailings offer a rare opportunity to explore lesser-known regions along China’s coast.
October 15, 2024 06:48 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Colorful yellow, blue, orange and red houses and green trees are nestled into dramatic rocky cliffs that sharply descend into the water in St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada
Expedition Cruises
This Canadian Island Is an Unlikely Dream Destination That’s Best Explored by Sea
October 15, 2024 01:48 PM
A passenger cruise ship sailing through the Iron Gates Gorge on the border between Serbia and Romania
River Cruises
The 10 Essential River Cruises to Book in 2025
October 04, 2024 02:20 PM
 · 
Jeri Clausing
The New Orleans waterfront with the Natchez dinner paddlewheeler docked and a view of the French Quarter with high-rise buildings in the background
River Cruises
The Best Mississippi River Cruises Are All About Charming Small Towns, Legendary Music, and Regional Cuisine
September 27, 2024 05:18 PM
 · 
Nicole Edenedo
Ocean Cruises
Palm trees leaning over a light blue ocean in the Seychelles.
Ocean Cruises
Want the Ultimate Travel Experience? Consider Traveling by Sea
Whether visiting the Arctic, the Seychelles, or the Mediterranean, cruising aboard Ponant’s small luxury yachts is an unrivaled experience with the French heritage line’s commitment to sustainability, hospitality, and authenticity.
Sponsored by
Two kayakers in a bay in North-west Greenland, Baffin Bay, Kullorsuaq.
Expedition Cruises
Experience the Spectacular Arctic Region on a Luxury Cruise
Embark on an epic journey where you’ll get to know the Inuit people of this remote region, see wildlife in natural surroundings, and learn about the polar way of life.
Sponsored by
A bartender adding a slice of a citrus fruit to a cocktail at an outdoor bar at sunset on the Silver Nova cruise ship
Ocean Cruises
A Personal Butler, Champagne and Caviar on Demand—This Is Extreme Luxury at Sea
Passengers on Silversea’s newly launched ‘Silver Ray’ cruise ship will receive over-the-top pampering.
June 27, 2024 02:40 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
The pool area onboard a Virgin Voyages ship, surrounded by numerous blue and purple lounge chairs and pads
Ocean Cruises
Don’t Want to Cruise With Kids? Sail on These Adult-Focused Cruise Ships
From cruise lines with a minimum age requirement to itineraries geared specifically to adults, on these cruises you won’t see many or any little ones.
June 25, 2024 02:00 PM
 · 
Fran Golden

River Cruises
Exterior view of the 156-passenger 'AmaLucia' river cruise ship docked at sunset and with green garland decorating the bow of the vessel
River Cruises
I Shared a Cabin With My 6-Year-Old Granddaughter on a European River Cruise—Here’s How It Went
Will everyone get along and have fun on a multigenerational river cruise along the Rhine? One writer boarded an Adventures by Disney ship with her daughter’s family to find out.
August 22, 2024 06:31 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
River Cruises
This River Cruise Line Is One of the Best-Kept Secrets on Europe’s Rivers
June 11, 2024 07:30 AM
River Cruises
A Spa With a Pool and Sprawling Suites: Uniworld’s Latest Ship Brings a New Level of Luxury to Europe’s Rivers
May 03, 2024 06:11 PM
River Cruises
The New River Cruise Ships and Sailings We’re Most Excited About This Year
January 22, 2024 02:33 PM

Expedition Cruises
A port town on the island of Crete in Greece with colorful buildings and a waterfront lined with small boats and outdoor dining terraces
Cruise
This Is the New Way to Cruise the Mediterranean
A new generation of expedition cruise ships are bringing a completely reimagined style of cruising to the Mediterranean.
September 19, 2024 06:27 PM
 · 
Jeri Clausing
A snowy cliff protrudes from the water in Svalbard, Norway
Cruise News
Authorities to Limit Arctic Cruises with New Regulations
New rules for polar cruises are intended to protect some of the world’s most remote and vulnerable destinations.
April 25, 2024 07:11 PM
 · 
Jeri Clausing
The Seabourn Pursuit in Kuri Bay in the Western Australia's Kimberley region
Expedition Cruises
Indigenous Landowners in Kimberley, Australia, to Serve as Stewards of a New Luxury Cruise Ship
The Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Owners in Western Australia will serve as the godparents of the luxury expedition vessel “Seabourn Pursuit”. Here’s what the pact means for the community, the destination, and for those sailing with Seabourn.
April 18, 2024 11:45 AM
 · 
Susan B. Barnes
Northern Lights
Expedition Cruises
Why This Cruise Is the Best Way to See the Northern Lights in Alaska
As the sun’s cycle reaches solar maximum, the aurora borealis will be brighter than ever in 2024 and the “Land of the Midnight Sun” is among the top places to see it. Join the Alaska experts at UnCruise Adventures for a dream trip in the state filled with natural wonders and adventure.
Sponsored by

Small ship cruises
The marina decks on the Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection's new 'Ilma' superyacht with couches and loungers overlooking the water
Cruise
Ritz-Carlton Just Launched a New Yacht—We Went Aboard to See if It’s Anything Like the Hotels
On the brand-new 448-passenger “Ilma’” super yacht, you can expect the same glamour of the resorts, with some blue-water bonuses.
September 26, 2024 03:27 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
Expedition Cruises
From Glacier Bay to the Inside Passage, These Are the Best Alaska Cruises to Book Now
March 27, 2024 01:20 PM
Small Ship Cruises
Not Big on Cruising? This Intimate Sailing Ship Feels More Like a Private Yacht
February 28, 2024 08:02 PM
Small Ship Cruises
Escape the Masses on These New Small-Ship Expedition, Luxury, and Sailing Cruises
January 22, 2024 02:26 PM

Gondolas in a canal on the Adriatic Coast of Italy
Cruise
These Fun, New Themed Cruises Are Calling Your Name
Sponsored by
Exterior shot of 'Villa Vie Odyssey' pictured from sea level between two snow-capped fjords
Cruise
On These ‘Forever’ Cruises, You Live Onboard and Sail the World for Years. Dream Come True or Nightmare?
September 07, 2024 10:59 AM
 · 
Jeri Clausing
The two-story Grand Wintergarden suite on 'Seabourn Venture' with a seating area below and a loft above
Cruise
Are Luxury Cruises Really Worth It?
August 30, 2024 05:20 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
An exterior view of the 'Riviera' cruise ship, a mostly white vessel with several decks and orange and white lifeboats lining the sides, in turquoise blue water with gentle waves
Cruise
A Skeptic’s Take on Sailing the Mediterranean on a 1,250-Passenger Cruise Ship
August 27, 2024 04:11 PM
 · 
Jeri Clausing
A balcony cabin on an Oceania cruise ship with Champagne on the coffee table adjacent to sliding doors leading to the balcony
Cruise
5 Secret Ways to Score Free Extras on a Cruise
August 19, 2024 02:53 PM
 · 
Brittany Chrusciel
Dozens of sail boats, yachts and smaller boats are docked along the port of Portofino, Italy, with colorful buildings lining the shore and hills covered in greenery
Cruise
One of the Best Ways to See Italy? On These Intimate Small-Ship Cruises
August 12, 2024 07:25 PM
 · 
Brittany Chrusciel
Jagged orange cliffs rise from the water in Australia's Kimberley region with a couple of Zodiacs riding along the edge of the cliffs at the waterline
Cruise
Connecting With Indigenous Culture on a Cruise Through Australia’s Kimberley Region
July 26, 2024 03:11 PM
 · 
Kendall Hill
An aerial view of the Corinth Canal, a narrow waterway passing between limestone cliffs with a boat passing through it and some bushes on the sides
Cruise
For a Thrilling Cruise Experience, Book a Sailing Through This Underrated Canal in Greece
July 18, 2024 06:49 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
Aerial view of the coastal town of Eden, Australia, a green and rocky peninsula jutting out into a deep blue ocean
Cruise
Need a Quick Getaway? Book One of These Amazing 3-Night Cruises
July 12, 2024 05:01 PM
 · 
Brittany Chrusciel
Princess Cruises' 4,300-passenger Sun Princess docked in Europe with rolling hills and a city in the background
Cruise
What Happens to All the Food Waste on a 4,300-Passenger Cruise Ship?
June 24, 2024 01:26 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
Kyoto Japan
Ocean Cruises
6 Best Japan Cruises for Every Type of Traveler
June 17, 2024 07:00 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
A lighthouse overlooking the ocean at sunset in West Cork, Ireland
Ocean Cruises
5 Afar-Curated Excursions to Enjoy on Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Expeditions
Sponsored by
A relatively remote stretch of sand with large scattered rocks in Bermuda with crystal blue ocean water
Ocean Cruises
5 Perfectly Dreamy Cruises to Bermuda
June 04, 2024 01:35 PM
 · 
Brittany Chrusciel
Chef Andrew Zimmern of 'Bizarre Foods' wears a white bucket hat and denim apron as he tends a barbecue grill along with some helpers
Ocean Cruises
Learn to Cook from Star Chefs on This New Culinary-Themed Cruise
May 31, 2024 07:24 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
the Grotto in Bruce Peninsula National Park featuring a rocky alcove and turquoise blue water
Cruise
These Lakes Are So Big and Beautiful That You Can Take Multiday Cruises Along Them
May 23, 2024 07:10 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
Three kids sitting on a net suspended alongside a Star Clipper sailing ship
Cruise
Some of the Best Cruises for Families Aren’t on Mega-Ships
May 22, 2024 01:59 PM
 · 
Amanda Eyre Ward
A waiter serving passenger glasses of Champagne on a Seabourn cruise ship
Cruise
How Much Should You Tip on Cruise Ships?
May 13, 2024 02:35 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
A black and white ice breaker ship sailing in royal blue waters
Cruise News
Is the Future of Cruising . . . Nuclear?
April 17, 2024 09:14 AM
 · 
Scott Laird
northern lights reflect on the water
Expedition Cruises
These Cruises Offer the Best Way to See the Northern Lights
April 05, 2024 05:20 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Blue lounge chairs and pool deck area on Uniworld's S.S. Bon Voyage river cruise ship
Cruise
These Are the Best Cruises for Solo Travelers
March 29, 2024 10:30 AM
 · 
Jeri Clausing
Famous marine biologist and oceanographer Syvlia Earle diving among coral
Cruise
Can Cruise Ships Help the World’s Oceans? This Famous Marine Biologist Thinks So.
March 26, 2024 08:57 AM
 · 
Fran Golden
A quiet beach on the less-visited Bissagos archipelago, off the coast of West Africa's Guinea-Bissau.
Cruise
Occasionally, Cruises Head to West Africa. Here’s What to Expect When They Do.
March 25, 2024 01:53 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
A suite on Uniworld Boutique River Cruises' 'Bon Voyage' river cruise vessel
Cruise
The Secret Trick to Getting a Cruise Upgrade for Less
March 01, 2024 06:29 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Colorful collage of clothing and accessories
Cruise
Cruise Fashion Unpacked: The Ultimate Guide for What to Wear on Your Next Sailing
February 27, 2024 03:43 PM
 · 
Terry Ward
View of Miami skyline and a pier jutting out into the ocean
Ocean Cruises
These Are the 7 Best Cruises to Take From Florida
February 08, 2024 01:28 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
The Sunroom on Ponant's Le Commandant Charcot with chairs and loungers facing a wall of windows and a server with a tray
Cruise
These Are the World’s Best Cruise Ships
January 22, 2024 01:57 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
An image of the seas of Antarctica with snow-capped mountains in the background and ice floes in the foreground.
Expedition Cruises
11 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Traveling to Antarctica
January 22, 2024 12:28 PM
 · 
Aislyn Greene
Exterior of Uniworld' Ganges Voyager II vessel on the Ganges River at sunset
Cruise
This Is When You Should Book a Cruise to Score the Best Deals
January 12, 2024 07:30 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Bay in Antigua with sailing ships and sun setting over the horizon
Cruise
Right Now Is the Best Time for Cruise Deals—and We’ve Found the Dreamiest Ones
January 11, 2024 10:40 AM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Images of Zodiac cruising in Antarctica (left) and the Arctic (right)
Expedition Cruises
Antarctica or the Arctic: Which Polar Cruise Is Best for You?
December 22, 2023 06:11 PM
 · 
Jeri Clausing
