In the Magazine

The best travel makes you feel alive. It sparks curiosity and stimulates the senses, especially when you’re doing what you love. Whatever you’re into—cooking, surfing, music, yoga—travel can connect you with people who share your interests, and with your deepest self. Here are 25 trips to feed your soul.
How does travel make you happy? In our first-ever Travel Happiness Survey, presented by the Aruba Tourism Authority, we turned that question over to you.
Put on your party hats! To mark a decade of traveling deeper, we’re going behind the scenes.
For the fourth annual AFAR Travelers’ Awards, readers cast more than 200,000 votes for their favorite hotels, cruise lines, and—for the first time—airlines. Here we present the winners of the Hospitality Group.
Visionaries who harness the power of travel to make a difference.
For our November/December 2019 issue, AFAR editors journeyed to every continent and returned with tales of waterfalls in the jungle, helicopter flights in the mountains, and martinis in the bar car of the world’s most famous train. Read on to be inspired for your next adventure.
A self-taught photographer uses his iPhone to share small-town Puglia with the world.
Greenland has a rich vocabulary for ice and snow. But what happens to language when those natural phenomena start to disappear?
Emerging from the pandemic pause, cruise companies are newly focused on health, sustainability, and the wellbeing of local communities.
Following centuries of deforestation, the U.K.’s northernmost territory has invested heavily in rewilding. Now some environmental leaders want to go a step further.
From honoring new beginnings to welcoming the harvest season, here are eight festivals and holidays that celebrate our stately friends.
One writer finds community in the world’s largest open-water swim group—and picks up some trash while she’s at it.
It’s never been more critical to slow down, open ourselves up to new cultures, and marvel at the world.
Situated between China, Tibet, and Pakistan in the northern tip of India, the Ladakh region offers travelers a fascinating mix of cultures, sparsely populated landscapes, and the world’s highest road.
Joyce Beckwith, the first Black woman hot air balloon pilot, works between Amboseli and the Masai Mara National Reserve.
Yael Margelisch holds two official world records in women’s paragliding—including the longest distance covered in a single flight.
The only woman helicopter pilot in Nepal, Priya Adhikari takes travelers on scenic flights and performs rescue missions on some of the world’s highest peaks.
In a metropolis known for its squeaky-clean streets, a tale of two cities emerges.
The gods of climate change made some of their first displays of power in this slice of rural California, where there’s much to love and much to protect.
Turkey’s 528-mile Carian Trail is part of a growing network of ruin-laced treks running throughout the country.
The green city is expanding rapidly—go now to explore its gritty, evolving liminal spaces.
Sri Lanka’s tourism industry found a creative way to adapt to the pandemic: It embraced the outdoors.