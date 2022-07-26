In the Magazine

In the Magazine
Follow Your Passions
The best travel makes you feel alive. It sparks curiosity and stimulates the senses, especially when you’re doing what you love. Whatever you’re into—cooking, surfing, music, yoga—travel can connect you with people who share your interests, and with your deepest self. Here are 25 trips to feed your soul.
July 26, 2022 11:02 AM
AFAR Editors
In the Magazine
The Traveler’s Guide to Happiness
How does travel make you happy? In our first-ever Travel Happiness Survey, presented by the Aruba Tourism Authority, we turned that question over to you.
July 26, 2022 10:57 AM
AFAR Editors
In the Magazine
AFAR Celebrates 10 Years
Put on your party hats! To mark a decade of traveling deeper, we’re going behind the scenes.
July 26, 2022 10:54 AM
Sara Button
In the Magazine
The World’s Best Cruise Lines, Airlines, and Hotels: AFAR Travelers’ Awards 2019
For the fourth annual AFAR Travelers’ Awards, readers cast more than 200,000 votes for their favorite hotels, cruise lines, and—for the first time—airlines. Here we present the winners of the Hospitality Group.
July 26, 2022 10:46 AM
Sara Button
In the Magazine
The 2019 AFAR Travel Vanguard
Visionaries who harness the power of travel to make a difference.
July 26, 2022 10:40 AM
AFAR Editors
In the Magazine
7 Dream Trips on 7 Continents
For our November/December 2019 issue, AFAR editors journeyed to every continent and returned with tales of waterfalls in the jungle, helicopter flights in the mountains, and martinis in the bar car of the world’s most famous train. Read on to be inspired for your next adventure.
July 26, 2022 10:38 AM
AFAR Editors
In the Magazine
Italy Up Close
A self-taught photographer uses his iPhone to share small-town Puglia with the world.
July 26, 2022 10:35 AM
Sara Button
In the Magazine
Climate Change Is Transforming Greenland’s Landscapes—and Its Language
Greenland has a rich vocabulary for ice and snow. But what happens to language when those natural phenomena start to disappear?
April 29, 2022 02:13 PM
Lisa Abend
In the Magazine
After COVID Restrictions, Cruises Are Back and Looking Toward the Future
Emerging from the pandemic pause, cruise companies are newly focused on health, sustainability, and the wellbeing of local communities.
April 27, 2022 01:42 PM
In the Magazine
Scotland Is Poised to Become the World’s First “Rewilding Nation”
Following centuries of deforestation, the U.K.’s northernmost territory has invested heavily in rewilding. Now some environmental leaders want to go a step further.
April 22, 2022 04:54 PM
In the Magazine
8 Ways People Celebrate Trees Around the World
From honoring new beginnings to welcoming the harvest season, here are eight festivals and holidays that celebrate our stately friends.
April 22, 2022 04:52 PM
Iona Brannon
In the Magazine
One With the Ocean Is Fostering Community—and Picking Up Trash
One writer finds community in the world’s largest open-water swim group—and picks up some trash while she’s at it.
April 19, 2022 12:28 PM
From the Editor
Finding Common Ground Through Travel
It’s never been more critical to slow down, open ourselves up to new cultures, and marvel at the world.
April 12, 2022 03:26 PM
Sarika Bansal
In the Magazine
Exploring the Otherworldly Beauty of Ladakh by Motorcycle
Situated between China, Tibet, and Pakistan in the northern tip of India, the Ladakh region offers travelers a fascinating mix of cultures, sparsely populated landscapes, and the world’s highest road.
April 08, 2022 02:48 PM
In the Magazine
The Highflier Leading Safaris by Hot Air Balloon
Joyce Beckwith, the first Black woman hot air balloon pilot, works between Amboseli and the Masai Mara National Reserve.
March 31, 2022 04:54 PM
In the Magazine
Soaring Through the Swiss Alps With a Champion Paraglider
Yael Margelisch holds two official world records in women’s paragliding—including the longest distance covered in a single flight.
March 31, 2022 04:53 PM
In the Magazine
The Helicopter Pilot Saving Lives in the Himalayas
The only woman helicopter pilot in Nepal, Priya Adhikari takes travelers on scenic flights and performs rescue missions on some of the world’s highest peaks.
March 31, 2022 04:52 PM
In the Magazine
Singapore’s Geylang Neighborhood Is Developing a New Reputation as a Foodie Hot Spot
In a metropolis known for its squeaky-clean streets, a tale of two cities emerges.
December 01, 2021 02:31 PM
In the Magazine
The True Heart of California’s Bay Area Is in the Russian River Valley
The gods of climate change made some of their first displays of power in this slice of rural California, where there’s much to love and much to protect.
December 01, 2021 02:31 PM
In the Magazine
Hike Turkey’s Carian Trail, Ponder the History of Western Civilization
Turkey’s 528-mile Carian Trail is part of a growing network of ruin-laced treks running throughout the country.
December 01, 2021 02:31 PM
In the Magazine
As Copenhagen Expands Rapidly, Its Future Is in Its Outskirts
The green city is expanding rapidly—go now to explore its gritty, evolving liminal spaces.
December 01, 2021 02:30 PM
In the Magazine
Sri Lanka Has Come Into Its Own as a Nature Lover’s Paradise
Sri Lanka’s tourism industry found a creative way to adapt to the pandemic: It embraced the outdoors.
December 01, 2021 02:30 PM
