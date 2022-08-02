AFAR Hotels & Accommodations

They’re lean, green hospitality machines—we unveil our list of the 14 best sustainable new hotels in the world.
Recent stories
Hotels by destination
Hotels by type
From Turks and Caicos to St. Lucia to the Dominican Republic, the Caribbean is home to some of the world’s most luxurious resorts. Whether you’re after world-class accommodations, indulgent spa treatments, or white-sand beaches on private islands, you’ll find it all here, along with amenities like tennis courts, golf courses, infinity pools, and more.
These are the villas of our post-pandemic dreams: over (and under!) lagoons in the Maldives, Belize, Indonesia, and one special escape in Swedish Lapland.
Take glamping to a whole new level at one of these bubble hotels, many with see-through roofs for stargazing.
Still not ready to be around people? Rent one of these Airbnb cabins and get off the grid.
Summer vacation rentals are booking up fast in the United States in 2021.
Several new design-forward hotels offer a less expensive, more immersive way to visit Japan’s capital city.
City Guides