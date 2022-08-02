AFAR Hotels & Accommodations
Find the best place for a truly local stay.
Where to Go Next
The World’s Best New Hotels: 2022 Stay List
They’re lean, green hospitality machines—we unveil our list of the 14 best sustainable new hotels in the world.
August 02, 2022 02:48 PM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
StayList-WebHeader.png
Recent stories
Hotel_Marcel_Publicist_Seamus_Payne
Hotels
Inside the Sustainable Hotel Everyone’s Talking About
Under Canvas Bryce Canyon
Hotels
Under Canvas Bryce Canyon Is Now Open
10 New London Hotels to Get Excited About
Hotels
12 New London Hotels to Get Excited About
Sable_Exterior-Dusk_1.jpg
Hotels
The Best New Hotels in Chicago
7 New NYC Hotels to Get Excited About
Hotels
The 9 Best New Hotels in NYC
Italy - Latium
Hotels
The 15 Best Hotels in Rome for a Truly Local Stay

View all articles
Hotels by destination
Where Should You Weekend This Weekend?
Hotels
New Orleans
Find a stay in the Garden City.
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM
 · 
AFAR Editors
Paris-Hotels-Sookie.jpg
Hotels
Paris
Grande dame by the Place de Concorde? Or trendy boutique near the Moulin Rouge?
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM
 · 
AFAR Editors
San_Francisco_Proper_Hotel_Lobby.jpg
Hotels
San Francisco
:)
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM
 · 
AFAR Editors
Hotels by type
8 Reasons Why You Should Go to the Caribbean This Winter
Hotels
Luxury Resorts in the Caribbean
From Turks and Caicos to St. Lucia to the Dominican Republic, the Caribbean is home to some of the world’s most luxurious resorts. Whether you’re after world-class accommodations, indulgent spa treatments, or white-sand beaches on private islands, you’ll find it all here, along with amenities like tennis courts, golf courses, infinity pools, and more.
December 16, 2020 01:21 PM
 · 
AFAR Editors
14 Incredible Overwater Bungalows Around the World
Hotels
Overwater Bungalows
These are the villas of our post-pandemic dreams: over (and under!) lagoons in the Maldives, Belize, Indonesia, and one special escape in Swedish Lapland.
January 13, 2022 07:07 PM
 · 
Annie Fitzsimmons
Go Stargazing at These Bubble Hotels and Airbnbs Around the World
Outdoor Adventure
Bubble Dome Hotels
Take glamping to a whole new level at one of these bubble hotels, many with see-through roofs for stargazing.
August 27, 2021 11:46 AM
19 Cozy Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
Outdoor Adventure
Cozy Airbnb Cabins
Still not ready to be around people? Rent one of these Airbnb cabins and get off the grid.
September 07, 2021 06:02 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
7 Airbnb Beach Houses Still Available to Rent This Summer
U.S. Beaches
Beach Houses in the U.S.
Summer vacation rentals are booking up fast in the United States in 2021.
May 07, 2021 02:02 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
These Affordable Hotels Are the New Way to Stay in Tokyo
Hotels
Design-Forward Tokyo Hotels
Several new design-forward hotels offer a less expensive, more immersive way to visit Japan’s capital city.
July 09, 2019 10:11 AM
 · 
Mary Holland
City Guides
Dolly-DSC_8486.jpg
New York City
Know Before You Go
September 04, 2019 01:30 PM
 · 
Kirsten Alana
London-johan-mouchet-unsplash.jpg
London
Know Before You Go
May 23, 2018 04:05 PM
 · 
Emma John
Charleston-shutterstock_2071518224.jpg
Charleston
Know Before You Go
August 02, 2021 05:42 PM
 · 
Angela Fleury
Read More