Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®

Inspiration

Travel Inspiration
Christoph Haiderer
Why You Should Go to L.A. This Fall

Where to Go in Fall

article

Why You Should Go to L.A. This Fall

Why You Should Go to Paris This Winter

Where to Go in Winter

article

Why You Should Go to Paris This Winter

What Camping During COVID Is Actually Like

Camping

article

What Camping During COVID Is Actually Like

Striking Images From a Storm-Chasing Photographer Obsessed With America’s Heartland

Photo Essays

article

Striking Images From a Storm-Chasing Photographer Obsessed With America’s Heartland

9 Best Stargazing Destinations in the World

Exceptional Travel Experiences

article

9 Best Stargazing Destinations in the World

Learning to Live With Less in the Colombian Amazon

Travel Unplugged

article

Learning to Live With Less in the Colombian Amazon

Why Lake Como Will Forever Be a Dream Destination

AFAR Advisor

article

Why Lake Como Will Forever Be a Dream Destination

Want to Support Black-Owned Businesses While Traveling? Make This Book Your Bible.

Art + Culture

article

Want to Support Black-Owned Businesses While Traveling? Make This Book Your Bible.

This Boat Rental Company Is the Perfect Way to Step Up Your Staycation

Beaches

article

This Boat Rental Company Is the Perfect Way to Step Up Your Staycation

What to Pack for Your Next Business Trip

Business

article

What to Pack for Your Next Business Trip

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World