This article was originally published in 2022 and most recently updated on September 23, 2026, with current information.

Dubai now has more than 800 hotels and 150,000 rooms. I’ve made the city my home for more than a decade, and hotels are woven into the fabric of social life here, from fine dining to staycations. I regularly spend the night away from home in my own city, hitting the beach or venturing out to the desert in the winter months and taking advantage of the spas and chilled pools during the hot summer.

The city has plenty of hotels in glass-and-steel towers that feel like they could be anywhere in the world, but it also has extraordinary beach resorts and one-of-a-kind retreats that embody Dubai’s distinct culture and identity. Rates generally drop during the summer low season, so if you can stand the intense heat, you’ll get the best deals then. Here are standouts on Afar’s Hotels We Love radar right now.

Related: In Dubai, Hotels Aren’t Only for Tourists—They’re a Way of Life

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Al Maha is in the heart of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. Photo by Jiri Lizler/©Jiri Lizler

Location: Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve



Why we love it: A luxurious desert safari just outside the city



Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy



Rates: From $484 Book Now

It’s hard to come up with a more magical experience than soaking in your own private plunge pool as a pair of curious gazelles tiptoe up to see what you’re doing. Located in the heart of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Maha, a 45-minute drive from downtown, is one of the best places in the United Arab Emirates to see desert conservation in action.

In addition to gazelles, the reserve is home to the UAE’s largest free-roaming herd of Arabian oryx, called al maha in Arabic, a species brought back from extinction in the wild through rehabilitation initiatives. Keep your eyes peeled and you’ll likely spot their elegant white silhouettes and long, curved horns from your pool—or head out on a wildlife drive for a closer look. Other desert activities include birding drives, nature walks, and horse and camel rides.

The 42 tented villas each come with a plunge pool with desert views, comfy beds, and classic Arabian-style furnishings with carved wood, canopied ceilings, and Omani antiques. The spa is a welcome retreat from the midday heat; ask for Carla and you’re guaranteed an excellent massage. Water recycling, biodiesel, and solar panels all contribute to Al Maha’s behind-the-scenes efforts to reduce its impact on the fragile desert ecosystem.

Arabian Boutique Hotel

A guest room at Arabian Boutique Hotel Courtesy of Arabian Boutique Hotel

Location: Al Shindagha



Why we love it: A quieter, more intimate side of the city on the banks of the historic Dubai Creek



Rates: From $136 Book Now

Opened in early 2024 in Dubai’s creek-side Al Shindagha area, the Arabian Boutique Hotel skips the spectacle of its flashier counterparts. Housed in a restored coral-stone heritage building topped by a traditional wind tower (ingenious structures designed to capture the breeze and cool the home’s interior), the 20-room hotel showcases the heritage of the United Arab Emirates. Rooms look onto a bougainvillea-filled courtyard, with decor that mixes retro and contemporary touches. It’s not quite at the level of the city’s ultra-luxury properties, but it’s comfortable, cozy, and full of character.

Vintage Japanese bicycles are available for rides around the neighborhood, one of Dubai’s most charming, with museums, cafés, and souks nearby. An excellent on-site restaurant, the Arabian Fish House, sits right on the water. Dishes, many made from owner Ali M Al Rais’s mother’s recipes, focus on Emirati seafood and are accompanied by numerous flatbreads, mezze, and desserts. The best way to start a day here is to rise early and head to the terrace to watch the Dubai Creek come alive, as little wooden abras and trading dhows slice through waters reflecting the sun’s first rays.

Atlantis the Royal

Atlantis the Royal’s stacked-block design includes 795 rooms and suites, many with huge terraces and glass-sided plunge pools. Courtesy of Atlantis the Royal

Location: Palm Jumeirah



Why we love it: All of Dubai’s trademark bling, with pockets of welcome seclusion



Rates: From $1,195 Book Now

When the 760-room Atlantis the Royal opened at the end of Palm Jumeirah in February 2023, it seemed to be the only thing the city was talking about. (Beyoncé even performed at its splashy opening celebration.) Things have calmed down since then, and the resort has settled into its role as a surprisingly sophisticated and relaxed destination.

Its roster of excellent restaurants includes La Mar by Peruvian chef Gastón Acurio and the recently opened Dubai outpost of New York’s Carbone, while Nobu Matsuhisa has his first beach club here. There’s also an elegant afternoon tea in the Royal Tearoom in a lobby with great people-watching. Sure, the resort is big, bold, and a bit brash, but it’s also a lot of fun, with plenty of calm corners for quiet respite. Head up to the sky-high Cloud 22 swimming pool for some of the best views of Palm Jumeirah, or doze under a palm tree at ground level. Every hour throughout the day, the hotel’s dancing fountains burst into music and lights, shooting bursts of water and flames high into the sky for extra drama. As kitschy as that might sound, it’s hard not to love Atlantis the Royal.

Bab Al Shams, a Rare Finds Desert Resort

The entrance to Bab Al Shams, a Rare Finds Desert Resort Courtesy of Bab Al Shams, a Rare Finds Desert Resort

Location: Al Qudra



Why we love it: A favorite retreat among locals on the fringes of the Dubai desert



Rates: From $327 Book Now

A longtime favorite of Dubai residents, Bab Al Shams has been welcoming guests to the edge of the desert for more than 20 years. While the location may no longer feel as remote as it once did, the resort is looking better than ever, thanks to a 2023 refurbishment that saw the addition of new restaurants, a spa, and a hammam. Eight one- and two-bedroom Desert Pool Villas followed in 2024.

Less than an hour’s drive from downtown, this is the closest—and most affordable—desert resort within easy access of the city. The architecture is an Arabian fantasy of crenelated walls, carved wooden doors, and water features. Three infinity pools overlook the desert sands, where guests can take short camel rides at sunset. Desert safari drives venture into the adjacent Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve in search of Arabian oryx and sand gazelles.

But the real highlight is the nightly extravaganza at the restaurant, Al Hadheerah, which features a mind-boggling selection of live cooking stations. Think mezze, grilled meats and seafood, soups and stews cooked in cauldrons over white-hot coals, and towering dessert displays. Dinner comes with a show that spans everything from belly dancers to live Arabic music, tanoura and dabke dance performances, and even a caravan of camels.

Bulgari Resort Dubai

A Bulgari Suite bedroom at Bulgari Resort Dubai Courtesy of Bulgari Resort Dubai

Location: Jumeirah Bay Island



Why we love it: A handsome, sophisticated beach getaway in a secluded location



Rates: From $915 Book Now

With its location on Jumeirah Bay Island, slightly removed from the buzz of the city’s other beach resorts, the Bulgari Resort Dubai feels like a hidden, exclusive hideaway. At its center is Bulgari’s first marina and yacht club, with a suitably glamorous lineup of sleek yachts and a separate berth offshore for the even larger super-yachts that arrive in winter, when the Mediterranean is too cold.

Everything feels calm and grown-up, with a sense of restrained elegance throughout. The palm-flanked pool at the yacht club is peaceful, as is the powdery stretch of sand on the gentle sweep of beach. There are excellent Italian cocktails at the bar, Italian cuisine at the two-Michelin-starred restaurant by Italian chef Niko Romito, and exquisite sushi at one-Michelin-starred Hōseki. Light pours through floor-to-ceiling windows in the guest rooms and terraces are spacious and comfortably furnished.

This is also one of the few resorts in the city that does villas well. Ranging from one to three bedrooms, with sprawling indoor and outdoor living areas, pools, and gardens, they are the accommodations of choice for those looking for privacy and discreet but friendly service.

The Delano

The Delano brings the Florida-brand’s sense of fun and color to Dubai. Photo by Natelee Cocks

Location: Bluewaters Island



Why we love it: Light-filled rooms, loads of restaurants, and a scene-y vibe on the edge of the sea



Loyalty program: Accor Live Limitless



Rates: From $463 Book Now

Miami meets Dubai at the 251-room Delano, where light-filled rooms and suites surround a huge central pool that leads to a long stretch of beach. The two cities share many attributes, including a love of extravagance and a good party, and the Florida-born hotel brand has imported both here. Some rooms have their own gardens and pools, but if yours doesn’t, there’s plenty of space around the property for quiet relaxation or see-and-be-seen sun-lounging, depending on your mood.

Dining is serious business here, with guests being able to choose from the Delano’s own restaurants as well as those at the neighboring Banyan Tree. There are Turkish, Japanese, Italian, Chinese, and French options, plus some seriously stylish Slavic-meets-Saint-Tropez vibes at Maison Revka, where the cocktails come inside matrushka dolls and cabanas topped with granny-ish floral prints are a charming departure from the usual Dubai beach club aesthetic.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel

The JA Hatta Fort Hotel caters to those who want to trade Dubai’s sleek skyline for the mountains. Courtesy of JA Resorts & Hotels

Location: Hatta



Why we love it: Dubai’s only real mountain resort, surrounded by the rugged Hajar peaks



Rates: From $109 Book Now

Yes, Dubai has mountains. About a 90-minute drive from downtown Dubai lies Hatta, a small town surrounded by the jagged peaks of the Hajar range. The JA Hatta Fort Hotel has been welcoming hikers, mountain bikers, and anyone in need of fresh air since 1981. Rooms are chalet-style, featuring natural stone and balconies that look onto the peaks and the Hollywood-style Hatta sign sitting atop a ridge.

Charmingly retro, it’s Dubai’s only real mountain resort, offering an experience that can’t be had anywhere else in the emirate. The hotel can arrange guided hikes—some seriously challenging—as well as kayaking on the nearby Hatta Dam.

On site, guests will find mini-golf, padel, archery, and two pools for cooling off after all that exertion. There’s a contemporary Indian menu at Jeema restaurant, with dishes from the mountains, valleys, and coasts. You can also relax poolside with burgers and cold beers served directly to your sun lounger, a welcome pick-me-up after a strenuous hike.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Inspired by the design of a yacht, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab looks out to the ocean. Photo by Rupert Peace

Location: Jumeirah Beach



Why we love it: Sleek, sexy, and shaped like the silhouette of a superyacht



Rates: From $762 Book Now

Dubai is full of superlative hotels, but the 2025 opening of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab raised the bar still higher. The sleek super-yacht-inspired resort sits on the edge of Dubai’s best beach, with views of the iconic sail-shaped Jumeirah Burj Al Arab (closed until 2027 for renovations). Book an ocean-view room to see the entire beach. The Ocean Panoramic Rooms sit in the prow of the building, with vast wraparound terraces where you can while away the hours. They feel more like suites, with access to the secluded, palm-fringed Iliana Pool Club.

There’s also a sprawling family pool and a circular adults-only pool surrounded by nest-like cabanas, plus a 1.2-mile curve of soft sand that’s perfect for early morning walks. The three-story spa offers further opportunities for relaxation, with a long menu of massages and facials, as well as touchless tech (including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, cryotherapy, and a Chromo Space Bed).

Dining here is exceptional. The Iliana terrace has some of the best Greek food in town along with beach and Burj views. Rialto serves exceptional crudi, tomato tarte tatin topped with stracciatella, and comforting pasta dishes ranging from a simple fettuccine Alfredo to an indulgent spaghetti topped with Amalfi lemon and 30 grams of Oscietra caviar.

Related: Dubai Adds Another Eye-Popping Hotel to Its Skyline, and It’s a Superyacht-Inspired Beach Retreat

The Lana, Dorchester Collection

The Lana’s interiors feature soaring arches, polished marble, and views of the Burj Khalifa. Courtesy of the Dorchester Collection

Location: Business Bay



Why we love it: Quiet luxury with superlative service in Dubai’s up-and-coming waterside neighborhood



Rates: From $515 Book Now

The first Middle East outpost from Dorchester Collection, the Lana, which opened in 2024 on Marasi Bay Marina, has set out to prove that Dubai can do quiet luxury, too. The views of the Burj Khalifa and the skyscrapers of downtown Dubai from the marina-facing rooms and rooftop pool are spectacular, especially at sunset. Interiors feature soaring arches, polished marble, alabaster and mosaic-covered columns, and a gentle palette of grays, pinks, and sandy tones, bringing a welcome calm to the 225 guest rooms and suites.

While this is very much an urban property, a boat transfer connects guests to the beach at the brand’s private Palm Jumeirah residences. Look out for Bitter Honey, the bijou bar just off the lobby, where cocktails—including the melapona margarita, a blend of mezcal, hibiscus, cherry, and Mexican tajin spice— feature locally produced honey. The Lana’s afternoon tea is another, albeit pricey, standout, with delicate savories and sweets by award-winning pastry chef Angelo Musa. The hotel is also home to Dubai’s first Dior Spa.

Related: This New Luxury Hotel Is Proof That Dubai Can Be Understated

Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai

The Mandarin Oriental Downtown’s poolside Noia restaurant serves Greek cuisine, cocktails, and a view. Photo by Alex Jeffries Photography Group

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road



Why we love it: Resort vibes meet sleek city sophistication in an architecturally ambitious hotel



Loyalty program: Friends of M.O.



Rates: From $381 Book Now

If you’re looking for an exciting urban stay, the new 259-room Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai is just the ticket. Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the city’s main artery, the hotel overlooks downtown Dubai, with views of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, from many rooms and the distant sea from others.

The Mandarin Oriental brand’s Asian heritage comes to the fore at Yù & Mì, with a sultry bar inspired by Hong Kong in the 1960s and a dining room where a charming team serves exceptional cuisine. The simple-sounding cucumber salad arrives as a pyramid of delicate curls doused in a fiery vinegar dressing with sesame and Szechuan pepper, while the king crab xiao long bao has a perfect chewiness that gives way to a creamy, umami-rich filling. On the pool level, Noia serves Greek cuisine paired with an interesting wine list including labels from Georgia, Tükiye, and Lebanon.

After lunch, settle into a sunbed with a kumquat margarita or two, or dive into the cool waters of the freeform wraparound pool or glass-sided lap pool. The spa is a calming retreat, with excellent massages, body treatments, and facials. If you want to stretch your legs, it’s a short walk to the (very long) covered walkway connecting the hotel to the Dubai Mall and the Burj Khalifa.

Meliá Desert Palm

The 158-acre Meliá Desert Palm is home to a polo academy and more than 200 polo ponies. Guests can take stable tours, enjoy afternoon tea by the field, and watch matches. Photo by Pyong Sumaria

Location: Warsan



Why we love it: A retreat for horse lovers and anyone who thinks they’ve already seen everything Dubai has to offer



Rates: From $218 Book Now

The 20-minute drive from downtown Dubai to Meliá Desert Palm along a dusty, nondescript highway may not be scenic, but focus on your destination: a resort that flies under the radar, with just 18 rooms and suites, 21 pool villas with one, two, or three bedrooms, and a vibe that’s part country club, part Southfork Ranch.

Owned by an Emirati entrepreneur and avid equestrian, the 158-acre estate is home to four polo fields, a polo academy, a riding school, and more than 200 polo ponies cared for by more than 50 grooms. Guests can go on stable tours and see the horses exercising in the early morning and evening any time of year, but come in winter and watch polo matches on weekends. The palm-filled gardens are home to wandering peacocks and countless friendly cats, and the grassy paddocks provide good pecking grounds for hoopoes.

More serenity is available in the spa, where treatments are well-executed and sound healing is on the menu. Some rooms and suites have views over the polo pitches, but for complete privacy and a private plunge pool, book one of the new Al Waha villas. Dining options include Rare, a steakhouse with dry-aged meats, and the poolside Epicure for Levantine grills, pizzas, and salads. The Pony Line bar is a popular gathering spot for residents of the estate’s private homes.

One&Only One Za’abeel

Choose your view: from your room at One&Only One Za’abeel or from its rooftop infinity pool. Courtesy of One&Only One Za’abeel

Location: Za’abeel



Why we love it: An audacious urban resort towering high above the Dubai skyline



Rates: From $354 Book Now

With a 393-foot infinity pool sitting inside a cantilever—the world’s longest—jutting out from between two skyscrapers, the One&Only One Za’abeel was designed to get attention. Add a constellation of restaurants from some of the world’s top chefs and you’ve got an instant classic.

The 229 generously sized rooms and suites are chic and uncluttered, pairing a calming ambience with the comforting warmth of textured fabrics and carpets. Grand Za’abeel rooms have bathtubs with far-reaching views of nearby palaces, the dramatic silhouettes of the Museum of the Future and the Burj Khalifa, and sunsets over the sea.

After a soak in the tub, dine on exquisite French cuisine at La Dame de Pic by Michelin-starred French chef Anne-Sophie Pic; crispy rice topped with spicy tuna and the famous miso black cod at Nobu One Za’abeel, or family-style Indonesian dishes at Andaliman. The hotel is also home to the Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie, where pioneering health science and aesthetic technologies assist guests in the battle against aging.

XVA Art Hotel

The XVA is both a boutique art hotel and an art gallery. Courtesy of XVA Art Hotel

Location: Al Fahidi



Why we love it: An intimate refuge in a former family home



Rates: From $123 Book Now

One of the most atmospheric places to stay in the city, XVA is located in a former family estate among the restored pearling and trading houses of the Al Fahidi heritage district alongside Dubai Creek. The 15 guest rooms are comfy and intimate, but visitors will likely find themselves spending much of their time in the common areas filled with contemporary Middle Eastern art, and on the rooftop sun deck. Order a fresh mint and lemon shake from the on-site vegetarian café in one of the shady, birdsong-filled courtyards before browsing the boutique, which is filled with caftans, cushions, and contemporary accessories.