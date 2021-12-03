With more than 700 hotels and 130,000 rooms to choose from in Dubai, deciding where to stay can be a formidable task. And there’s more to come, with 25hours Dubai, Atlantis the Royal, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, and Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab all on the horizon. While the city has more than its fair share of hotels in glass and steel towers that feel like they could be anywhere in the world, it also has plenty of retreats that connect visitors to the emirate and its culture. Here are some standout examples of Dubai hotels that will give you a sense of the destination.

The most luxurious way to experience Dubai’s desert may smash an entire holiday budget, but a stay in the Bedouin-inspired tented suites at Al Maha might well be worth it. It’s one of the best places to see desert conservation in action: Al Maha is located in the heart of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, home to the UAE’s largest free-roaming herd of Arabian oryx, a species brought back from extinction in the wild through rehabilitation initiatives. Guests should keep their eyes peeled for gazelles, too—300 Arabian and 100 sand gazelles inhabit the dunes, and the more inquisitive ones often come right up to the 42 tented accommodations. Water recycling, biodiesel, and solar panels all contribute to Al Maha’s behind-the-scenes efforts to tread lightly on the fragile desert ecosystem.

Courtesy of Al Seef Heritage Hotel The Al Seef Heritage Hotel is new but feels old.

Al Seef Heritage Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

Located alongside Dubai Creek in the “new” old Dubai neighborhood of Al Seef, this hotel feels remarkably traditional with its wind towers and wooden beams, despite having been built recently. The 190 airy guest rooms, some with private balconies, are spread across multiple small buildings called bait, the Arabic word for house, and they’re peppered with vintage tchotchkes such as rotary phones, brass rosewater bottles, and photos of old Dubai. Carpets and cushions are strewn invitingly around the common area rooftops for lounging. The waterfront setting is easy to explore on foot, with cafés, restaurants, and souvenir shops all close by.

Burj Al Arab

A night at the Burj Al Arab is extra in every sense of the word, from the boldness of its sail-shaped architecture to the mind-boggling scale of its atrium and audacious interior design. All 202 accommodations are two-level suites with views of the sparkling Arabian Gulf. The hotel may be approaching its 22nd birthday, but no other retreat in the city has ever come close to its extravagance. An Inside Burj Al Arab tour just opened to the public reveals the gold-encrusted, silk-adorned, leopard-print filled Royal Suite, complete with rotating beds. Hotel guests have access to the more than 100,000-square-foot terrace, with its freshwater and saltwater pools lined with 10 million gold and azure mosaic tiles; here they can order a bottle of bubbly while soaking up the only-in-Dubai opulence.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

The Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, with its 188 enormous guest rooms, frangipani-filled gardens, buzzing rooftop bar, and five restaurants, is a keen supporter of local producers. Around 40 percent of fresh produce used in the hotel is sourced from within the UAE and, depending on the season, the menu showcases local leafy vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, fruit, seafood, eggs, and more. Head to Folia, a shady spot under towering palm trees, for plant-based cuisine, including such crowd pleasers as vegan spaghetti Bolognese, beetroot poke, and avocado with dukkah. Those interested in heading straight to the source can ask the hotel can arrange a visit to Greenheart Organic Farms, which supplies most of the hotel’s produce.

Hatta Dome Park

