At Its New Costa Rica Resort, Waldorf Astoria Aims for Luxury With a Local Soul—With Mixed Results

The Afar take

Travelers are flocking to Costa Rica for the pura vida lifestyle, and Hilton’s latest project—the country’s first Waldorf Astoria—aims to reflect this simple, carefree way of being. For the most part, it succeeds, thanks to impeccable, locally influenced dining and outdoor experiences that honor the heritage of the Indigenous Chorotega people. Make no mistake, though: The Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique is teetering on mega-resort territory, with nearly 200 guest rooms. The scale might raise eyebrows for travelers hoping for something more intimate—but the experience feels more grounded than the room count might suggest.

Who’s it for?

Active solo travelers, couples, and friend groups drawn to Costa Rica’s rich biodiversity—plus families with young children who will appreciate the resort’s shallow pools, a small waterslide, and a kids club. Even on property, there’s plenty of natural beauty to soak in.

The location

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique is part of the 600-acre Punta Cacique development. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique

Set on Costa Rica’s northern Pacific coast, the resort marks the first phase of the ambitious 600-acre Punta Cacique development. Located 30 minutes by car from the Liberia Airport, this master-planned project will eventually include a mix of luxury resorts and private residences. While construction is ongoing, it doesn’t significantly impact the guest experience. As required by Costa Rican law, all beaches remain public, so locals have access to Playa Penca, the resort’s primary stretch of sand.

The rooms

Most guest rooms at Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique face the Pacific Ocean. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique

A majority of guests wake up to a resplendent ocean view, thanks to the 138 guest rooms that overlook the Pacific. However, due to the tiered mountainside layout, you may find yourself inadvertently peeking into neighboring balconies—or being peeked at. (So keep that robe on!)

In total, there are 188 accommodations, including 40 suites, all of which have an outdoor bathtub, a plunge pool, or both. My spacious two-room suite, with separate bedroom and living areas, delivered panoramic views of Playa Penca and the cascading pools below. The open layout showcased a palette of earthy tones, neutral furniture, and rattan textures.

That said, the space verged on cavernous, lacking warmth and usable storage. An easy fix? A few more rugs, additional wall art, and maybe another armoire. And while the outdoor tubs are a delightful amenity, they offer little in the way of privacy.

The food and drink

The hotel’s Tico Tica serves breakfast and lunch. Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique

Six distinct dining concepts are spread across the property—two sit-down restaurants, a place to eat poolside, a barista-helmed café, and Peacock Alley, the hotel brand’s signature bar.

As you might expect from an oceanside resort, seafood is a standout, including the Aguachile-like scallops at Tico Tica and the charcoal-grilled octopus at La Finca. (But don’t skip the dry-aged, grass-fed beef finished with artisanal Chorotega salt, either.)

Breakfast is served at Tico Tica and offers a smallish buffet of continental staples like local fruit and freshly baked pastries. But your best bet is the à la carte menu. I started each morning with a gallo pinto, Costa Rica’s national dish built around rice and beans. (I still think about the caramelized sweet plantains it came with.)

Coffee is a cornerstone of the resort’s culinary identity, thanks to Buena Nota, a stand-alone café helmed by acclaimed Costa Rican barista Ricardo Azofeifa. A private coffee tasting experience is available as an optional add-on. For caffeine addicts (like me), learning about bean-to-cup sourcing and brewing techniques made for a deliciously nerdy experience.

Staff and service

The well-intentioned team is consistently eager to please, even if not always the most polished. Staff were warm and accommodating—especially the bartenders at Peacock Alley and the baristas at Buena Nota. Each guest is assigned a dedicated concierge, reachable via WhatsApp. However, responses to messages often took hours; I found it much faster to call reception directly from my room. Naturally, I expect service to improve as the property finds its footing.

Accessibility

Five ADA-compliant guest rooms are available, each outfitted with roll-in showers, visual alarms, and notification devices for doorbells, door knocks, and telephone calls. Three rooms come with two queen beds while two rooms include king beds.

Because much of the property sits on a steep incline, those with mobility concerns may want to request a room near the central pool and dining complex.

Nature experiences

Ecotourism has helped make Costa Rica the most visited country in Central America. Therefore, coming to Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique without stepping off-property would be a major miss. The resort partners with a range of local outfitters, offering everything from intrepid, full-day volcano trekking to more leisurely, half-day rainforest walks.

My customized tour with No Limit Adventures emphasized an ethical approach to wildlife spotting. Carlos, my guide, had an incredible eye for locating marvelously camouflaged creatures—snakes, sloths, and more. Given how dense each layer of the forest is, much of its beauty is easy to miss without a trained guide.

The spa

A resort’s 17,000-square-foot wellness facility includes 11 treatment rooms (including 3 exclusive tree house–style lodges), saunas, steam rooms, and a co-ed cold plunge pool. The concept centers on Indigenous healing practices and locally sourced ingredients, including volcanic clay, cacao, and native herbs. My two-hour Trapiche Ritual combined a raw sugar scrub, a detoxifying cane honey wrap, and a deeply soothing massage.