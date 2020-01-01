The Best Hotels in Hong Kong
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Hong Kong is a glittering metropolis of finance and culture. The former British colony turned special administrative region of China has a singular history and cultural identity that makes it stand out among other Chinese cities. Whether you’re looking to stay near the nightlife hub of Lan Kwai Fong or the shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui, there’s a hotel here to suit your taste and budget.
Save Place
555 Shanghai St, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Towering 42 stories over the Mong Kok district on the Kowloon Peninsula, the Cordis is one of the best options for adventurous travelers looking to experience the “real Hong Kong.” The hotel is surrounded by mazes of markets. as well...
Save Place
380 Nathan Rd, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong
Why we love it: A vibrant stay where art, food, and social action come together
The Highlights:
- A focus on art, including a gallery and cinema featuring local artists
- A cheeky rooftop pool with Romanesque columns and plastic flamingos
- An on-site...
The Highlights:
- A focus on art, including a gallery and cinema featuring local artists
- A cheeky rooftop pool with Romanesque columns and plastic flamingos
- An on-site...
Save Place
319 Des Voeux Rd Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
The Four Seasons Hong Kong occupies a prime location inside the International Finance Centre, overlooking Victoria Harbour and close to the beloved Star Ferry (as well as the MTR), making it an easy springboard for island escapes. The hotel is...
Save Place
Pacific Place, Supreme Ct Rd, Central, Hong Kong
Occupying a modern tower next to Hong Kong Park and attached to the Pacific Place shopping center, Island Shangri-La is an earthly paradise on the edge of Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls in the lobby face a...
Save Place
15 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong
This contemporary hotel in the financial and luxury heart of Central, Hong Kong, goes above and beyond five-star requirements. The design juxtaposes marble, dark wood, and light leather with pops of gold and statement art pieces such as an...
Save Place
5 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong
Despite being just a 40-minute drive away from the airport, the Mandarin Oriental is located in the heart of Hong Kong’s Central district, surrounded by major business hubs, the thriving art scene, and cultural sites.
Inside the 432...
Inside the 432...
Save Place
388號 Jaffe Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
When it opened in November 2013, the Mira Moon hotel dazzled design devotees with its visual interpretation of a classic Chinese myth. Billed as a “story hotel,” Mira Moon enlisted Dutch design master Marcel Wanders and the celebrated...
Save Place
14 Shek Tsai Po St, Shek Tsai Po, Hong Kong
Within an hour, travelers can transport themselves from the lights and sounds of Central, Hong Kong, to the green hills and deserted beaches of Lantau Island. Opened in 2012, the Tai O Heritage Hotel encourages guests to immerse themselves in the...
Save Place
22 Cotton Tree Dr, Central, Hong Kong
Why we love it: An urban sanctuary of elegant design and wellness-focused amenities
The Highlights:
- The 1969 landmarked government building, with stunning architecture to match
- A prime location in Central, across from Hong Kong Park
- An...
The Highlights:
- The 1969 landmarked government building, with stunning architecture to match
- A prime location in Central, across from Hong Kong Park
- An...
Save Place
22 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Save Place
74 Queen's Road Central Hotel Entrance:, 21 Stanley St, Central, Hong Kong
In June 2014, a 68-room boutique hotel debuted on the upper steps of Pottinger Street, named for Hong Kong’s first governor—Sir Henry Pottinger—and one of Hong Kong’s oldest stone lanes. It’s tucked just far enough...
Save Place
Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
Envisioned by Hong Kong-based architect Andre Fu, the Upper House was designed to give guests the experience of staying in a luxury residence within easy reach of the design stores, markets, and nightlife of the Wan Chai neighborhood. Every detail...
Popular Stories
- 1 Travel News The Real Story Behind Venice’s Newly Crystal-Clear Canals
- 2 Travel News Quarantine. Self-Isolation. Lockdown. Shelter in Place. What’s the Difference?
- 3 Travel News Virtual Museum Tours, Performances, and Tutorials to Keep You (and Your Kids) Entertained at Home
- 4 Air Travel TSA Just Made Some Major Changes to Its Rules Due to Coronavirus
- 5 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Locked-Down Countries