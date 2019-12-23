The Best Resorts in Fiji for Every Type of Trip

Consider this your personal Fiji resort finder to help you pick the right accommodation to suit your travel interests and needs.

share this article

Most travelers to Fiji pick a resort that fits their style, then spend their entire getaway taking advantage of the beach, activities, and amenities at their South Pacific outpost. Still, with so many enticing options for places to stay across the archipelago’s 300-plus islands, it can be hard to choose the right Fijian resort for you—or at least the accommodation best suited for the type of trip you’re planning. In 2019, Fiji Airways debuted two new Airbus A350 XWB aircraft to serve Los Angeles from the Pacific island nation that offer fully flat beds in business class and seats with extra legroom in economy. That makes this an ideal time for U.S. travelers to visit Fiji. Here are the most luxurious accommodations in this beautiful South Pacific locale. Best new resorts Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort & Spa The new Reef Wing at Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort & Spa offers a private experience within a larger island resort, with 74 total rooms, suites, and private bures (traditional Fijian wood-and-straw huts) that overlook Viti Levu’s stunning Coral Coast on one side and a pristine beach and lagoon on the other. A favorite for honeymooners and couples on a romantic getaway, the Reef Wing has its own dedicated check-in, lunchtime restaurant, and an adults-only infinity pool where complimentary cocktails and canapés are served. The six spacious bures are beachfront retreats complete with private lawns, outdoor showers, and a pathway that leads to the resort-owned beach on a secluded section of the island. The lagoon has sandy beaches and is not as affected by strong tides, so travelers can safely enjoy swimming and water sports year-round. Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa On the opposite side of the main resort at Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa, the Waitui Beach Club offers a private sanctuary where couples can enjoy tranquility and seclusion. The adults-only Beach Club offers a variety of extras, including a daily breakfast buffet (with both Fijian and international favorites), daily laundry and ironing, plus complimentary sunset cocktails and drinks. The Waitui Plus Rooms offer the same spacious layout but with more complimentary inclusions, such as a private beach cabana for the duration of your stay, a daily 60-minute spa treatment, and a Jet Ski experience. InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa Couples at Club InterContinental, an exclusive resort within InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, have their own butlers who can arrange private tours, set up romantic dinners on the beach, and curate a perfect island itinerary with activities that include sailing, snorkeling, fishing, or visiting a part of Fiji only those in the know can recommend. With 50 luxury one- or two-bedroom suites in this part of the resort, the intimate area affords travelers a unique experience, with daily afternoon high tea and access to the hilltop Club Lounge infinity pool, open only to club guests. Courtesy of Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort & Spa Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort & Spa overlooks Viti Levu’s Coral Coast on one side and a pristine beach and lagoon on the other. Resorts for families

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement