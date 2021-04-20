The Best Hotels in Prague
If you’re looking to visit the quintessential Central European city, you could do no better than Prague. From Wenceslas Square and Prague Castle to Charles Bridge and the Malá Strana, the Vltava River town has Instagram-worthy moments at every turn. Drop your bags at these atmospheric hotels, then set off on foot to experience the World Heritage historic site in all its glory.
Jánský vršek
What do you get when you mix a little Don Draper, a bit of Andy Warhol, a smidge of The Jetsons, and a touch of PeeWee’s Playhouse? The vision of two local architects, the cheerful Vintage Design Hotel Sax is a paean to post-war optimism in the Malá Strana neighborhood, where each of the 23 affordable accommodations are individually decorated with restored vintage furniture and artwork, colorful geometric wallpapers, and retro pieces. Rooms aren’t particularly spacious but are comfortable nonetheless and include amenities like smart TVs, free WiFi, and air conditioning. There isn’t an on-site restaurant, but the lobby bar sells salads and sandwiches throughout the day, and a space off the lobby stocks free coffee and tea, as well as wines and soft drinks for purchase. The complimentary breakfast, however, is served buffet style (you can pay to order à la carte items) and can be enjoyed from the hotel’s fourth-floor terrace overlooking Prague Castle and the Petřín Lookout Tower.
Letenská 12/33, Malá Strana, 118 00 Praha-Praha 1, Czechia
Gothic and Renaissance architecture meets modern design at Augustine, where 13th-century details like vaulted ceilings and 19th-century frescoes share space with Czech Cubist furniture and pottery. The seven buildings that make up the property—parts of which date back to 1284—formed some of the St. Thomas Church and Monastery, so you may even bed down in a room where Augustinian monks once slept (in fact, monks still have quarters here). The 101 rooms are a chic combination of old world charm and modern luxury, with generously sized marble bathrooms with heated floors and rain showers; suites have magnificent views of Prague Castle or an interior garden. The Refectory bar serves wickedly good “Archangel” cocktails, named for the subjects of the room’s Baroque frescoes, as well as St. Thomas Beer, brewed from the monk’s original 1352 recipe, but don’t let the spirits get to your head. There’s also a highly regarded fine-dining restaurant as well as a spa.
Tržiště 9, 118 00 Praha 1-Malá Strana, Czechia
Prague’s centuries-old connection to music survived occupation by both the Germans and the Communists, so it’s fitting that those deep roots strike a chord at Aria Hotel Prague, where all of the rooms are named after famous composers or singers, from homegrown sons like Dvořák and Smetana to contemporary icons like the Beatles, Ella Fitzgerald, and Elvis Presley. The hotel even has a music director who can point you to the city’s best performances, as well as assist with suggestions in the music library; guests borrow CDs or concert DVDs to watch in their rooms, which are all outfitted with hi-fi sound systems that include Marantz speakers, plus flat-screen TVs, Blue-Ray players, iPads, and Apple TVs. All 51 accommodations were given a head-to-toe makeover in early 2018, resulting in sumptuous rooms decorated in shades of soft peach, dusty rose, and sandy taupe, and combining a pleasing mix of antiques and modern furniture. During summer, the superb CODA restaurant commands stunning rooftop views, while the Winter Garden Atrium is cozy perfection in colder months with its piano recitals accompanying afternoon tea or wine.
2a Veleslavínova
Even if it weren’t arguably the grandest hotel in all of Prague, you’re simply not going to find a more centrally located address than the five-star Four Seasons. At the foot of the Charles Bridge in medieval Old Town—with views across the Vltava to Prague Castle in one direction and over the Jewish Quarter and Rudolfinum Concert Hall in the other—the 157-room property is, in fact, three distinct historic buildings—one Baroque circa 1568, another Neoclassical from 1827, and the last an 1883 Neo-Renaissance edifice—tied together by a contemporary main building built in 2001. Given a sumptuous makeover by renowned French designer Pierre-Yves Rochon in 2012, the rooms and public spaces feel at once stylishly modern and timelessly refined. Though the neighborhood’s attractions beckon, don’t miss a chance to dine at CottoCrudo, the riverside Mediterranean restaurant and bar that is considered one of the city’s best.