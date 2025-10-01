This May Be Amsterdam’s Last New Hotel. We Checked In.

The vibe: Amsterdam’s last new luxury hotel in a heritage building, with canal views and a robust art program

Location: Prinsengracht 432–436, Amsterdam | : Prinsengracht 432–436, Amsterdam | View on Google Maps

Rates: From $1,300 : From $1,300 Book Now

The Afar take

Long before it officially opened in spring 2025, Rosewood Amsterdam was one of the city’s most talked-about hotel projects. The 134-room property—set in a 17th-century building that once housed an orphanage and the Palace of Justice—debuted in May after a 10-year renovation. It also arrives at a notable moment: Amsterdam’s 2024 ban on new hotel construction, aimed at curbing overtourism, means this may be the last major hotel opening in the city for some time.

The hotel’s standout feature is its ambitious art program, with a gallery, exhibits, and even an art vending machine—with more than 1,000 contemporary and historic Dutch works on display. Interiors, overseen by Piet Boon—one of Amsterdam’s most acclaimed design studios—combine restored original flooring and woodwork with a blue and gray palette inspired by the city’s shifting skies.

The Advocatuur cocktail bar at Rosewood Amsterdam Courtesy of Rosewood Amsterdam

Rosewood Amsterdam positions itself as a posh base for exploring the Dutch capital, which is celebrating its 750th anniversary, culminating in October 2025.

Who’s Rosewood Amsterdam for?

Couples and friend groups with a strong interest in art and design—and a generous budget—will find plenty to admire here. Wellness travelers may be drawn to the Asaya Spa, a subterranean space with a heated lap pool, sauna, steam room, and Ayurvedic treatments. Families are welcome, although the abundance of art and fragile decor may prove tricky for younger children.

The location: Amsterdam’s historic canal district

The hotel is in Amsterdam’s UNESCO-protected canal district, bordered by two waterways, including the scenic Prinsengracht (Prince’s canal). The Rijksmuseum is about a 10-minute walk away, and charming neighborhoods such as Jordaan and De Pijp are close by. Public transportation is easily accessible, and bike rentals are available—though some cycling experience is advisable before venturing into Amsterdam’s busy streets.

The rooms at Rosewood Amsterdam

The 134 guest rooms are divided into 26 categories, with about half offering canal views. At the top end are five “houses” with separate bedrooms, kitchens, and butler service.

A canal-view junior suite at Rosewood Amsterdam Courtesy of Rosewood Amsterdam

During my stay in a two-level Grand Premier Canal View room on the top floor, the highlight was the view over Prinsengracht. The room had a chandelier with pastel pendants, Delft-inspired design touches that I especially admired as an Amsterdam resident, and gold and marble details. Even the bathroom felt like a small spa, with marble sinks, a soaking tub, and separate shower.

The food and drink at Rosewood Amsterdam

The main restaurant, Eeuwen, offers a brasserie-style menu focused on local ingredients, like seafood from the North Sea. Dishes such as flatbread with leeks, mushrooms, pickled lemon, and stracciatella cheese and a grilled steak were standouts. In cold months, the North Sea fish soup would be a warming choice. Breakfast is served here as well though it’s not included in room rates; the Court provides a casual option for coffee and pastries.

The hotel is in Amsterdam’s UNESCO-protected canal district, bordered by two waterways, including the scenic Prinsengracht.

Advocatuur, the cocktail bar, draws both guests and locals. Its in-house distillery produces the hotel’s signature jenever, PrØvo, the name a nod to Amsterdam’s midcentury counter-culture movement. Cocktails are carefully made. On a warm summer evening, the Lady of Justice, made with Grey Goose vodka, Aperol, fortified mango, and lychee, was particularly balanced. Small plates from the tandoor kitchen, such as samosas and butter chicken, round out the menu.

Staff and service

Service is polished, though still smoothing out some opening-phase wrinkles. The staff were welcoming and responsive, but occasional lapses occurred. For example, servers missed small requests, and late one evening I returned to find the lights in my room wouldn’t turn off. Maintenance resolved it, but only after several calls and a long wait. Management later apologized and offered a bottle of PrØvo as a gesture. Given the hotel’s price point—higher than most luxury hotels in the city—travelers will expect consistently seamless service, and the property is working toward that standard.

Accessibility

The hotel’s entry has a ramp, and public spaces, including the spa, are wheelchair accessible. Only two guest rooms are fully adapted to accommodate wheelchairs, so travelers with mobility needs should book early.