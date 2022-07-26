Which Walt Disney World Hotel Is Right for You?

The 25,000-acre Orlando resort has more than 30 on-property hotels and villas with new additions always around the corner. The themes—ranging from New Orleans bayous to Spanish artists and explorers to classic cinema and so much more—lend a unique flavor to each visit, influencing the cuisine, interior design, and even pool slides. Practical considerations play a major role as well: Do you care more about the freedom to walk to Magic Kingdom or a lower price tag from a value resort? On your way to the parks, would you prefer a bird’s-eye view from a Skyliner gondola or the convenience of a monorail station inside your hotel? Read on to discover the most suitable stay for your next trip to Walt Disney World.

VALUE RESORTS

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Starting rate: $157 per night

Transportation to parks: Skyliner, bus

Room capacity: Up to six people

This is the place for lovers of all things Disney and Pixar. Nods to the beloved films are everywhere—The Drop Off Pool Bar sits beside the Finding Nemo–inspired Big Blue Pool, not far from the Righteous Reef Playground. Immerse yourself in rooms themed after Cars and The Lion King and take a dip in the Flippin’ Fins Pool inspired by The Little Mermaid, complete with an aquatic orchestra conducted by Sebastian the Crab.

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Starting rate: $99 per night

Transportation to parks: Bus

Room capacity: Up to four people

Cinephiles need look no further than this silver screen–themed hotel for family stays. Cool off in the Duck Pond Pool, modeled after a hockey rink and inspired by The Mighty Ducks, or take tots to the play area at the Fantasia Pool. Watch classic Disney films as part of the “Movies Under the Stars” program, play games at the Reel Fun Arcade, and take advantage of the resort’s late-night pizza delivery service to have a pie delivered straight to your room.

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Starting rate: $99 per night

Transportation to parks: Bus

Room capacity: Up to four people

Feel the beat, no headphones required. This affordable resort embraces popular music genres such as jazz, rock, country, and Broadway show tunes with design details like jukebox entryways and sheet music balconies. Adults may want to swing by the Singing Spirits Pool Bar while kids romp in the two instrument-shaped swimming pools—one a guitar accompanied by a fountain of the Three Caballeros, the other a piano with a deck of black and white keys.

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Starting rate: $99 per night

Transportation to parks: Bus

Room capacity: Up to four people

Get your game face on—this family-friendly hotel is all about competitive sports. The End Zone Food Court and the Grand Slam Pool shaped like a baseball diamond are a few of the features that make this a great choice for athletes and sports fans of all ages. An on-property jogging trail helps guests stay active, in case walking around the Walt Disney World theme parks all day doesn’t do the trick.

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Starting rate: $56 per night

Transportation to parks: Boat, bus

Find pioneer-style camping without hitting the dusty trail. These pet-friendly grounds have spaces to accommodate everything from tents and pop-ups to 45-foot RVs. Enjoy a show at the Hoop-De-Doo Musical Revue or splash around in the fort-themed play area at the Meadow Swimmin’ Pool. This special lodging area also features outdoor activities, such as archery and pony rides, as well as campfire sing-alongs and kayak or canoe rentals.

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Starting rate: $131 per night

Transportation to parks: Skyliner, bus

Room capacity: Up to 4 people

Dabble in time travel with this resort that highlights trends from decades past. Signs featuring vintage slang like “Boogie Down” and “Can You Dig It?” adorn different wings of the hotel, and kids will love the 1970s playground and three swimming areas: the 1950s Bowling Pool, the 1960s Hippy Dippy Pool (with the Petals Pool Bar nearby), and the 1990s Computer Pool. Don’t forget to look for retro games in the Fast Forward Arcade!

MODERATE RESORTS

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Starting rate: $204 per night

Transportation to parks: Skyliner, bus

Room capacity: Up to five people

Island vibes hit immediately upon walking into the lobby, inspired by Aruba, Trinidad, Barbados, Jamaica, and Martinique. Soft pastel tones and sea breeze aromas permeate the entryway and Caribbean-style marketplace, where guests can purchase quick-service meals and snacks. Sip a rum drink at the colorful Banana Cabana Pool Bar, or channel your inner pirate in a pool modeled after an old Spanish citadel, complete with water cannons and a shipwreck play area.

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Starting rate: $198 per night

Transportation to parks: Bus

Room capacity: Up to eight people

Take a mini tour of Spain at this sophisticated resort, which recently added the Gran Destino Tower. Atop Gran Destino is the Toledo rooftop bar, where guests can find one of the best views in all of Walt Disney World resort. Head to the Dahlia Lounge for classic and re-envisioned Spanish tapas such as serrano ham and savory churros—best paired with a saffron-orange gin tonic—or linger in the Barcelona Lounge to marvel at the Gaudí-inspired stained glass.

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Starting rate: $341 per night

Transportation to parks: Boat, bus

Room capacity: Up to six people

Fulfill your American frontier fantasies with a comfortable cabin stay and access to activities that aren’t available at most other Walt Disney World resorts. Take a wagon ride at Tri-Circle-D Ranch (yes, that’s a hidden Mickey reference), sing by the campfire at night, rent a boat or canoe to go fishing, or enjoy a hard-earned drink at Crockett’s Tavern.

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort

Starting rate: $219 per night

Transportation to parks: Boat, bus

This New Orleans–themed property is special in that it includes two properties with different personalities: the French Quarter, which embraces the city’s cobblestone streets and Mardi Gras flavor, and the Riverside, which reflects a more casual but equally elegant Cajun tone.

French QuarterRoom capacity: Up to four people

Wrought-iron accents and gas lamps abound on this side of Port Orleans, where it’s not uncommon to see people enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides. Join the jazz crowd in Scat Cat’s Club for dinner, or grab a few beignets to go—one is never enough.

RiversideRoom capacity: Up to five people

Kick back and enjoy the southern charm in this waterfront hotel. Grab a quick bite at Riverside Mill Food Court, where a 35-foot waterwheel powers a working cotton press, or make your way to Ol’ Man Island, a swimming hole complete with waterfalls and a slide in an old mill.

DELUXE RESORTS

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Starting rate: $353 per night

Transportation to parks: Skyliner, bus

Room capacity: Up to eight people

The curved shape of the lodge encompasses 43 acres of tropical grasslands that act as home to over 200 birds and animals such as giraffes, flamingos, and zebras. Book lunch with a wildlife specialist for a personal safari right on the property, or gaze at the savanna from the lobby or your own private balcony. Take the kids to Samawati Springs Pool to peep at the Venus fly traps that squirt water at unsuspecting passersby.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Starting rate: $421 per night

Transportation to parks: Monorail, boat, bus, walk

Room capacity: Up to eight people

Lovers of modern art, this hotel has your name written all over it. From sleek decor and abstract portraits of classic Disney characters to the 90-foot mural by midcentury icon Mary Blair, there’s no shortage of visuals that artistically minded guests can enjoy. The monorail stops right inside the hotel for convenient transportation to Magic Kingdom and Epcot. Don’t forget to make reservations at California Grill, an upscale restaurant on the 15th floor with floor-to-ceiling windows and unmatched views of the theme parks, lake, and nightly fireworks.

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Starting rate: $411 per night

Transportation to parks: Skyliner, boat, bus

Room capacity: Up to seven people

Channel New England vibes at this tranquil lakeside hotel. Saunter down the boardwalk to Epcot; drift for a lap or three around the lazy river at Stormalong Bay, a three-acre water park; share a prime porterhouse for two or a massive seafood feast at Yachtsman Steakhouse; or sip a good old-fashioned ice cream soda at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop. To take full advantage of the scenery, don’t miss the jogging trail around the adjacent Crescent Lake.

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Starting rate: $411 per night

Transportation to parks: Boat, bus, walk

Room capacity: Up to six people

This waterfront resort transports guests up the coast—way up—with nautical decor that would be at home on Cape Cod. Have breakfast with Minnie at Cape May Cafe, rollick in the life-size shipwreck in Stormalong Bay (a three-acre water park), indulge in a dinner of wagyu filet mignon at Flying Fish, or stroll over to Epcot. That last part merits emphasis—in a place where transportation between theme parks and hotels can take upwards of 20 minutes, staying a short walk from a theme park is a huge plus.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Starting rate: $495 per night

Transportation to parks: Monorail, boat, bus

Room capacity: Up to five people

Small touches make all the difference in this ode to Pacific islands. The lei at check-in, the family-style service instead of the usual buffet at the ‘Ohana character dining experience with Lilo and Stitch, the rum-spiked Dole Whip Floats by the pool, the tongue-in-cheek tiki theming at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto—everything here is designed to immerse guests in a tropical environment that emphasizes family and relaxation.

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Starting rate: $450 per night

Transportation to parks: Skyliner, boat, bus, walk

Room capacity: Up to six people

Step back in time and amble through Atlantic City’s heyday. See the fairy lights twinkle along the waterfront as you pass restaurants and shops on your way to the Funnel Cake Cart for a classic boardwalk treat, but make sure you don’t pass up a cocktail at AbracadaBar. Frolic in the carnival-themed Luna Park Pool, which has a roller coaster–inspired water slide, or take toddlers to see the grand elephant statues at the kiddie pool.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Starting rate: $339 per night

Transportation to parks: Boat, bus

Room capacity: Up to six people

If you love the idea of camping—but just the idea—this is the hotel for you. After receiving your room key in the lobby alongside towering wooden totem poles and an 80-foot fireplace, head outside and watch the Copper Creek stream flow into the swimming pool, or walk down to the lake and lounge at Geyser Point Bar & Grill. Here, you can bask in the glory of the great outdoors without the hassle of pup tents and sleeping bags.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Starting rate: $597 per night

Transportation to parks: Monorail, boat, bus

Room capacity: Up to eight people

Revel in the golden era of Palm Beach at Disney’s most luxe hotel property. After a long day at the theme parks, the convenience of taking the monorail straight to your hotel is unparalleled. Once there, go on a culinary journey with the Chef Degustation Tasting at the award-winning Victoria & Albert’s, glide under a walking bridge to the Beach Pool on a 181-foot slide, or treat kids to the makeover of their dreams with a “royal transformation” at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Starting rate: $237 per night

Transportation to parks: Boat, bus

Room capacity: Up to four people

Plentiful shades of teal and pink adorn this aquatically themed hotel, which celebrates dolphins and other types of animals that live off the coast of Florida. This and the World Swan Hotel are presented in partnership with Marriott, allowing guests to collect those sweet Bonvoy points without missing any of Disney’s signature hospitality.

Walt Disney World Swan Hotel

Starting rate: $237 per night

Transportation to parks: Boat, bus

Room capacity: Up to four people

At the second property jointly presented by Marriott and Disney, clamshell fountains, wave silhouettes, and swan statues lend a distinctly Floridian feel to the family-friendly hotel. Take a break from the theme parks to play a round at Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf, or enjoy a massage at Mandara Spa while kids aged four to 12 play with their friends at Camp Dolphin.

DELUXE VILLA RESORTS

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Starting rate: $515 per night

Transportation to parks: Monorail, boat, bus

Room capacity: Five to eight people

You may have a hard time dragging yourself away from the overwater bungalows after checking in. Conveniences indoors include a full kitchen, washer and dryer, and a surfboard-shaped dining table set away from the living room, but the best parts of this villa are outside. Lounge on the expansive deck after enjoying your personal soaking pool, or have drinks at the outdoor table while watching the Electrical Water Pageant nighttime spectacular. For the full island experience, reserve a spot at Disney’s Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show.

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Starting rate: $454 per night

Transportation to parks: Skyliner, boat, bus, walk

Room capacity: Four to eight people

Prepare for pastels, bright white trim, and seashells galore at these Cape Cod–themed villas. The interiors feel like beach homes, while outside you’re a quick walk away from restaurants, shops, and Epcot. If you’re heading to Hollywood Studios (maybe to check out the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge), switch things up with a boat ride that goes directly from the resort to the theme park. Make your way to Ship Shape for pampering in the form of a massage, a manicure, or even a Disney character–inspired makeover.

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Starting rate: $497 per night

Transportation to parks: Monorail, boat, bus, walk

Room capacity: Four to nine people

In addition to all the amenities available at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, a hotel centered around modern art, guests at Bay Lake Tower enjoy deluxe studios or villas with full kitchens and private balconies. Take a short walk to Magic Kingdom, or cross the sky bridge to the main hotel building for breakfast at Chef Mickey’s, where kids dine on yogurt parfaits, quinoa salad, and Mickey-shaped waffles with their favorite Disney characters.

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Starting rate: $354 per night

Transportation to parks: Boat, bus

Room capacity: Up to 12 people

Pick your Upstate New York experience when staying at Saratoga Springs. Choose a villa with brightly colored takes on Victorian-style architecture, or opt for a treehouse villa with leafy views out every window. Swim a few laps in the Paddock Pool, or play a round at the Lake Buena Vista Golf Course. Find your center at a sunrise yoga class, or enjoy the serenity of fishing out on the lake. With so many choices, there’s something for every family member to enjoy.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village

Starting rate: $405 per night

Transportation to parks: Skyliner, bus

Room capacity: Four to nine people

Find your zen at the Kidani Village villas. Wade into the Uzima Pool, a refined swimming hole with a zero-depth entry point (think of it like walking into the water at a beach, no steps or handrail), or bliss out at Zahanati Massage and Fitness Center. Book a tasting of South African wines at Jiko before a prix fixe dinner of fire-roasted bone marrow, oak-grilled rib eye, and the Kilimanjaro dessert: chocolate mousse with soft pistachio cake, pink peppercorn meringue, cacao nib crunch, and strawberries spiked with the North African spice Ras el Hanout.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House

Starting rate: $353 per night

Transportation to parks: Skyliner, bus

Room capacity: Four to 12 people

Go all in on The Lion King vibes in villas modeled after kraals, traditional African villages. Thatched roofs over private balconies, geometric and animal designs etched into wooden dressers, vibrant accent pillows, and sprawling views of the savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge make Jambo House a truly special place to stay when visiting Walt Disney World. Be sure to swing by the Hakuna Matata Playground and Pumbaa’s Fun and Games Arcade.

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Starting rate: $446 per night

Transportation to parks: Boat, bus

Room capacity: Four to nine adults

Relish the Pacific Northwest cabin vibes when booking one of these luxury stays. Rustic elegance is the name of the game with plush furniture, wood accents and ceilings, lakefront balconies, and ambient lighting. Treat the family to a fairy-tale dinner at Artist Point, an elegant restaurant with a woodland theme where Snow White, Dopey, and other dwarfs sing and dance while guests nibble on mushroom bisque or gooseberry pie.

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Starting rate: $426 per night

Transportation to parks: Boat, bus

Room capacity: Four to 12 people

Surround yourself with cypress trees, burbling creeks, and warm, earthy tones when staying in a villa at Boulder Ridge. Relax at Boulder Ridge Pool, a less-crowded swimming area for villa guests, or rent a boat to take out on the lake. Or, for a more lively activity, have breakfast at Whispering Canyon Cafe in the lobby of Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. Here, rambunctious servers bring a side of lighthearted sass alongside immense skillets piled high with biscuits, bacon, waffles, scrambled eggs, potatoes, and nearly any breakfast food you can think of.

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Starting rate: $582 per night

Transportation to parks: Monorail, boat, bus

Room capacity: Five to 12 people

Classic refinement thrives at this signature property. Patterned wallpaper provides a backdrop for illustrated silhouette portraits and neutral-toned furniture with ornate throw pillows. Dine in a breakfast nook beneath framed china, or sip afternoon tea in the Garden View Tea Room, where scones, miniature sandwiches, and swan-shaped profiteroles accompany the beverage infusions. Families may want to go to 1900 Park Fare for a carousel-themed breakfast where the Mad Hatter and Alice make frequent appearances.

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Starting rate: $354 per night

Transportation to parks: Boat, bus

Room capacity: Up to 12 people

Stay at a villa enveloped by lush greenery and palm trees—you’re visiting Florida, after all! Glide down a waterslide inside a giant sand castle, or float in one of the three all-ages quiet pools for more peaceful leisure time. Try the banana bread french toast at Olivia’s Cafe (topped with banana-rum syrup and coconut whipped cream) for breakfast, or go to the Gurgling Suitcase after dark for a specialty cocktail or refreshing fruit slushy.

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Starting rate: $454 per night

Transportation to parks: Skyliner, boat, bus, walk

Room capacity: Four to 12 people

Bring the boardwalk inside at these villas with framed roller-coaster art on the walls, colorful accent tiles in the washroom, and views of the carnival-themed pool from the private balcony. Surprise kids with a swashbuckling breakfast at Trattoria al Forno, where Ariel and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid and Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from Tangled visit each table. After the theme parks have closed for the day, head to Belle Vue Lounge for an assortment of tabletop games and adult beverages.

Disney’s Riviera Resort

*Opens December 2019

Starting rate: $335 per night

Transportation to parks: Skyliner, bus

Room capacity: Up to 12 people

Walt Disney World’s newest resort, slated to open in December 2019, shows an appreciation for Mediterranean elegance and Riviera-style luxury. Plush headboards and marble floors will make guests of all ages feel like modern royalty. Topolino’s Terrace will host a prix fixe character dining experience on an indoor rooftop terrace, and the Riviera Pool will be home to the S’il Vous Play area that takes inspiration from European fountains and Fantasia characters.

