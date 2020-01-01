Where are you going?
11 Luxurious Stays in French Polynesia That Won't Break the Bank

Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
Although French Polynesia is often billed as a luxury destination, there are actually a number of affordable resorts and private home vacation rentals on the islands that won't break the bank. Yes, you'll find overwater bungalows galore on French Polynesia's islands, but if you know where to look, you'll also find family-run pensions and resort options that offer affordable luxury, allowing travelers on budgets to experience the awesome beauty of French Polynesia.
Fare Pea Iti

Patio, Tahaa 98733, French Polynesia
While pensions in French Polynesia are often touted as overpriced accommodations with no amenities, Fare Pea Iti proves this is not always true. In fact, this family home pension is downright luxurious, with an in-ground pool, well-manicured...
Hotel Raiatea Lodge

Tumaraa, French Polynesia
The Raiatea Lodge Hotel located on the island of Raiatea is one of French Polynesia's only 3-star hotels (most are budget pensions or luxury resorts). Guests can enjoy comfortable and stylish accommodations in an intimate boutique hotel that...
More Details >
Moorea in Photos

Taking a plunge from our overwater bungalow was the start to yet another perfect day. We had a great time staying at the Intercontinental Moorea with our kids. The water is spectacular for swimming, snorkeling and all kinds of watersports. We all...
More Details >
Sofitel Bora Bora Motu Private Island

Nunue, Bora Bora, Vaitape 98730, French Polynesia
This private island features stunning views of Mount Otemanu and Matira Bay from its own motu just a few minutes' boat ride across Bora Bora's truly stunning fifty shades of blue (one minute it is turquoise, the next emerald or aquamarine) from...
More Details >
Huahine-Nui

Huahine-Nui, French Polynesia
Comprised of African themed luxury safari tents right on the beach on Huahine Nui, this is a very unique boutique option that is still affordable. The tents are fabulous, featuring high ceilings, wooden floors, creative artwork and large beds with...
More Details >
Pension Poe Iti

Located on the beautiful white sand beach motu, this is Maupiti's swankiest pension with spacious bungalows decked out with modern conveniences like air-con and televisions (rare for Maupiti still). The location, on a small strip of beach, offers...
More Details >
Green Room Villa, Teahupo’o

If you’re visiting Tahiti with a large family or group of friends and hoping to surf the island’s most powerful wave, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better, more affordable place to stay than Green Room Villa. The...
More Details >
Lucky House Fare Manuia Restaurant & Bar

Right off the beach at Matira Point, Lucky House Fare Manuia Restaurant & Bar is a refreshingly casual dining spot. It serves a varied menu including seafood, pasta, meat, traditional Tahitian specialties, and some standout pizza. Cooked in a...
More Details >
Te Mao

Avatoru, French Polynesia
Call ahead and owners Patrick and Sophie will pick you up and bring you to their relaxed island restaurant and only non-hotel bar in Rangiroa. The small plates menu is limited, but what is offered tastes delicious and is quite impressive (think...
More Details >

