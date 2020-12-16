The Best Hotels in Munich

Bavaria's capital may best be known for Oktoberfest, but it offers more than good beer. To experience Munich in style, book a stay at Bayerischer Hof. This five-star 19th-century hotel, commissioned by King Ludwig I, commands an imposing position on Munich’s Promenadeplatz. The Mandarin Oriental Munich puts visitors in striking distance of the Bavarian Opera House, the Marienplatz, and the Maximilianstrasse. For fancy digs close to Oktoberfest action, stay at the Sofitel Munich Bayerpost.