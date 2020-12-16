Where are you going?
The Best Hotels in Munich

Collected by Afar Magazine
Bavaria's capital may best be known for Oktoberfest, but it offers more than good beer. To experience Munich in style, book a stay at Bayerischer Hof. This five-star 19th-century hotel, commissioned by King Ludwig I, commands an imposing position on Munich’s Promenadeplatz. The Mandarin Oriental Munich puts visitors in striking distance of the Bavarian Opera House, the Marienplatz, and the Maximilianstrasse. For fancy digs close to Oktoberfest action, stay at the Sofitel Munich Bayerpost.
Bayerischer Hof

Promenadepl. 2-6, 80333 München, Germany
This five-star, 19th-century hotel, commissioned by King Ludwig I, commands an imposing position on Munich’s grandiose Promenadeplatz. With its seven bars, five restaurants (including one with a Michelin star), fitness studio, and private cinema,...
Hotel Cortiina

Ledererstraße 8, 80331 München, Germany
The result of a collaboration between top gastronome Rudi Kull and architect Albert Weinzierl, this small but cozy hotel features a modern, fairly Zen interior, a great restaurant, a lively bar, and intimate, friendly service.
 
Spread over...
Hotel Lux

Ledererstraße 13, 80331 München, Germany
This recently refurbished hotel is a low-key, friendly establishment whose modern, understated rooms, commitment to local artists, and elegant cocktail bar and restaurant have made it popular with both visitors and locals.
 
There’s no...
Louis Hotel

Viktualienmarkt 6, 80331 München, Germany
Set in a historic building renovated by local architects Hild and K and Albert Weinzierl, Munich’s Louis Hotel has a prime location on the edge of the vibrant Viktualienmarkt. Stylistically, it mixes the Baroque with the contemporary,...
Sofitel Munich Bayerpost

Bayerstraße 12, 80335 München, Germany
Housed in a former Bavarian Royal Post Office building, the swank Sofitel Munich Bayerpost oozes upscale class from its Neoclassical facade right through to its contemporary interior. The 339 rooms merge classic and contemporary elements and...
Mandarin Oriental Munich

Neuturmstraße 1, 80331 München, Germany
Built into a medieval city wall, the Mandarin Oriental immediately impresses with a lobby and reception area dominated by two grand staircases. The rooms are no less dramatic, with elegant gold-and-cream color schemes, cherry-wood desks, Italian...
The Charles Hotel

Sophienstraße 28, 80333 München, Germany
This 160-room hotel attracted a lot of buzz when it opened in 2007. A brand-new building next to Munich’s former botanical gardens, it was part of a major effort to revitalize a struggling neighborhood. Though its Art Deco flourishes pay homage to...
