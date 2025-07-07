Family Travel

A black-and-white image of an adult holdin a young child wearing suspenders sitting in an airplane seat, with both seen from behind as they look out the airplane window
Air Travel News
If a Parent Asks You to Swap Airplane Seats With Their Kid so They Can Sit Together, Should You?
July 07, 2025 06:24 PM
Terry Ward
Photo of an arched bridge surrounded by fall foliage, beneath a blue sky
National Parks
The Newest U.S. National Park Is Home to Bridge Jumping, Scenic Drives, and the World’s Second-Oldest River
July 01, 2025 12:26 PM
Jessie Beck
A historic photo of the Mad Tea Party spinning teacups ride at Disneyland
Family Travel
As Disneyland Turns 70, These Are the Park’s Best Historic Rides—and the Most Exciting New Attractions
June 27, 2025 05:18 PM
Michelle Baran
People seating in garden chairs alongside a fountain in Paris' Jardin des Tuileries with a Ferris wheel in the background
Family Travel
Every Year This New York Family of 5 Does Summer Camps in Europe. Here’s How They Pull It Off.
June 16, 2025 02:54 PM
Terry Ward
People riding Hiccup's Wing Gliders in Epic Universe's Head to How to Train Your Dragon—Isle of Berk, with water splashing and a colorful fictional land in the background
Trending News
I Got a Sneak Preview of the Now Open Universal Epic Universe—Here’s What I Loved and What I Didn’t
May 22, 2025 09:46 AM
Susan B. Barnes
Abu Dhabi’s presidential palace, Qasr Al Watan, took 150 million hours to build.
Trending News
There’s a Very Good Reason Disney Wants to Have a New Theme Park in Abu Dhabi
May 21, 2025 12:40 PM
Latifah Al-Hazza
Epic-Family-Travel-Rosewood-Miyakojima-Beachfront_2.jpg
Family Travel
The 8 Best Places for an Epic Multi-Generational Trip—and Where to Stay
May 16, 2025 02:12 PM
Kathryn Romeyn
Two adults and a a child stand on the deck of a Paul Gauguin Cruises ship looking out a big green mountainous island
Cruise
Even If Your Family Has Never Been on a Cruise Before, This Might Be the No. 1 Reason to Consider It
May 13, 2025 01:18 PM
Fran Golden
A mother and two children play in the sand, while their grandfather stands in the shallow ocean water nearby
Family Travel
I Often Travel With My Older Parents and Younger Kids—These Are 9 Tips I Recommend to Keep Everyone Happy
May 12, 2025 01:53 PM
Kathryn Romeyn
A collage featuring a mountain road above water in the background, and five black-and-white cutouts of people ranging from a young toddler to an elderly couple
Family Travel
Do You Travel Like a Millennial, a Boomer, or a Gen Xer? Here’s How Each Generation’s Travel Habits Differ
May 08, 2025 12:47 PM
Terry Ward
A view of a mountain and pale pink and blue sky reflected in a lake in the early morning light of Juneau, Alaska.
Disney
The Best Way to See Alaska Is on a Disney Cruise
Sponsored by
A loft with wooden bench, king size bed, and a movie being projected on a wall
Family Travel
6 Chic Paris Hotels With Rooms Big Enough for Families
May 02, 2025 03:03 AM
Celeste Moure
Rattlesnake Canyon is a scenic area within the Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness which in turn forms the core of the Bureau of Land Management administered McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.
Family Travel
6 Kid-Friendly U.S. Travel Destinations That Will Be Even Better Than Ever in 2025
April 29, 2025 03:16 PM
Ashlea Halpern
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Springs is now on a beautiful day in Palm Desert, United States
Accessible Travel
These Cities Are Leading the Way in a New Kind of Inclusivity for Travelers
April 17, 2025 01:08 PM
Melinda Fulmer
A view of the Shore House’s oceanfront pool and a sky of soft patchy clouds at Hotel del Coronado in California.
U.S. Beaches
The Ultimate Beachfront Escape at Hotel del Coronado
Sponsored by
a blue underwater aquarium tunnel with people walking down the hallway and fish visible through the glass. This is the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo.
Accessible Travel
Autism-Certified Spots That Ensure the Whole Family Has a Great Vacation
April 07, 2025 02:34 PM
Jamie Davis Smith
Pictured from behind are an adult in a bright orange hat and two children standing on a bridge over a boat- and tree-lined canal in Amsterdam with bikes parked on both sides of them
Trending News
The 5 Best Countries Around the World for Raising a Family
March 17, 2025 07:04 PM
Blane Bachelor
The Teton mountains rising in the background of a field filled with brown horses and a forest of trees behind them
Family Travel
6 Underrated Spring Break Destinations for Families, According to a Well-Traveled Mom of 4
February 19, 2025 03:30 PM
Jamie Davis Smith
elderly couple seated on a bench looking at a map, while seated on a overlook facing mountain peaks in the Swiss countryside.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
I Want to Send My Parents to Europe. How Do I Make Sure the Trip Goes Off Without a Hitch?
December 10, 2024 02:02 PM
Anu Taranath
Evening s’mores are a nightly tradition during winter months at Pendry Park City.
Where to Travel Next
An Ideal Family-Friendly Winter Getaway in Park City, Utah
Sponsored by
A man in a wheelchair moves to the lift of a specialized vehicle.
Accessible Travel
How to Rent a Wheelchair-Accessible Van
December 03, 2024 08:25 AM
Jaclyn Greenberg
a family of four sits in a canoe as they are being rowed on water accompanied by a rower and a guide
Travel for Good
Is Your Family Neurodiverse Like Mine? These Are the Tricks I Learned to Make Every Trip as Great as Possible
December 02, 2024 09:26 AM
Matt Villano
The writer and her two kids look at sweeping views of Zion National Park from the Canyon Overlook Trail
Family Travel
We Took Our Kids on a Road Trip Through Utah’s Bryce and Zion National Parks—Here Are 6 Mistakes to Avoid
November 27, 2024 12:24 PM
Michelle Baran
Planning well ahead guarantees you and those elephants get maximum quality time together
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Travel Advisors Reveal 4 Types of Trips They Wish Travelers Knew to Book Earlier—a Lot Earlier
November 25, 2024 09:18 AM
Blane Bachelor
KidsFloridaKeys_MarathonSombreroLighthouse.jpg
Family Travel
I’ve Spent Many Happy Summers With My Kids in the Florida Keys. These Are the Best Outdoor Adventures.
November 15, 2024 04:08 PM
Terry Ward
How to Take an Epic Family Trip.jpg
Fall 2024
How to Plan Family Trips That Both Kids and Parents Love
October 22, 2024 03:27 PM
Tim Chester
Man and boy hiking on a forest path in the fall
Road Trips
4 All-American Family Road Trips—and Tips for Surviving
October 17, 2024 06:00 PM
Tanvi Chheda
Tourists at one of the bridges along the Cali River Boulevard in the city of Cali in Colombia.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
How Can I Get My Teen to Love Travel?
September 26, 2024 01:18 PM
Anu Taranath
A panoramic view of a beach sotted with people and umbrellas, with buildings, a ferris wheel and a pier in the distance in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Accessible Travel
A Disability-Friendly Weekend Guide to Myrtle Beach
Sponsored by
Queenstown, New Zealand
The Next List
8 Can’t-Miss Places to Visit in New Zealand Right Now
September 19, 2024 02:10 PM
Laura Dannen Redman