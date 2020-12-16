The Best Hotels in Shanghai
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
When staying in Shanghai, travelers are spoilt for choice. Whether they’re looking for a boutique hotel within walking distance of the French Concession, an Art Deco landmark overlooking the Huangpu River, or a modern skyscraper with amenities including 24-hour butler service, they’re sure to find a hotel room to suit their needs. The hardest part will be deciding on just one place.
Save Place
88 Songshan Rd, Huangpu Qu, China, 200021
The first Andaz—Hyatt’s line of spirited, urban properties—in Asia, this curved tower with a webbed-style exterior sits in the entertainment hub Xintiandi, known for its traditional Shanghainese Shikumen architecture (narrow...
Save Place
No.33 Henan North Road, Shanghai, China, 200001
Why we love it: An Italian-inspired gem with some of the biggest guest rooms in Shanghai
The Highlights:
- Room perks like 24-hour butler service and sweeping city views
- A massive spa with premier products
- An Italian restaurant from a...
The Highlights:
- Room perks like 24-hour butler service and sweeping city views
- A massive spa with premier products
- An Italian restaurant from a...
Save Place
931 Nanjing W Rd, NanJing XiLu, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200041
Housed in a 1920s stone building, the former JIA hotel was made over by New York–based designer Jay Godfrey and rebranded as Cachet Boutique in 2014. The refurbishment includes updated rooms, a gym with new machines, and a partnership with Art +...
Save Place
20 Nanjing E Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200002
In a city packed with new construction, this Art Deco landmark remains a fixture of the Huangpu River—just as it has for more than eight decades. A favorite of visiting celebs and dignitaries, the Fairmont Peace Hotel is divided into North...
Save Place
210 Century Ave, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, China, 200120
Opened in 2012, the Four Seasons Pudong resides in what’s known locally as the Jewel Box—the 50-story, 21st-Century Tower, a rectangular prism in the heart of the Lujiazui business district. Art-filled interiors pull their inspiration from ...
Save Place
Zhang Yang Lu, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China
Opened in 1996 in the heart of the Lujiazui finance and trade zone as Pudong’s first five-star hotel—and the first InterContinental in mainland China—this tower resembles a book with a gleaming glass spine. Its location places it...
Save Place
1218 Yan'an Middle Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200040
Hotel heavyweights Kohn Pederson Fox Associates and Hirsch Bedner Associates masterminded the look and feel of Shangri-La’s third property in Shanghai, opened in June 2013 on the Puxi side of the Huangpu River. The centerpiece of the...
Save Place
China, Shanghai Shi, Pudong Xinqu, ShiJi GongYuan, 花木路800号 邮政编码: 201204
This property opened in March 2011 under the direction of Arata Isozaki, the mind behind the design of Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium and the Los Angeles MOCA. The hotel’s shape represents the ancient Chinese ritual object called yu...
Save Place
399 Nanjing W Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200003
The first JW Marriott in mainland China occupies floors 41 to 59 of the 60-story multi-use Tomorrow Square development. One of the city’s most distinctive buildings, its shape is often likened to the drill bit or a fountain pen. Rooms offer...
Save Place
111 Pudong S Rd, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200120
Four thousand modern art pieces throughout public areas and guest rooms liven up this Pudong waterfront hotel, which opened in April 2013. The highlight is the lobby’s Glass Murals, made from almost 72,000 mosaic tiles and inspired by local...
Save Place
100 Century Ave, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200120
Save Place
33 Fucheng Rd, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, China, 200120
This huge property comprising two towers—the River Wing and the Grand Tower—showcases Huangpu River views from its position by the riverside promenade. The Grand Tower, designed by New York–based Kohn Pedersen Fox, features 375...
Save Place
8 Century Ave, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, China, 200000
One of Pudong’s marquee buildings, the Cesar Pelli–designed Shanghai IFC, is the setting for this 285-room property. Occupying the top 18 floors of the South Tower, the Ritz-Carlton opened in June 2010 during the World Expo and was meant to usher...
Save Place
99 Madang Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200021
Housed in a 100-meter-tall, concave building in the heart of Xintiandi, the 24-story property has rooms with enduring views over the neighborhood’s Shikumen storefronts. Accommodations combine dark woods, floor-to-ceiling windows, green and gold...
Save Place
Zhong Shan Dong Yi Lu, Wai Tan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
The first new building to be constructed on the Bund in 60 years, the terraced, granite Peninsula opened in October 2009. Celebrating the city’s Roaring Twenties, the standalone hotel creates a grand sense of arrival with a sweeping...
Save Place
1376 Nanjing W Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200040
As the centerpiece of the Shanghai Center complex on Nanjing Road, the 45-story Portman Ritz-Carlton melds contemporary Chinese with traditional European-style decor. Textiles in guest rooms echo the materials used in the qipao. Accommodations in...
Save Place
1 Changde Rd, JingAnSi, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200040
This urban luxury resort in Shanghai has a polished, cool contemporary feel, mixing Eastern and Western sensibilities. Interiors lean toward dark tones and clean lines, with clever landscaping providing a sense of escape. Organic materials include...
Save Place
199 Nanjing Road East, Huangpu, 南京东路 Shanghai, 上海市 China, 200051
Why we love it: A glamorous tower with a popular nightclub and chic spa for recovery
The Highlights:
- Michelin-starred dining at Shanghai Tavern and HIYA
- An onsite nightclub that channels Studio 54
- An innovative spa with Asian-inspired...
The Highlights:
- Michelin-starred dining at Shanghai Tavern and HIYA
- An onsite nightclub that channels Studio 54
- An innovative spa with Asian-inspired...
Save Place
1-3 Maojiayuan Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200010
Situated east of the city’s old town, in an area known as Shiliupu—the focal point for shipping and trading activities in the 1800s—this converted 1930s army barrack opened as a hotel in 2010. The design blurs internal and...
Save Place
183 Jiaozhou Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200040
Occupying a former factory in the tree-lined Jing’An District, this sleek property uses recycled and locally sourced materials in its design, including reclaimed gray bricks from old Shanghai houses. A wall of antique suitcases salvaged from...
Save Place
2 Zhongshan East 1st Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200002
Comprising a neoclassical building completed in 1910 and a modern 24-story tower, with a courtyard and promenade in between, this property has an enviable position right on the Bund. The heritage building formerly housed the exclusive Shanghai...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25