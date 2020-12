Italy's fashion capital is of course full of stylish hotels. Luxury brand behemoths such as Armani and Bulgari both opened hotels in the city designed to embody their beloved aesthetics. A former fashion editor masterminded the three chic apartments at the intimate 3 Rooms Corso Como hotel. Park Hyatt Milan has a dreamy setting in an 18th-century palazzo, while the Seven Stars Galleria boasts a unique location in the oldest shopping mall in the world.