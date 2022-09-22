11 Great Hotels in the Cayman Islands

Long considered the very definition of a tropical paradise, the Cayman Islands is made up of three small islands—Grand Cayman, Little Cayman, and Cayman Brac—known for gorgeous beaches and top-notch diving spots.

The island nation also holds the reputation as the “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean,” and though this alliterative moniker may be self-appointed, you’ll find a bounty of tasty island specialties like fried red snapper, conch fritters, and turtle stew—all typically available at your hotel’s in-house restaurant.

With delicious cuisine, technicolor sunsets, abundant outdoor and aquatic adventure—not to mention a wealth of R&R in the sun and sand—Cayman vacations all but promise a smorgasbord of tropical pleasures. To plan your next trip, these are some of the top hotels and resorts across the Cayman Islands.

1. Westin Grand Cayman: Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

Location: Grand Cayman

At the Westin Grand Cayman, guests can alternate between hanging out at the largest freshwater pool in the Cayman Islands and swimming off the famous Seven Mile Beach located steps from the hotel lobby. The resort has plenty of places to lay out and soak in the ample Caribbean sun.

The resort underwent a massive renovation in 2017. All 343 updated guest rooms include nautical-themed navy blue carpeting, oversized abstract artwork above the beds, and sleek, modern bathrooms. Start your day with breakfast at Ferdinand’s which includes a standard buffet with waffles, bacon, and an array of pastries. Some culinary standouts are the lamb chops and crab cakes at the hotel’s beachfront Beach House restaurant and the sushi and ceviche at woto, the resort’s new Asian restaurant.

2. The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Location: Grand Cayman

in 2021, the Ritz-Carlton, the island’s “grand dame,” polished up with an expansive restoration, resulting in newly reimagined guest rooms and suites with soaring four-poster beds, marble bathrooms, and rich wood furniture. Amenities include six restaurants, a golf club, a water park, and a kids club.

The resort’s crown jewel is Blue by Eric Ripert. This signature restaurant serves six- and seven-course tasting menus alongside an extensive 700-bottle wine portfolio. The resort’s two towers are connected by a walkway—the Resort Tower and Ocean Tower; the latter has guest rooms with terraces overlooking Seven Mile Beach. The resort is what you’d expect from a Ritz-Carlton: elegant furnishings, top-notch service, and excellent food.

3. Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Location: Grand Cayman

Kimpton brand hotels and resorts are known for their design-forward properties, and the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa doesn’t disappoint. Visitors can expect guest rooms with velvet armchairs, stylish hanging wicker seats, and bright orange throw pillows. Most of the 264 rooms and suites have balconies with direct views of Seven Mile Beach, and guests can also opt for freestanding villas or bungalows near the sand.

The resort feels cozy but has lots of amenities, including an 8,500-square-foot spa, a kids camp for ages 5–12, and a water park. Outside, guests can Jet Ski or book a sunset sail on the resort’s own 36-foot catamaran aptly named Seafire. And there’s no shortage of good dining options. Head to Coccoloba for piña coladas and chicken tinga tacos or score a seat at the dining counter at Avecita for the chef’s special tasting menu.

4. Palm Heights

Location: Grand Cayman

One of the latest additions to the Seven Mile Beach shoreline, Palm Heights is a trendy boutique resort with a bohemian ’70s theme. The attention to detail is impressive, with the hotel lounge featuring 1970s-style furniture decked with ’70s-era magazines and books. The resort houses a mere 52 suites, each of which boasts an ocean view to take full advantage of the beachfront location.

The property has four restaurants, including Tillie’s, a local favorite for long lunches, and Paradise Pizza, an outpost for brick oven pizza in a backyard setting. The hotel also has an artists’ residency program and hosts DJs, dancers, and visual artists who create a piece of work while there. On site, guests can enjoy the beach and pool, or the concierge can arrange for activities like horseback riding, scuba diving, and helicopter tours.

5. Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort

Location: Grand Cayman

This Grand Cayman staple has a clean, natural aesthetic and the guest rooms feature classic Caribbean decor like light turquoise walls and contrasting dark wood furniture. Most of the 295 guest rooms at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort have fantastic views of Seven Mile Beach.

The hotel offers babysitting services, a kids club, and one- and two-bedroom suites with a seating area and a dining table for six. There are four restaurants and lounges; the most popular is Anchor & Den, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with an eclectic international menu of dragon rolls, pad thai, housemade ravioli, and seafood paella.

6. Botanica Cayman

Location: Grand Cayman

Botanica Cayman is a family-owned property on Grand Cayman that includes 14 luxury cottages. Accommodations start at 600 square feet for the Queen Cottage and max out at 1,200 square feet for the two-bedroom Deluxe Cottage. The gorgeous white-washed cottages include fully equipped kitchens, and the living areas are minimalist and come with sleeper sofas and rustic wood furniture. The bedrooms feature ecofriendly details like bamboo sheets and mattresses.

Guests can laze by the pool or enjoy meals in the private courtyard adjacent to their cottage. When you’re ready to head to Seven Mile Beach—a few minutes away—the property has complimentary beach chairs, umbrellas, and snorkel gear.

7. Caribbean Club

Location: Grand Cayman

For those in search of supreme privacy, Caribbean Club provides 37 one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites with open floor plans and fully equipped kitchens. The guest rooms have a warm, classic decor with beige upholstered furniture, leather armchairs, and floral area rugs. Ideal for long-term travel, the suites come with washers and dryers and daily housekeeping is included.

In addition to its direct access to Seven Mile Beach, the property offers a shared pool with a waterfall, and access to beach cabanas is included. The suites are a hit with return travelers, and past guests rave about the property’s attentive service. The main restaurant, Luca, has an Italian seafood menu for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Standouts include the lobster ravioli (made in-house) and the pan-seared yellowfish tuna.

8. Southern Cross Club

Location: Little Cayman

Located on Little Cayman—the smallest of the three islands that make up the Cayman Islands—Southern Cross Club is a collection of 14 beach cottages perched on 900 feet of white-sand beach. Guests will need to take a short flight from George Town to Blossom Village via Cayman Airways, which offers four flight options a day. The brightly colored cottages have cool tile flooring, updated furniture, and wide windows that overlook the private beach. Select cottages have outdoor showers, and the secluded honeymoon suite on the eastern edge of the resort has French doors off the primary bedroom that lead to an expansive deck ideal for watching sunsets.

Southern Cross Club has also been designated as a “Green Globe Certified’’ property thanks to its commitment to minimizing air emissions while leveraging more efficient water and energy systems. The resort has an indoor/outdoor restaurant and offers a meal package that includes a buffet-style breakfast and lunch in addition to an à la carte dinner.

9. Rum Point Club Residences

Location: Grand Cayman

Numerous accommodations on Cayman Island are condos and beachfront apartments, and Rum Point Club Residences offers guests the comforts of staying in a one-, two-, three-, or four-bedroom residence combined with the services of a high-end resort. Tucked away in Cayman’s quiet North Side, the residences offer king-size beds, floor-to-ceiling windows in the bedrooms, and furnished, covered balconies.

Guests can have their kitchens stocked before arrival, dine at the resort’s restaurant—RPC Restaurant and Bar—or enjoy meals prepared by the resort’s private chef. Other amenities include a beachfront infinity pool, a luxurious spa, and a fitness center with personal training sessions. The concierge can also arrange local excursions to the nearby Crystal Coves, Stingray City, or to Cayman’s bioluminescent bay.

10. Le Soleil d’Or

Location: Cayman Brac

A mix of rugged and bohemian, Le Soleil d’Or is a sustainable farm-to-table estate on Cayman Brac, five miles east of Little Cayman. Only 12 miles long, Cayman Brac is full of limestone caves and verdant hiking trails along with Cayman’s signature white beaches, making Le Soleil d’Or a prime property for those seeking outdoor adventure.

Le Soleil d’Or translates to “the golden sun,” and the resort’s breezy studios and beach cottages (plus a three-bedroom house) all make outstanding use of the Caribbean’s abundance of sunshine. The star is the 20-acre farm where the on-site restaurant sources its fresh, seasonal ingredients. Though it feels like a remote hideaway, the resort also includes such amenities as daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi, a shared oceanfront pool, and a daily breakfast with fresh fruit from the property farm. The resort has a knowledgeable concierge to arrange activities like snorkeling, hiking, and rock climbing around Cayman Brac.

11. Wyndham Reef Resort

Location: Grand Cayman

The Wyndham Reef Resort is one of the few properties on Grand Cayman with an all-inclusive option, and for stays longer than five nights the resort offers a customizable all-inclusive plan with meals, water activities, and premium alcohol add-ons. There are 152 beachfront condos; the largest is a two-bedroom suite with a living and dining room, ensuring plenty of space for families to spread out.

Families can also take advantage of the in-room babysitting services, kids pool, and nightly entertainment. The resort offers a daily activity schedule with bird and fish feeding opportunities, arts and crafts, bingo, and movie nights. For travelers looking to have everything in one place, the Wyndham Reef Resort provides a hassle-free vacation.