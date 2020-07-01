The Best Hotels in Los Cabos

Playa El Medano S/N, El Medano Ejidal, Zona Hotelera, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico

Sunny as it is, Cabo has never been known for its beaches because of its rough surf. Not so at adults-only ME, however, which sits on the area’s only swimmable stretch of shoreline, in view of the famous El Arco rock formation. While the 162...