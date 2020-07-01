The Best Hotels in Los Cabos
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, Los Cabos (made up of San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas) is the ideal beach getaway. Here, a variety of accommodations—from boutique hotels with palapas on the sand to luxury resorts with infinity pools, golf courses, and even butler service—await, all with breathtaking views of surf and sunset.
Calle Benito Juárez S/N, Centro, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
If you've ever heard the Eagles song "Hotel California," you've probably wondered whether it was inspired by a real-life equivalent. Eagles members have denied "Hotel California" is anything other than a metaphor, but that's never stopped visitors...
N° Km 54+ 23300 800, México 19, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Why we love it: A stylish but mellow alternative to the glitz of Los Cabos
The Highlights:
- Chic rooms, some with soaking tubs, outdoor lounges, or ocean views
- On-site restaurant Benno and its creative Mexican-Mediterranean fare
- Proximity to...
108 Calle Rangel, Entre Hidalgo e Obregon, Todos Santos, Centro, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Why we love it: A soulful getaway with access to the best of Todos Santos
The Highlights:
- Guest rooms stocked with luxury linens, alpaca throws, and locally made bath products
- The farm-fresh breakfast served on the palapa-shaded patio
-...
Calle Benito Juárez SN, Centro, 23033 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
“Dude” is a word that's used a lot around Rancho Pescadero, a small hotel in the surfing town of Todos Santos, located in the Mexican state of Baja California. The rooms here, however, don't reflect the dude aesthetic, which is to say...
Calle Sin Nombre, Animas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Why we love it: An adults-only desert oasis where the food is way better than it needs to be
The Highlights:
- An award-winning restaurant and bar with killer cocktails
- Treehouse guestrooms nestled on a canopy of palm trees
- A rescue dog...
Carr. Transpeninsular Km 28, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Cabo Surf Hotel is a beachside property in San José del Cabo, an area popular among surfers and other outdoor enthusiasts. Located right on the bay, the hotel is ideal for guests who want to dedicate the majority of their vacation time to...
Blvd. Tiburón s/n, La Playita, 23403 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Hotel El Ganzo isn’t your typical Mexican resort. The adults-only spot may have all the amenities you’d expect—a rooftop infinity pool and sushi bar, a restaurant serving local specialties, 70 rooms outfitted with Italian linens...
Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of...
Carr. Transpeninsular Km 21.5, Tourist Corridor, Fracc. Cabo Real, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
If you associate the phrase all-inclusive with the bracelet-wearing, tropical drink–swilling masses, then Marquis Los Cabos will make you do a double take. The adults-only resort offers unique amenities—open-air yoga classes,...
Carr. Transpeninsular, San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
One & Only Palmilla is among a handful of luxury resorts that travelers can choose from in Baja California Sur's Los Cabos region, but its history may be the most interesting. Built in 1956, the hotel was commissioned by Abelardo...
KM 18.5 Carretera Trans Cabo Real, Tourist Corridor, 23405 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Why we love it: A sprawling retreat offering high design and a beachfront location
The Highlights:
- Guest rooms with private plunge pools or whirlpools
- The only Thalasso therapy wellness spa in Baja
- Five separate pools, plus 4,000 square feet of...
Paseo Malecon San Jose Lote 8, Zona Hotelera, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Arriving at Viceroy Los Cabos (formerly Mar Adentro) is like getting a glimpse into the future of hospitality. Linked by a seemingly boundless plane of water, a series of minimalist white cubes—housing a rooftop bar, spa, world-class fitness...
Km. 15, San Jose, México 1, Tourist Corridor, San Lucas, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Why we love it: A top Cabos stay with low-key sophistication and activity-focused fun
Highlights:
- Multi-bedroom villas for easy family vacations
- Activities like water sports, beachfront fitness classes, golf, and more
- One of the best...
Carretera Transpeninsular Km. 7 Mz 10, Punta Ballena, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Esperanza, an Auberge Resort, sits on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, offering guests exceptional views of the Sea of Cortéz. Each of the hotel’s 57 rooms faces the sea and Esperanza’s private beach but also...
Playa El Medano S/N, El Medano Ejidal, Zona Hotelera, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Sunny as it is, Cabo has never been known for its beaches because of its rough surf. Not so at adults-only ME, however, which sits on the area’s only swimmable stretch of shoreline, in view of the famous El Arco rock formation. While the 162...
Tourist Corridor, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Why we love it: Modern luxury on the Sea of Cortez
The Highlights:
- Direct access to one of Los Cabos’ few swimmable beaches
- The largest spa in the area with lots of wellness programming
- Spacious and comfortable rooms
The Review:
Spread...
México 1 Km 5, Misiones del Cabo, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Design junkies will find plenty to love at The Cape on Monuments Beach. Designed by Mexican architect Javier Sánchez, the hotel eschews resort staples like wicker and rattan for a sleeker look that marries mid-century standards with locally...
Camino del Mar 1, Pedregal, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
The Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is a majestic resort that sits at the spot where the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortéz meet. All 119 rooms have an ocean view, complete with binoculars for whale-watching, as well as a private plunge...
