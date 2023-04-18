Outdoor Adventure

Plan a National Park Trip
A mound at Ocmulgee Mounds Historical Park
National Parks
The U.S. Could Be Getting a New National Park. Here’s Where.
If Ocmulgee Mounds becomes a national park, it’ll be the first in Georgia—and the first comanaged by a tribe that was once forcibly removed from the land.
April 18, 2023 04:23 PM
Bailey Berg
National Parks
9 Canadian National Parks to Visit for a Beautiful Escape
November 06, 2024 04:21 PM
Trending News
The National Parks Just Got Their Largest Grant Ever—Here’s How It Will Improve the Visitor Experience
September 09, 2024 06:06 PM
Trending News
Grand Canyon’s South Rim Hotels Closed Due to Waterline Problems
August 30, 2024 12:13 PM

Skiing, Snowboarding, and Winter Sports
People skiing on mountain slope with peak in background
Winter Sports
No One Does It Like Us: Why My First Experience at a Winter Summit For Black Skiers Was So Invigorating
November 13, 2024 04:39 PM
Shayla Martin
A group of people in Alberta, Banff dressed in colorful snowboarding gear town walking across a snowy street in front of Cascade Mountain.
Winter Sports
Why Alberta Should Be Your Next Winter Vacation
Sponsored by
A wooden building surrounded by trees covered in snow and Christmas lights, with a mountain in the background.
Winter Sports
5 Best U.S. Ski Towns With European Charm
November 07, 2024 02:54 AM
Anna Fiorentino

Astrotourism
6 Celestial Events Worth Traveling for in 2019
Astrotourism
5 Celestial Events You Should Definitely Add to Your Travel Calendar
October 04, 2024 03:44 AM
Lyndsey Matthews
A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse with the sun still visible behind the moon in a darkened sky with trees down below
Trending News
A “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse Will Take Place This Fall—Here’s How to Plan an Epic Trip to See It
August 29, 2024 03:39 PM
Bailey Berg
A view of water and a shoreline from out a window of a floating sauna in Lillesand, Norway
Health + Wellness
An Insider’s Guide to Wellness Travel in Sweden and Norway
Sponsored by

Natural Wonders Worth Traveling For
A view of Bar Harbor, Maine with sailboats in the water, green rolling hills and colorful clouds
Natural Wonders
Maine’s Top Tastes and Sights According to a Local Baker
Sponsored by
Fall in Hudson Valley NY. Leaves changing color with overcast sky. Near Troy NY.
Natural Wonders
The 18 Best Places to See Fall Foliage in the USA
August 14, 2024 05:32 PM
Chloe Arrojado
An aerial view of the Palm Beach Par 3 golf course and hotel along the beach in Florida
Natural Wonders
4 Outdoor Adventures Near Marriott Hotels in Florida
Sponsored by
Hiking and Cycling
A field of wildflowers behind which are rolling green hills, the sea, and a mountain in the distance.
Hiking + Cycling
6 Majestic Places to Hike in Japan
October 14, 2024 12:06 PM
Christina Garofalo
Heather-blough-rocky-mountain-thousand-island-lakes-aug23.jpg
Hiking + Cycling
This 200-Mile California Hiking Trail Is Extremely Hard to Access—But One Company Just Made It Much Easier
October 09, 2024 08:13 AM
Bailey Berg
A glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska, with mountain peaks in the background and dry grass on the right
Hiking + Cycling
12 Epic Hikes in the U.S. to Plan a Trip Around
October 09, 2024 01:57 AM
Jacqueline Kehoe

Swimming, Surfing, and Water Sports
Key West Snorkelling in the Florida Keys Marine Sanctuary
Water Sports
This Florida Island Is One of the Best in the World For Snorkeling
November 13, 2024 05:26 PM
Charlene Fang
The Serendipity is a 29-foot ranger tugboat with blue sides and brown and white trim that can be chartered through Anacortes Yacht Charters.
Epic Trips
Learning to Skipper a Boat in Washington State’s San Juan Islands
October 01, 2024 03:41 PM
Jennifer Flowers
Bright red autumn trees at sunset reflecting in the water at Scarborough Marsh in Maine
Hiking + Cycling
The Perfect Guide to Exploring Maine’s Natural Beauty, According to a Local
Sponsored by

Where (and How) to Go Camping
The Puffy Vest drink coozy in Seafoam, Banana Yellow Brown, Tan, Green Blue1
Camping
25 Great Camping Gift Ideas, According to an Avid Camper
Camping cookbooks, comfy loungewear, and a flask with camp-ready features are only a few of our ideas for the outdoor adventurers on your list.
November 05, 2024 07:21 PM
Jessie Beck
History + Culture
How to Go Off the Beaten Path in the Nordics
Sponsored by
Hotel News + Openings
A Japanese Outdoor Brand Debuted Its Glamping Concept in the U.S. We Got a First Look
July 31, 2024 12:20 PM
U.S. Beaches
California’s Most Stunning Beach Campsites, From Luxurious Glamping to Secluded Hiking Spots
June 05, 2024 05:13 AM

A view of the purple mountains reflecting in a pond at the Indian Wells Golf Resort in the Greater Palm Springs, California.
Health + Wellness
This California Destination Is the Perfect Outdoor Getaway
Sponsored by
Chania
Outdoor Adventure
9 Exclusive Experiences to Try in Greece
Sponsored by
A person anchored with climbing gear to a cliff face, leaning back over the Fox Via Ferrata mountain in Alberta.
Outdoor Adventure
The Best Off-the-Grid Adventures in Alberta
Sponsored by
A night time view of the castle-like Fairmont Banff Springs hotel in Alberta surrounded by forests and mountains.
Health + Wellness
This Winter Wonderland Is Perfect for Adventure and Wellness
Sponsored by
Porto Moniz
Outdoor Adventure
This “Island of Eternal Spring” Is 100% Worth a Stopover
Sponsored by
Beautiful morning at Valley of fire state park in Nevada, USA
Outdoor Adventure
6 Day Trips from Las Vegas Worth Leaving the City For
November 11, 2024 06:05 PM
Matt Villano
The stunning coastline of the Algarve, Portugal
Outdoor Adventure
This Airline’s Stopover Program Lets You See Portugal’s Hot Springs, Villages, and Waterfalls—For Free
Sponsored by
Distant mountains over Mirror Lake, New York in the winter
Winter Sports
5 Places to Try a New Winter Sport Without the Crowds
November 05, 2024 06:57 PM
Shayla Martin
Snow-covered mountains and trees.
Winter Sports
5 U.S. Ski Resorts to Visit for Avoiding the Crowds
November 04, 2024 11:49 PM
Shayla Martin
A view of Ben Nevis mountain shrouded in cloud
Outdoor Adventure
An Essential Guide to the Best of the Scottish Highlands
October 18, 2024 04:50 PM
Matt Kirouac
Whistler Blackcomb is one of the top ski resorts in Canada.
Winter Sports
The 6 Most Beautiful Ski Resorts in Canada Worth a Visit
October 15, 2024 06:15 PM
Nick Hilden
Le Panoramic restaurant, located at the top of a ski resort in Courchevel, France
Winter Sports
What Is Après-Ski? A Guide to Where and How to Experience It Around the World
October 11, 2024 12:31 PM
Laura Dannen Redman
Rock Spires in turquoise water
Outdoor Adventure
19 U.S. National Parks You Can Visit for Free—Any Time of the Year
October 03, 2024 04:16 PM
Bailey Berg
Rupununi River
Epic Trips
This Lesser-Visited South American Country Offers Unforgettable Wildlife Encounters
October 01, 2024 11:51 AM
Nicholas DeRenzo
The spring regatta is one of many festivals to enjoy in the paradise that is the British Virgin Islands.
Outdoor Adventure
5 Caribbean Festivals Worth Traveling For
Sponsored by
UnCruiseAdventures_Troy Squillaci/Pexels
Outdoor Adventure
Island-Hop on This Small-Ship Cruise in Hawai‘i
Sponsored by
Queenstown, New Zealand
The Next List
8 Can’t-Miss Places to Visit in New Zealand Right Now
September 19, 2024 02:10 PM
Laura Dannen Redman
Fiji
Outdoor Adventure
A Scuba Diver’s Guide to the Best Places in the World to Explore Underwater
September 09, 2024 03:28 AM
Terry Ward
Ditch the car and see this year's fall foliage by rail.
Outdoor Adventure
Going Car-Free Is the Best Way to See Fall Foliage
September 04, 2024 06:45 PM
Miles Howard
Door County, Wisconsin, is one of the many easy-to-reach day trip destinations from Chicago.
Weekend Getaways
10 Easy Weekend Getaways From Chicago—No Flights Required
September 02, 2024 01:03 PM
Katherine LaGrave
Beautiful look down travel aerial photograph of the abandoned railroad bridge crossing the Ontonagon River and scenic Agate Falls waterfall below surrounded by forest of evergreen and deciduous trees.
Outdoor Adventure
Michigan’s Spectacular Scenery Is Best Seen From an Electric Off-Road Vehicle
August 29, 2024 03:21 PM
Jaclyn Trop
An American Bison roams the prairie at Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Pawhuska, Oklahoma
Outdoor Adventure
Here’s How to Experience North America’s Most Endangered (and Underrated) Ecosystem
August 29, 2024 03:00 PM
Nicholas DeRenzo
Ships floating off a dock, red and orange trees on land.
Outdoor Adventure
This Underrated Coast in the Midwest Is Full of Freshwater Adventure
August 29, 2024 09:03 AM
Jacqueline Kehoe
Aerial view of island panorama with a blue lagoon and sand dropping into the deep ocean.
Outdoor Adventure
Do Underwater Waterfalls Actually Exist?
August 28, 2024 01:48 PM
Chloe Arrojado
Kurobe Gorge Railway, Kurobe, Toyama, Japan
Outdoor Adventure
8 Beautiful Places in Japan for Fall Foliage
August 22, 2024 09:08 AM
Rob Goss
Colorful homes and craggy seaside cliffs in Italy's Cinque Terre with a ramp into the sea lined with sea kayaks
Outdoor Adventure
Cinque Terre’s Most Beloved Hiking Path Fully Reopens After More Than a Decade
August 21, 2024 04:45 PM
Erica Firpo
Geiranger
Health + Wellness
Adventure and Enrichment Await in the Nordic Countries
Sponsored by
a big blue sky with white clouds over a landscape of green prairie grass and a river at Valles Caldera National Preserve New Mexico
National Parks
Fall Travel Idea: The Southwestern City That’s a Gateway to Three National Parks
August 16, 2024 09:25 AM
Billie Cohen
A birds-eye view of rafts on a river in the Kennebec Valley in Maine
Outdoor Adventure
From Lobster Rolls to Scenic trails, Maine’s Seasonal Adventures Await
Sponsored by
Man holding a blue light above snow at night, streaks of pink and green light in the background.
Astrotourism
The Northern Lights Will Be Incredible in the U.S. This Year—These Are the Best Places to See Them
August 13, 2024 12:02 PM
Bailey Berg
