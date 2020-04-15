The Best Hotels in Grenada

If you’re staying in Grenada, there are countless options for accommodations, from large resorts and boutique hotels to intimate cottages and luxurious villas. Spots like Mount Cinnamon and Spice Island Beach Resort feature suites with private pools, while Silversands Grenada—the first luxury hotel to open on the island in 25 years—brings true lavishness, with its thermal spa and 330-foot infinity pool. For something more low-key, there are places like Maca Bana, which offers secluded villas and a beachfront restaurant. Whether you’re looking for sea views, white sands, a great beach bar, or a centrally located stay, you’ll find something to suit your needs on the Spice Island.