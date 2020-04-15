The Best Hotels in Grenada

Where are you going?
If you’re staying in Grenada, there are countless options for accommodations, from large resorts and boutique hotels to intimate cottages and luxurious villas. Spots like Mount Cinnamon and Spice Island Beach Resort feature suites with private pools, while Silversands Grenada—the first luxury hotel to open on the island in 25 years—brings true lavishness, with its thermal spa and 330-foot infinity pool. For something more low-key, there are places like Maca Bana, which offers secluded villas and a beachfront restaurant. Whether you’re looking for sea views, white sands, a great beach bar, or a centrally located stay, you’ll find something to suit your needs on the Spice Island.
Silversands Grenada

Grand Anse Main Rd, St George's, Grenada
Why we love it: A stylish stay that brings contemporary luxury to island life

The Highlights:
- A minimal design that highlights the stunning natural scenery
- The longest pool in the Caribbean
- A lavish spa equipped with a hammam

The Review:
When...
Spice Island Beach Resort

Grand Anse Beach, The Lime, Grenada
Why we love it: A beloved all-inclusive where colonial charm meets classic Caribbean warmth

The Highlights:
- Several suites with direct beach access from their back terraces
- A frequently changing menu to keep meals interesting
- A friendly, helpful...
Mount Cinnamon

The Lime, Grenada
Why we love it: A peaceful retreat with a sustainable slant overlooking Grand Anse Beach 

The Highlights:
- Spacious villas with private plunge pools
- A strong commitment to the environment and local community
- Daily yoga classes on the beach

...
Laluna

Morne Rouge, Grenada
Why we love it: A unique, colorful property that brings together Italy, Bali, and Grenada

The Highlights:
- Romantic cottages that are perfect for couples
- Daily yoga classes in a beachfront pavilion
- An Asian-inspired spa with its own organic...
Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa

Magazine Beach, Point Selines, St George's, Grenada
Why we love it: An all-inclusive resort with enough restaurants and activities to satisfy the whole family

The Highlights:
- Reservation-free dining at four on-site restaurants included in your stay
- The Clubhouse Kids Club, with daily activities...
Maca Bana

Maurice Bishop Memorial Highway, Grenada
Why we love it: An intimate resort for those seeking privacy and relaxation

The Highlights:
- Kitchens that come stocked with groceries upon arrival
- Private outdoor hot tubs in every room
- A stunning location overlooking Magazine Beach

The Review:...
True Blue Bay Boutique Resort

Old Mill Road True Blue Bay, St George's, Grenada
Why we love it: An amenity-filled property that sits near all the action

The Highlights:
- Amenities like four pools, a treetop spa, and an open-air yoga studio
- An on-site diving school and expedition boat
- The sunset views from the Bay View rooms...
Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel

L'Anse Aux Epines Beach, St George's, Grenada
Why we love it: A boutique hideaway with top-notch service and excellent food

The Highlights:
- A choice of breakfast on the beach or in your suite
- Some of the best food on the island at Rhodes Restaurant
- A prime location right near picturesque...
Le Phare Bleu

Petite Calivigny Bay, Egmont, Grenada
Why we love it: A centrally located stay with a homey feel and a floating bar

The Highlights:
- Self-contained cottages that feel like home
- A prime location near the Petite Cavigny marina
- A floating bar for sundowners and live music

The Review:
If...
473 Grenada Boutique Resort

New Westerhall Point Petit Calivigny, Grenada
Why we love it: A quiet escape with spacious villas and two white-sand beaches

The Highlights:
- A 70-foot infinity pool with plenty of loungers
- Works by local artists hanging in each villa
- Direct access to two beautiful beaches

The Review:
Opened...
