The Best Hotels in Venice
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Few entrances are more quintessentially Venetian than the one made gliding up in a boat to the private jetty of the Aman Canal Grande. And few addresses surpass that of the Gritti Palace hotel, located front and center on the Grand Canal in San Marco. For a classic Venice experience, saddle up to Harry's Bar at Belmond Hotel Cipriani. To escape the crowds of bustling Piazza San Marco book a stay at the Hilton Molino Stucky, just a five-minute boat ride away on Giudecca Island.
Aman hotels recently opened a 25-suite resort along Venice's Grand Canal in the 16th-century Palazzo Papadopoli, one of the city's most stunning waterfront palaces. What's great about this destination is that, unlike many of the resorts in Aman's...
Gothic and grand, this 18th-century former nobleman’s home stands proudly on the banks of the Grand Canal in the San Marco district. Venetian-born owner and interior designer (among her many talents) Francesca Possati has restored this...
Secreted away on Giudecca Island is the glamorous, lagoon-facing Belmond Hotel Cipriani, originally opened in 1958 by Giuseppe Cipriani, founder of the infamous Harry’s Bar and the creator of that ubiquitous brunch cocktail, the Bellini. The...
Overlooking a postcard-perfect Venetian street (a former canal, now paved over) in the artistic Dorsoduro district, this 500-year-old merchant’s townhouse has been revamped as the boutique hotel Ca’Pisani. Behind the traditional exterior lies a...
Hilton Molino Stucky on Giudecca Island is a zippy five-minute boat ride (free for guests) away from bustling Piazza San Marco, and ideally located for those craving a tad more tranquility without missing out on any of those sweeping Venetian...
Housed in a trio of historic buildings spanning the 14th to the 20th centuries, the Hotel Danieli, a Luxury Collection Hotel, overlooks Venice’s lively Riva degli Schiavoni waterfront promenade in San Marco—a prime people-watching spot. The noble...
The Hotel Flora is an ivy-clad 17th-century palazzo tucked down a narrow alleyway in San Marco. It’s hidden from the crowds, but still an easy stroll to the buzz of San Marco Palazzo and the Grand Canal. Like all grand Venetian homes,...
Built in 1525 as the family home of Doge Andrea Gritti, this antique-stocked palazzo has rooms with mosaic floors, hand-painted furniture, and panoramic views of the Grand Canal. Murano glass chandeliers and sconces light up the hotel that Ernest...
An understated, private landing stage for gondolas and water taxis on a side canal of the lagoon marks the entrance to the lovely Baglioni Hotel Luna in San Marco. Steeped in history, the palazzo, with lagoon-facing windows and charming Juliet...
In this contemporary pied-à-terre on the Grand Canal in San Marco, get a taste of living like a local. Well, a local with a waterfront address and the means to hire Philippe Starck as interior designer. The historic three-story house is a...
