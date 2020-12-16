The Best Hotels in Venice

Few entrances are more quintessentially Venetian than the one made gliding up in a boat to the private jetty of the Aman Canal Grande. And few addresses surpass that of the Gritti Palace hotel, located front and center on the Grand Canal in San Marco. For a classic Venice experience, saddle up to Harry's Bar at Belmond Hotel Cipriani. To escape the crowds of bustling Piazza San Marco book a stay at the Hilton Molino Stucky, just a five-minute boat ride away on Giudecca Island.