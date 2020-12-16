Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Hotels in Oaxaca

Collected by Afar Magazine
The capital of the state in which it takes its name, Oaxaca is a destination for both art and food. Casa de Las Bugambilias, a bed-and-breakfast inn in Oaxaca's Centro neighborhood, features locally-made artwork and crafts throughout its rooms. Travelers with more modern tastes might prefer the nearby Azul de Oaxaca Hotel + Galeria, which is housed in an 18th-century building but decorated in modern furnishings. Foodies should stay at Hotel Casa Oaxaca and book a chef-led food tour.
Save Place

Casa de Las Bugambilias

Reforma 402, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Light and color are two words that best describe Casa de Las Bugambilias, or House of the Bougainvillea, a bed-and-breakfast inn in Oaxaca's Centro neighborhood. Every bit of the house, inside and out, is vibrant, thanks to vividly-hued textiles,...
More Details >
Save Place

Casa de Siete Balcones

Av. José María Morelos 800, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Oaxaca has no shortage of gorgeous colonial-era buildings; in fact, that's what draws many visitors to this stunningly beautiful Mexican city. But Casa de Siete Balcones, a seven-room boutique hotel, is particularly special, with unusually...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Hacienda Los Laureles

Calle Hidalgo 21, San Felipe del Agua, Agencia Municipal de San Felipe del Agua, 68020 San Felipe del Agua, Oax., Mexico
From outside the compound-like walls of Hacienda Los Laureles, it's hard to imagine what a beautiful, peaceful experience awaits inside. When the doors open, guests step onto a large, lush lawn that’s kept green by a sophisticated graywater...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Azul de Oaxaca Hotel + Galeria

Calle de Mariano Abasolo 313, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Azul de Oaxaca Hotel + Galeria is among the numerous lodging options in the city's colonial Centro neighborhood, but the aesthetic of this hotel tends more toward the contemporary, even though it is housed within one of the city's typical...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Hotel Casa Oaxaca

Calle de Manuel García Vigil 407, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Small and intimate, Hotel Casa Oaxaca feels quintessentially Oaxacan: It’s colonial in style, with whitewashed walls contrasting with vivid pops of carnelian red and fuchsia. It’s surrounded by local vegetation. And it’s filled...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without