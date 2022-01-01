Bailey Berg is the Associate Travel News Editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. Before joining AFAR in 2022, she freelanced for myriad national publications, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, The Points Guy, Atlas Obscura, Vice, Thrillist, Men’s Journal, Architectural Digest, Forbes, Lonely Planet, and beyond. She’s also worked for local newspapers in Alaska and Wisconsin, managing media for a university, and teaching English to college students in China. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday). She’s currently based in Colorado but has previously called places in Alaska, Wisconsin, Iowa, Texas, Australia, Italy, and China home.

