Bailey Berg

Bailey Berg

Freelance Travel Writer and Editor

Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, trends, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. She is the author of Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press, April 2025) and the former associate travel news editor at Afar, and has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Geographic. With a background in local journalism and media, Bailey brings a sharp news sense and a deep understanding of the travel industry to her reporting. She has visited more than 90 countries, often drawing from her own global travels to inform her stories.

Before focusing on travel journalism, Bailey worked in newsrooms across Alaska and Wisconsin and lived and taught in China. When she’s not writing, she can be found hiking with her dogs, visiting art galleries, or exploring craft breweries. She has previously called Alaska, Wisconsin, Iowa, Texas, Australia, Italy, and China home.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
An aerial view of the Oceania Vista cruise ship sailing
Cruise News
Oceania Is Launching a First-Ever Entirely Gluten-Free Cruise, and It Will Sail the British Isles
September 10, 2026 05:35 PM
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Bailey Berg
An empty Wine Bar by Wolfgang Puck in Terminal 6 at LAX with rows of lights lining the ceilings and tables along the windows
Air Travel News
At Select Airports, TSA PreCheck Members Can Now Head to the Gate Without a Boarding Pass
September 9, 2026 06:35 PM
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Bailey Berg
a US passport with a Global Entry form poking out of it. both sit on a wood background
Travel Tips + Etiquette
How to Gift a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry Membership—for Free
September 9, 2026 02:10 PM
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Bailey Berg
A Southwest Airlines C41 gate sign at an airport with Dallas (Love Field) listed as the destination
Air Travel News
Now Airport Lounges, Too? Why Southwest Is Slowly Becoming Just Like Every Other U.S. Airline
September 4, 2026 05:37 PM
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Bailey Berg
Aerial view of a sandy peninsula surrounded by turquoise water in Fiji
Trending News
Fiji Is Adding a New Tourism Tax—but Not for the Reasons You Think
September 3, 2026 07:02 PM
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Bailey Berg
A bit of fog and some clouds hug the winding coast along California's Highway 1 in the Big Sur region
Trending News
Wildfires Near Big Sur Close Off Part of California’s Highway 1 and Several State Parks
September 1, 2026 06:53 PM
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Bailey Berg
A brown-hued Colorado River near Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the Grand Canyon
Trending News
Grand Canyon Lodges and Popular Trails Closed in Flash Flooding Aftermath—What Travelers Should Know
September 1, 2026 03:07 PM
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Bailey Berg
An ancient Greek temple on the Acropolis of Athens featuring six statues of female figures serving as columns and blurred yellow flowers in the foreground
Air Travel News
Alaska Adds 2 New Europe Flights as It Continues on International Growth Path
August 27, 2026 07:38 PM
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Bailey Berg
Historic buildings in the town of Assisi at sunset
Trending News
Italy Launches Way of St. Francis Pilgrimage Trail Network That Leads to Assisi in Umbria
August 25, 2026 05:20 PM
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Bailey Berg
A person holding a tray of oysters with a body of water in the background
Trending News
Alaska Has Launched an Oyster Trail With Farm Tours, Raw Bars, and Seafood Markets
August 20, 2026 06:57 PM
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Bailey Berg
People sitting on green garden chairs around a pond in Paris' Jardin des Tuileries
Air Travel News
Delta Launches Its First-Ever Route to Paris From This Texas City
August 14, 2026 03:29 PM
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Bailey Berg
Person pushing a luggage cart
Travel Tips + Etiquette
The Complete Guide to Tipping Hotel Staff in the U.S., Including Housekeepers, Valets, and Concierges
August 14, 2026 12:07 PM
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Bailey Berg
Gilded ceilings and walls and numerous antique paintings adorning the ceiling and walls in the Apollo Gallery at the Louvre Museum in Paris
Trending News
10 Months After the Jewelry Heist, Louvre’s Apollo Gallery Reopens—but With Notable Changes
August 12, 2026 01:41 PM
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Bailey Berg
A sprawling forest alongside a rocky cliff in Gulguer National Park, a new national park in Sydney
Trending News
A New National Park Is Coming to Sydney
August 10, 2026 05:34 PM
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Bailey Berg
A bridge-like rock formation in Big Bend National Park with a star-filled night sky up above in hues of dark purple
Trending News
Why This Year’s Perseid Meteor Shower Will Be Particularly Spectacular—and How Best to See It
August 7, 2026 02:34 PM
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Bailey Berg
Saunasaari Helsinki
Trending News
You Can Now Sauna Like a Finn—Smoke and All—Just Off Helsinki’s Coast
July 29, 2026 03:01 PM
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Bailey Berg
Scenic view of Nyhavn Canal with colorful buildings and boats in Copenhagen, Denmark on a sunny day.
Trending News
This Is the World’s Most Livable City for 2026
July 23, 2026 02:02 PM
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Bailey Berg
The New Contemporary American Art Gallery at the Crystal Bridges Museum with people looking at modern artworks
Air Travel News
United Is Launching 4 New U.S. Routes—Let Them Inspire Your Fall Getaways
July 23, 2026 01:42 PM
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Bailey Berg
View of the Manila skyline
Air Travel News
Delta Just Launched a New Nonstop Flight to One of Asia’s Most Exciting Cities
July 17, 2026 06:30 PM
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Bailey Berg
Haifoss waterfall in Iceland with the sun just peaking out over the horizon
Trending News
It’s Not Too Late to Book a Trip to See the August 2026 Eclipse—Here’s How You Can Do It
July 17, 2026 01:58 PM
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Bailey Berg
A Delta One lie-flat seat in the lie-flat position seen from above with a pillow and quilted blanket
Air Travel News
Delta’s New “Basic” Business-Class Fares Offer the Same Comfy Seats for Less, But with Fewer Perks
July 14, 2026 06:26 PM
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Bailey Berg
Passenger sitting on chair in modern light airport with outstretched legs on suitcases, reading magazine and waiting airplane arriving, flight delay. Young woman travel and relax on vacation
Trending News
TSA’s New Security Scanners Could Mean Stricter Carry-On Size Limits
July 13, 2026 08:50 PM
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Bailey Berg
A row of United aircraft all parked at airport gates alongside each other
Air Travel News
United Airlines Removes Thousands of Flights From Its Summer Schedule
July 10, 2026 02:20 PM
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Bailey Berg
Different foreign passports from many countries
Visas + Passports
The 2026 World’s Most Powerful Passport Rankings Are In. Where Does the U.S. Rank?
July 7, 2026 02:23 AM
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Bailey Berg
A person having their image captured by a TSA agent in the Touchless ID lane
Air Travel News
It’s Now Easier to Access TSA’s Touchless ID Thanks to Google Wallet
July 6, 2026 01:31 PM
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Bailey Berg
Orca Island Cabins is composed of eight waterfront tents.
Orca Island Cabins is composed of eight waterfront tents.
Hotels We Love
These Are the 13 Best Hotels in Alaska
July 6, 2026 09:46 AM
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Bailey Berg
The white facade of Mission San Juan Bautista with a two-tiered bell tower with three bells on the right and a large cross in front of the building
Trending News
California Is Giving Away a Free Pass to 30 Historic State Parks This Summer
June 30, 2026 02:28 PM
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Bailey Berg
People walking around and making selections from a food bar at Alaska Airlines' new lounge at Portland International Airport
Air Travel News
A First Look at Alaska Airlines’s Ambitious New Airport Lounge
June 29, 2026 05:43 PM
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Bailey Berg
Chimney Rock National Monument defining rock formation to the back drop of a two-toned evening, part turquoise, part dark blue, with a faint moon up above
Road Trips
Colorado Wants You to Stay Up Late on This New Stargazing Road Trip
June 26, 2026 07:36 PM
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Bailey Berg
Air-Travel-Plane-getty-images-unsplash.jpg
Trending News
The Cheapest Day to Book Flights Is Not When You Think
June 26, 2026 03:00 AM
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Bailey Berg
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