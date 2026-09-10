Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, trends, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. She is the author of Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press, April 2025) and the former associate travel news editor at Afar, and has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Geographic. With a background in local journalism and media, Bailey brings a sharp news sense and a deep understanding of the travel industry to her reporting. She has visited more than 90 countries, often drawing from her own global travels to inform her stories.

Before focusing on travel journalism, Bailey worked in newsrooms across Alaska and Wisconsin and lived and taught in China. When she’s not writing, she can be found hiking with her dogs, visiting art galleries, or exploring craft breweries. She has previously called Alaska, Wisconsin, Iowa, Texas, Australia, Italy, and China home.