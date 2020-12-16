The Best Hotels in New Delhi
Delhi’s diverse hotel scene includes luxury palaces, family-run B&Bs, and even homestays that offer a window into local culture. Since the sprawling city is prone to lengthy traffic jams, it’s vital to select a hotel near your scheduled activities.
Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Talk about first impressions: Carved sandstone elephants welcome guests into a two-story chandeliered lobby at this palace-style hotel. Attentive service starts at check-in, with gifts of bindis and fresh jasmine necklaces. At 550-square-feet...
National Highway 8, D Block, Samalka, New Delhi, Delhi 110037, India
Designed by Thai architect Khun Lek Bunnag—who has garnered a reputation for building luxury resorts that highlight the natural beauty of southeast Asia (Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai; Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)—the...
Janpath Ln, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
New Delhi’s original power hotel, The Imperial opened in 1936 and played host to celebrities and historic figures: It was here, rather than at Connaught Place that Pandit Nehru, Mahatama Gandhi, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Lord Mountbatten met...
77, Mathura Rd, Friends Colony West, New Delhi, Delhi 110065, India
Located within a one-acre walled garden in the affluent Friends Colony gated neighborhood, The Manor feels like a restful country home with a solicitous, efficient staff and contemporary architecture. London-based designer Shirley Fujikawa’s...
Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Delhi Golf Club, Golf Links, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
New Delhi’s first modern business and luxury hotel, built in 1965, is a contemporary white box amid a sea of greenery. After a $100 million makeover overseen by starchitect Adam Tihany, The Oberoi now has 220 large rooms inspired by Sir...
15, Sansad Marg, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
India’s Park hospitality chain specializes in economical, stylish hotels for business travelers, and the recently refurbished New Delhi property is no different. With a prime location in the middle of Connaught Place—the city’s central retail and...
Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Sujan Singh Park, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
Still known to locals as the Ambassador, the hotel is a listed heritage site built in 1945 by colonial architect Walter Sykes George in a fusion of British and Art Deco styles. But its purchase and refurbishment by the Taj Hotels group ensures its...
