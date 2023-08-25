The vast expanse that is Canada—which straddles six time zones—is so rich and diverse with experiences that it can be hard to know where to begin. One of the best ways to understand what this destination has to offer is through its hotels and resorts. The best of them showcase the cultures, landscapes, and coastlines that make Canada such a compelling country for travelers to explore. For our 2023 Hotels We Love series, we’ve zeroed in on the top 10 hotels and resorts across the country—ranging from immersive cultural experiences in the rain forest to hip urban hangouts.

In no particular order, here are our picks for the 10 best hotels in Canada.

1. Klahoose Wilderness Resort

Klahoose Wilderness Resort is owned by members of the Klahoose Nation. Courtesy of Klahoose Wilderness Resort

Location: British Columbia, Canada

British Columbia, Canada Why we love it: A Klahoose-owned retreat in a sublime natural setting

A Klahoose-owned retreat in a sublime natural setting Book now

One luxury of this wilderness retreat owned by the Klahoose First Nation is its location. Accessed via a 60-minute seaplane ride from Vancouver or 45-minute boat transfer from Lund, B.C., the resort is surrounded by more than 2,500 acres of Klahoose territory that the community has protected for centuries. Here, glacial waterfalls plummet down snowcapped mountains and evergreens border the Homfray Channel. The four lodge rooms and three cedar cabins all face the sea, where guests might glimpse humpbacks blowing at sunrise. Activities include Indigenous-led grizzly bear tours, wood-carving lessons from Klahoose interpreter Klemkwateki Randy Louie, and—perhaps the most meaningful experience—a participatory smudging and brushing ceremony around a fire.

2. Muir Hotel

Courtesy of the Muir Hotel

Location: Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada Why we love it: Thoughtful design and culinary touches that tie visitors to the heritage of Nova Scotia

Thoughtful design and culinary touches that tie visitors to the heritage of Nova Scotia Book now

While modern Halifax has grown beyond its nautical roots, the 109-room waterfront Muir—a member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection of independent hotels and part of the city’s new $200 million Queen’s Marque district—offers a peek into its maritime past. In the lobby, walls of glass from an art installation glow like a lighthouse, and more works continue the theme throughout. Rooms are outfitted with midcentury modern–inspired furniture and custom-designed tartan blankets that nod to the province’s Scottish history. The restaurant serves Nova Scotia classics such as hodge podge, a hearty stew, and the hotel’s speakeasy BKS references the region’s rum-running past in cocktails like Her Majesty’s Displeasure.

3. 1 Hotel Toronto

Down in 1 Hotel Toronto’s lobby, you’ll find plants and locally sourced wood furniture. Courtesy of 1 Hotel Toronto

Location: Toronto

Toronto Why we love it: Plant-filled, eco-forward hotel shaped by local partners

Plant-filled, eco-forward hotel shaped by local partners Book now



Over the past seven years, 1 Hotels has proven that eco-conscious luxury can be successful in North American cities ranging from New York to West Hollywood. The 1 Hotel Toronto, in the center of town, is no exception. Architecture and design firm Rockwell Group partnered with the developer Athens Group for 1 Hotel’s first Canadian property, bringing in Toronto-based craftspeople to build custom dining and side tables out of local wood in the 112 biophilic guest rooms and public spaces, where native plants fill shelves. The hotel works with recycling partner Green Planet to convert leftover kitchen oil and grease into biofuel.

4. Ritz-Carlton Montreal

Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Montreal

Location: Montreal

Montreal Why we love it: A grande dame reimagined for the 21st century

A grande dame reimagined for the 21st century Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy Book now

First opened for business in 1912, the iconic Ritz-Carlton Montreal—known as “the grande dame of Sherbrooke Street"—began a $200 million facelift in 2008, opening its doors again in 2012. Quebec’s most luxurious and historic hotel could tell endless celebrity secrets but is too discreet to utter a word. It’s no secret, though, that Elizabeth Taylor married Richard Burton here, that the Rolling Stones rented the entire sixth floor in 1972, and that a who’s who of world leaders, movie stars, and royalty are still regular guests.

Situated in the downtown culture and shopping hub that is the Golden Square Mile, the hotel exudes luxury: from the ornate duck pond and manicured garden and terrace to the 100-year-old chandeliers, the sweeping staircases, and the Belle Époque golden glow of the lobby and palm court. Rooms have a white-and-gray minimalist palette with splashes of purple. Antiques and original features blend with ultra high-tech design such as Japanese Toto toilets in all bathrooms, heated floors, and motion-sensor lighting.

5. Clayoquot Wilderness Resort

Several of Clayoquot’s suites face a scenic estuary. Courtesy of Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge

Location: Vancouver Island, British Columbia

Vancouver Island, British Columbia Why we love it: Luxury that puts you close to nature

Luxury that puts you close to nature Book now

In a remote spot off Vancouver Island in British Columbia, surrounded by rain forest, mountains, and beaches, Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge first opened in 1998 as an overnight floating resort experience. Since then, it has grown into a luxury retreat with 25 tented accommodations along the banks of Clayoquot Sound. In 2021, it relaunched as part of the collection of Baillie Lodges, known for such iconic Australian retreats as Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island and Longitude 131 in the Red Centre.

While the camp has a rugged atmosphere, with huge stone fireplaces and a long wooden cookhouse, it’s an outpost with such luxuries as white linen tablecloths, polished silverware, soft comforters, and high-thread-count bedding. The tents, built on raised platforms near the main camp, feature cozy Adirondack-style beds, wood-burning stoves, and contemporary furnishings that complement the natural surroundings. They also have in-floor heating and en suite bathrooms with indoor/outdoor showers. Guests spend their days whale-watching, shooting clay pigeons, and exploring the retreat’s 600-acre reserve on foot or on horseback.

6. Fairmont Banff Springs

Fairmont Banff Springs is surrounded by evergreens. Courtesy of Fairmont Banff Springs

Location: Banff National Park

Banff National Park Why we love it: Contemporary hospitality with traditional touches in Banff’s picturesque mountains

Contemporary hospitality with traditional touches in Banff’s picturesque mountains Loyalty program: Accor Live Limitless

Accor Live Limitless Book now

Set in the UNESCO World Heritage–listed Banff National Park, the year-round Fairmont Banff Springs was the brainchild of Sir William Cornelius Van Horne, president of the Canadian Pacific Railway. On arrival at Banff, the tourism visionary made the canny observation, “Since we can’t export the scenery, we’ll have to import the tourists.” He then set about building a string of noteworthy railway hotels across Canada. The original wooden hotel that opened here in 1888 burned down in 1926, but was replaced two years later with the grander castle-meets-baronial-Scottish-hall structure that exists today. The public lobby spaces are vast, and there are countless nooks guests can enjoy with a book undisturbed. With its signature stone walls, turrets, and winding staircases, Van Horne’s gambit paid off: The Fairmont Banff Springs feels like an elegant and ancient castle, albeit one with all the modern conveniences.

Rooms in the main building come with period details such as chandeliers and crown moldings, while those in the Stanley Thompson Wing (the old staff quarters) are more spacious and a solid bet for families—who will also enjoy the kids club packed with activities. The hotel also has 11 different restaurants, cafés, and bars, with the choices so diverse—from sushi, fondue, and Italian to Canadian steakhouse and southern U.S. barbecue—that guests are issued a food guide at check-in to help them make the most of the offerings. To round out time between meals, activities include skiing and playing the resort’s 27-hole championship golf course. Another option is downtime in the expansive Willow Stream Spa, which features indoor and outdoor whirlpools, a European-style mineral pool, and 23 rooms for therapeutic treatments.

7. Rosewood Hotel Georgia

Hotel Georgia 274 Courtesy of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Location: Vancouver

Vancouver Why we love it: A classic, stylishly reimagined with modern creature comforts

A classic, stylishly reimagined with modern creature comforts Book now

Originally opened in 1927, Vancouver‘s Hotel Georgia was the celebrity haunt of everyone from Elvis and the Rat Pack to Errol Flynn and Katharine Hepburn. The hotel closed in 2006 for a multimillion-dollar restoration project and reopened as the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in 2011. Elvis may have left the building, but the old-school glamour remains—with a modern twist. The spacious rooms glow with a soft palette of warm gold, vanilla, and cocoa. Rain showers, heated marble floors in the bathrooms, and fine linens add to the hotel’s luxury appeal. The wood-paneled lobby buzzes with guests and locals en route to the acclaimed Hawksworth restaurant. The hotel has a large private art collection and there are pieces on display from founders of Canada’s modern art movement and famous international artists; the reverse-perspective Patrick Hughes piece opposite the reception desk is fantastic—walk back and forth to see the painting “move.” At the gleaming bar, guests can try the Hotel Georgia cocktail—a modern take on the original Prohibition-era recipe.

8. Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

Courtesy of Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

Location: Jasper National Park

Jasper National Park Why we love it: A historic retreat offering easy access to nature

A historic retreat offering easy access to nature Loyalty program: Accor Live Limitless

Accor Live Limitless Book now

Opened in 1915 as a string of luxury canvas tents along Lac Beauvert, with vistas of Whistlers Peak and Pyramid Mountain—the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge was possibly North America’s first “glamping” site. The destination proved wildly popular, and in 1922 a main lodge was opened, as well as a series of luxury log cabins spread across 700 acres in Jasper National Park. Bristling with Douglas firs and pine trees, the property sees elk, chipmunks, and even the occasional bear. The 442 rooming options—renovated between 2015 and 2017—include fireplace-equipped Junior Suites and bring-the-whole-family Signature Cabins, all with scenic views. The new Estate Cabins, near the golf course, have a private gated entrance. The cabins offer classic lodge-style interiors, with wood beams and earthy and granite tones, while rooms and suites are clean-lined and decked out in fresh white bedding and light wood accents.

The Stanley Thompson-designed 18-hole golf course is regularly voted among the best in Canada. Other options include scenic walks and mountain hikes and the 10-room spa, with a sauna, steam room, and panoramic lounge. The restaurants celebrate regional flavors and fresh local produce, thanks to partnerships with local farms. Don’t miss a sunset drink at the Emerald Lounge & Patio, which overlooks the lake, Whistler’s Range, and the east face of Mount Edith Cavell. The picture-perfect views and the family-friendly accommodations mean the Lodge is also a popular venue for destination weddings.

9. Fogo Island Inn

A guest room at Fogo Island Inn. Courtesy of Fogo Island Inn

Location: Fogo Island, Newfoundland, Canada

Fogo Island, Newfoundland, Canada Why we love it: A high design retreat centered on community impact in a spectacular remote location

A high design retreat centered on community impact in a spectacular remote location Book now

Fogo Island Inn sits at the very edge of the north Atlantic on isolated Fogo Island in Newfoundland. Designed by internationally renowned architect Todd Saunders, the inn’s arresting modern appearance is suggests an iceberg from a distance, with its raised section representing the island’s traditional stilted fishing platforms. But when visitors get close, they see the wooden boards layered together, and it’s clear that everything is handmade. The by-hand ethos covers all the furniture and furnishings, created by local artisans who’ve worked with artists in residence to create contemporary versions of traditional objects.

Staying at the inn is admittedly expensive, but this is essentially a living art piece that supports the local community and aims to honor the island’s past while carrying it to the future. It feels like a grand home with attentive staff. A private 42-seat cinema, partnered with the National Film Board, carries a movie library for guests to enjoy at any time; there’s also an art gallery, a well-stocked library, and a supply of Gore-Tex hiking boots and other outdoor equipment to borrow. The inn shows off the dazzling landscape, and it’s easy to spend all day at the windows watching the sea while whales breech, icebergs float past, or storms dash on the rocks.

10. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

February 2008 Photoshoot Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler

Location: Blackcomb Mountain, British Columbia

Blackcomb Mountain, British Columbia Why we love it: Easy-access skiing and après scenes at the foot of Blackcomb Mountain

Easy-access skiing and après scenes at the foot of Blackcomb Mountain Book now

At the base of Blackcomb Mountain, Four Seasons Resort and Residences complements its sylvan surroundings with a kind of chalet-luxe style accentuated with natural materials. Public areas feature wood beams, granite, and limestone, and guest rooms in earthy tones include gas fireplaces and mountain views. Groups might prefer the private residences in the property’s adjoining condo; the largest has four bedrooms and a den, offering homey comforts plus the benefits of the facilities next door. The hotel curates experiences you won’t find anywhere else, including private dining in a cave in Canada’s largest ice field or customized ski tours with an Olympic athlete. Guests who want to embrace the healthy West Coast lifestyle can sign up for complimentary weekend fitness and yoga classes upon check-in.

Kathryn Romeyn, Nikki Bayley, and Crai Bower contributed to the reporting of this story.