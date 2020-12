Vietnam's capital offers hotels with pockets of peace—lakeside tai chi sessions and ancient pagodas—amid the city's motorbikes and hawker stalls. For a classic stay, book a room at the Sofitel Legend Metropole, a landmark in Hanoi's French Quarter. Culture junkies should base themselves at the Hotel de L' Opera Hanoi or the Hilton Hanoi Opera. InterContinental Hanoi Westlake is just north of the bustling Old Quarter, but offers a serene waterfront setting.