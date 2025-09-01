I Swapped NYC Subway Delays for Saddles at This New Catskills Ranch

The vibe: Relaxed luxury Adirondack lodge meets horse ranch steeped in authentic cowboy culture

The Afar take

The family-owned Driftwood Ranch Resort , which opened in April 2025, spans 200 acres of the Sullivan Catskills, a 90-minute drive north of New York City. Horses and Texas longhorns graze in rolling pastures, framed by white pine and maple forests. Beneath the leaves, a three-mile trail winds through dappled light, beckoning hooves and hiking boots.

I arrived after a week of rain, and the path had turned to swamp. That’s when a 30,000-square-foot indoor arena comes in handy. The venue allows year-round riding lessons, roping practice, even barrel racing if you have the chops—and occasionally transforms into a lively space for hoedowns or equestrian clinics. By day, a man-made pond awaits a peaceful kayak; by night, it becomes the backdrop for stargazing and s’mores around the fire pit.

Despite its East Coast address, the reimagined former standard-bred farm is the real deal—a working ranch, rooted in cowboy culture. Driftwood’s architect and builder, Steve Dubrovsky, and his wife, Anne, who co-own the ranch, are lifelong horse people. She’s an accomplished equestrian and a seasoned barrel racer; he’s an architect and a four-time PRCA First Frontier Rodeo Circuit Champion. “All the time I was building houses, designing houses,” says Steve. “I competed in rodeos around the country and around the world.”

Now retired, Dubrovsky has poured grit and imagination into Driftwood, marking a new chapter for the gregarious former bulldogger. He and Anne remain hands-on hosts who greet each guest with warmth and generosity.

What began as a way to fund Steve’s rodeo passion through carpentry evolved into a niche design business, known for high-end, whimsical spaces with an Adirondack-meets-Northwest lodge aesthetic. (Fun fact: The Dubrovskys’ former home is now the five-star Chatwal Lodge down the road.)

Who’s Driftwood Ranch Resort for?

City dwellers craving green spaces and a place to unwind. Animal lovers and active types who’d rather saddle up than sit poolside. Solo female travelers or small groups seeking a memorable weekend getaway. Weekend adventurers looking for a stylish base to explore the Catskills. That said, with horses in training and daily barn chores, the ranch is less suited to families with young children (under 14). Those who equate luxury with conventional white-glove service may be happier elsewhere.

The location: The Catskills

Driftwood is an easy 90-minute drive from Manhattan, or just 12 minutes from Sullivan International Airport, which is accessible by private charter. The Sullivan Catskills have long been a haven for New Yorkers eager to swap concrete for Rockwellian small towns and outdoor adventure.

The rooms at Driftwood Ranch Resort

Each of Driftwood’s four suites is at least 1,000 square feet. The design of each accommodation is distinct, but all feature honey-colored wood details, hand-crafted, custom-built beds, large fieldstone fireplaces with raised hearths, and exposed hand-hewn posts and beams. Architect Steve Dubrovsky incorporates natural and reclaimed materials throughout, celebrating their quirks and imperfections. In the Longhorn suite, gossamer strands of light trace slender white pine branches to form a canopy above the bed. Pendleton and Native American–inspired textiles, supple leather accents, and cowboy-era artwork complement striking wood sculptures by chainsaw artist Paul Stark, whose on-site studio is open to visitors.

Each stay includes a complimentary gift basket in your room, stocked with full-size local products, including baked treats from Bethel Market Cafe, honey from Catskill Provisions, and a bottle of wine.

The food and drink: seasonally sourced, family-style dining

Guests can book breakfast only or choose the all-inclusive option with three meals, horseback riding, and ranch activities. Meals are shared family-style with the Dubrovskys, either in a cozy communal dining room or out on the deck, where longhorn cattle graze just beyond the railing. Since my stay, the chef changed, but the approach remains: locally sourced seasonal ranch fare, like rib-eye steak with garlic mashed potatoes or hazelnut-crusted trout over rice pilaf. Beer and wine are available, but don’t expect a full bar.

Staff and service

Steve and Anne are hands-on hosts who tailor each guest’s stay with care and enthusiasm. Their longtime friends Mark and Mona Kreutziger oversee the riding program, bringing decades of experience in rodeo, polo pony training, quarter horse racing, and barrel racing.

Traditional notions of “hospitality” don’t apply here—the vibe is more like you’ve joined a ranch family for the weekend, and that’s part of its charm.

Accessibility

An additional suite with a study area and a bath is ADA-compliant. Guests with limited mobility are encouraged to contact the lodge in advance to confirm accessibility needs.

Make a trip of it

The Delaware River is close enough for kayaking, tubing, and fishing. The Saturday morning Barryville farmers’ market sells local produce, baked goods, and crafts, from artisanal jams to hand-knit booties. Around the corner, Barrysville Emporium is part antique store, part cabinet of curiosities. (Note: Leave your credit card at home; the store takes only cash or checks.)

Music fans will enjoy the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on the site where Woodstock made history. A museum immortalizes the era-defining festival and outdoor performances, and rotating exhibits keep the spirit alive.

About 25 minutes west, in Callicoon, is Seminary Hill Catskills, a holistic cidery with a mill and a tasting room that serves farm-to-table cuisine on an outdoor terrace with sweeping views of fruit orchards and the Delaware River beyond. Downtown, the Black Walnut, set in a 19th-century storefront, sells artisan-made housewares alongside a moody cocktail lounge and restaurant; its dining room has Gilded Age chandeliers and an ornate tin ceiling, and the kitchen serves a Mediterranean-leaning menu.