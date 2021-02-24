Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels and Resorts for a Truly Local Stay

Fort Lauderdale hotels come with water views aplenty—but there's so much more to a local stay.

There will always be swimming pools—but these hotels and resorts in the South Florida city have an extra bit of soul.

share this article

Hotels and resorts in Greater Fort Lauderdale, a region that stretches from Deerfield Beach south to Hallandale Beach, have a predictable seaside swagger: see-through swimming pools, dreamy beach clubs, waterview rooms. But some house an extra bit of soul, expressed through strong community ties, forward-thinking design and gastronomy, and one-of-a-kind amenities. Here, a look at nine of the best hotels and resorts in Greater Fort Lauderdale promising more than what you see. Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Dining al fresco at the Ritz's Burlock restaurant. The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Honoring Fort Lauderdale’s status as “yachting capital of the world,” this tiered, 24-story hotel is modeled after an art deco ocean liner and retains a “Nautical Concierge” tasked with connecting guests to the local boating lifestyle. Flagship restaurant Burlock Coast is rooted in Prohibition-era tales of rum-running and serves dishes using locally procured seafood and produce. Executive chef Paula DaSilva, whose career spans 22 years in South Florida (plus a season of Hell’s Kitchen), commits to sustainability and regional partnerships on her menus, which include cocktails with hard-to-find Florida rums and the day’s best Atlantic catch, be it red snapper or mackerel. Courtesy of Conrad Fort Lauderdale The Conrad Fort Lauderdale, part of the Hilton family, is all suites and high-quality amenities. Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach Each unit at this all-suite oceanfront resort features a furnished balcony (or terrace) and galley kitchen, making it a great choice for multigenerational travel and longer stays. The resort also impresses with its strong support for small local businesses. Isola, a natural vegan skincare line made in Miami, is used in the spa; baked goods from Zak the Baker and cold-press good stuff from Juicera headline the breakfast menu. The flagship restaurant is run by uber-talented executive chef Taek Lee (aka Chef Taka), who, after decades in the business, opened his namesake Takato in October 2020. In executing his dream project of a vibe-heavy, Japanese Korean fusion restaurant, Taka poached top colleagues and close friends from other top city Asian restaurants (Zuma, Makoto, and Kura to name a few) and found a winning recipe for success. Courtesy of The Dalmar The Dalmar is as chic a stay as they come in Fort Lauderdale. The Dalmar

Article continues below advertisement

Downtown is awash with buzzy micro-neighborhoods like the artisan-heavy Flagler Village and edgy FATVillage, Fort Lauderdale’s answer to Miami’s street art-and-gallery-heavy Wynwood. For creative types looking to get in on the hype, the Dalmar offers a prime location in Flagler Village, sleek midcentury modern–inspired guest rooms and two of the neighborhood’s coolest tenants: Rose’s Coffee Bar, a small one-off café with specialty coffees (try the cold brew), cold pressed juices, housemade pastries, and tropical outdoor seating; and Sparrow rooftop bar, a 25th-floor stunner with vintage style (plus neon trim) showcasing the best views and mixology in town. Courtesy of the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock You, too, can stay inside a glass guitar. The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood Yes, it’s a Hard Rock, but hear us out: The world’s first-ever guitar hotel is like nothing else before it; at 450 feet tall, the shapely, all-glass marvel defies architectural norms and dazzles nightly with multisensory light and musical performances. But this $1.5-billion inhabitable instrument is just one component of the greater Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood complex, a destination with a larger-than-life Vegas-style personality and an equally big heart. In 10 years, the property contributed nearly $16 million in sponsorships and donations to local charities (Pantry of Broward and Feeding South Florida among them) and cancer awareness. Courtesy of Pineapple Point Pineapple Point is a two-acre estate that feels like home. Pineapple Point Fort Lauderdale prides itself as a welcoming destination for the LGBT+ traveler and has the specialty lodging to prove it. The city has more than a dozen gay guesthouses and resorts, specifically those catering exclusively to men. None is more swish than Pineapple Point, an exquisitely landscaped two-acre estate located in an upscale residential area dotted with multistory villas, tropical cottages, myriad hot tubs, clothing optional pool areas, hammocks, and gardens. Service here is also tops, with several staff dedicated solely to providing the optimal guest experience. Courtesy of B Ocean Resort Once night comes, B Ocean Resort has views indoors and out. Don't miss the mermaid burlesque show. B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale

Article continues below advertisement