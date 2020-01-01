The Best Hotels in Austin
Home to a vibrant music scene, innovative restaurants, incredible green spaces, and events like SXSW, Austin also boasts a number of great hotels, from boutique gems with swimming pools to upscale chains overlooking Lady Bird Lake. Choose something on trendy South Congress Avenue, in the hipster haven of East Austin, or within walking distance of infamous Sixth Street and get ready to experience Texas’s capital of cool.
1108 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Why we love it: A hipster hotspot that’s as stylish as it is affordable
Highlights:
- A range of room types for all travelers
- Local hangouts like the on-site diner and pool bar
- A prime location in one of Austin’s coolest...
101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
As Austin has grown, so has the city’s hotel needs—as evidenced by this super-sized Fairmont, opened in 2018. Connected to the Austin Convention Center via direct access, the 37-story tower houses 1,048 rooms, ranging from spacious...
98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Set right on the banks of Lady Bird Lake as it passes downtown, the Four Seasons Hotel Austin performs the impressive juggling act of feeling like both a glamorous city stay and a picturesque, elegant resort. On one side is Live Oak, a local hot...
1609 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
1900 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
A Greek Revival family mansion built at the turn of the 20th century, Hotel Ella owes both its name and its grandeur to its very first lady of the house, Ella Wooten. Known for her impeccable style and grand tastes, Ella was a fixture of Austin...
112 Academy Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
A compound-like hideaway on a leafy street a block from trendy South Congress Avenue, Hotel Saint Cecilia is a retro-glam love letter to the 1960s and '70s rock music scene, named for the patron saint of music and poetry. But that doesn’t...
1316 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Hailed as one of the country’s first true boutique hotels, Hotel San José started its life as a 1930s tourist court and became a 1950s roadside motel before falling into disrepair in a bad part of town. In the mid-1990s, Liz Lambert...
605 Davis St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Named for country music legend Townes Van Zandt and located on Rainey Street, just steps away from some of Austin’s most legendary live venues, the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt strikes a mellifluous note from the moment you step through the...
1705 S Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX 78732, USA
1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Housed in a low-rise building on one of Austin’s trendiest streets, the South Congress Hotel is much more than just a place to stay. The boutique hotel is practically a neighborhood unto itself, complete with everything from stores and a...
400 Josephine St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Why we love it: A conveniently located stay offering high design and low-key charm
The Highlights:
- Striking design with handcrafted furnishings
- Welcoming neighborhood vibe
- Great drinking and dining from an acclaimed F&B team
The...
604 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Austin’s very own grand dame, this landmark hotel opened in 1886 as the city’s first iconic hotel, both a testament to and display of the success of cattle baron Jesse Driskill, who wanted to build his beloved frontier town a palace to...
111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Austin has established itself as a foodie destination on par with New York and Los Angeles. Now, it also has a hotel that’s worthy of its rebirth as a capital of cool. At The LINE, the setting is as pretty as the young things who stay...
200 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
