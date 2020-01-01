Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Hotels in Austin

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Home to a vibrant music scene, innovative restaurants, incredible green spaces, and events like SXSW, Austin also boasts a number of great hotels, from boutique gems with swimming pools to upscale chains overlooking Lady Bird Lake. Choose something on trendy South Congress Avenue, in the hipster haven of East Austin, or within walking distance of infamous Sixth Street and get ready to experience Texas’s capital of cool.
Save Place

East Austin Hotel

1108 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Why we love it: A hipster hotspot that’s as stylish as it is affordable  

Highlights:
- A range of room types for all travelers
- Local hangouts like the on-site diner and pool bar
- A prime location in one of Austin’s coolest...
More Details >
Save Place

Fairmont Austin

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
As Austin has grown, so has the city’s hotel needs—as evidenced by this super-sized Fairmont, opened in 2018. Connected to the Austin Convention Center via direct access, the 37-story tower houses 1,048 rooms, ranging from spacious...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Four Seasons Hotel Austin

98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Set right on the banks of Lady Bird Lake as it passes downtown, the Four Seasons Hotel Austin performs the impressive juggling act of feeling like both a glamorous city stay and a picturesque, elegant resort. On one side is Live Oak, a local hot...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Heywood Hotel

1609 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
One of Austin’s top boutique hotels—and among the first in the trendy East Austin neighborhood—­the Heywood Hotel feels more like an achingly cool designer friend’s house than a hotel, and in the best possible way. The...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Hotel Ella

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
A Greek Revival family mansion built at the turn of the 20th century, Hotel Ella owes both its name and its grandeur to its very first lady of the house, Ella Wooten. Known for her impeccable style and grand tastes, Ella was a fixture of Austin...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Hotel Saint Cecilia

112 Academy Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
A compound-like hideaway on a leafy street a block from trendy South Congress Avenue, Hotel Saint Cecilia is a retro-glam love letter to the 1960s and '70s rock music scene, named for the patron saint of music and poetry. But that doesn’t...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Hotel San Jose

1316 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Hailed as one of the country’s first true boutique hotels, Hotel San José started its life as a 1930s tourist court and became a 1950s roadside motel before falling into disrepair in a bad part of town. In the mid-1990s, Liz Lambert...
More Details >
Save Place

Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt

605 Davis St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Named for country music legend Townes Van Zandt and located on Rainey Street, just steps away from some of Austin’s most legendary live venues, the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt strikes a mellifluous note from the moment you step through the...
More Details >
Save Place

Lake Austin Spa Resort

1705 S Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX 78732, USA
In the heart of Texas Hill Country, on a serene section of the Colorado River, the famously luxurious Lake Austin Spa Resort might be just half an hour from Austin’s city center, but it feels miles away from anywhere, an oasis surrounded by...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

South Congress Hotel

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Housed in a low-rise building on one of Austin’s trendiest streets, the South Congress Hotel is much more than just a place to stay. The boutique hotel is practically a neighborhood unto itself, complete with everything from stores and a...
More Details >
Save Place

The Carpenter Hotel

400 Josephine St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Why we love it: A conveniently located stay offering high design and low-key charm

The Highlights: 
- Striking design with handcrafted furnishings
- Welcoming neighborhood vibe
- Great drinking and dining from an acclaimed F&B team

The...
More Details >
Save Place

The Driskill

604 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Austin’s very own grand dame, this landmark hotel opened in 1886 as the city’s first iconic hotel, both a testament to and display of the success of cattle baron Jesse Driskill, who wanted to build his beloved frontier town a palace to...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The LINE Austin

111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Austin has established itself as a foodie destination on par with New York and Los Angeles. Now, it also has a hotel that’s worthy of its rebirth as a capital of cool. At The LINE, the setting is as pretty as the young things who stay...
More Details >
Save Place

W Austin

200 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Surrounded by downtown Austin’s vibrant music scene, the W Austin draws on the neighborhood’s rock-and-roll roots for its hip bar scene, glam roof-deck pool, and colorful, mid-century–inspired decor. Live music wafts through the...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Travel News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  2. 2 Travel News Europe Proposes Extending Travel Ban Until June 15
  3. 3 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
  4. 4 Travel News Iceland Begins to Reopen After Rigorous Testing Helps Contain Coronavirus Outbreak
  5. 5 Longreads Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time

More From AFAR

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer
13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories
Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories