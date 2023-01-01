Hotel Reviews

A photo of a guest room at the Muir hotel in Halifax, with a tartan blanket designed exclusively for the hotel on the bed.
Stay Here Next: The Muir Hotel in Halifax, Nova Scotia
The Alpina Gstaad is located a short walk from the center of town.
Stay Here Next: The Alpina Gstaad in Switzerland
Some of Playa Viva's accommodations are treehouses that hover six feet off the ground.
Stay Here Next: Playa Viva in Juluchuca, Mexico
The living room in a deluxe king suite at the Hotel Chelsea in New York. A rich purple sofa faces an ornate fireplace. Tiger print chairs are set around a dining table, and another set of chairs sit by a balcony with window doors.
Stay Here Next: Hotel Chelsea in New York City
Botánika Osa Peninsula sits within the Osa Peninsula's rainforest.
Stay Here Next: Botánika Osa Peninsula in Costa Rica
The National Exchange Hotel was built more than 150 years ago.
Stay Here Next: The National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City, California