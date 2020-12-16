The Best Hotels in Stockholm

One of the world's prettiest capitals, Stockholm wows visitors with its food, architecture, design and natural beauty. To rub shoulders with stylish Swedes, head to the Lydmar Hotel, which boasts four of Stockholm's hottest bars and restaurants. Hotel Skeppsholmen champions all things local including food, beer, design and insider tips to share with guests. Ett Hem translates to "a home" and this 12-room hotel feels exactly like that with a kitchen open to guests at all hours.