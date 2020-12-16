The Best Hotels in Stockholm
One of the world's prettiest capitals, Stockholm wows visitors with its food, architecture, design and natural beauty. To rub shoulders with stylish Swedes, head to the Lydmar Hotel, which boasts four of Stockholm's hottest bars and restaurants. Hotel Skeppsholmen champions all things local including food, beer, design and insider tips to share with guests. Ett Hem translates to "a home" and this 12-room hotel feels exactly like that with a kitchen open to guests at all hours.
Sköldungagatan 2, 114 27 Stockholm, Sweden
Ett Hem isn’t a hotel. After all, its name means “a home” in Swedish. And the kitchen is open to guests at all hours, to snack on its stash of homemade cakes and healthy treats, and to pour a glass or two of its world-class wines...
Ellensviksvagen 1, 131 52 Nacka Strand, Sweden
From the Adirondack chairs lazily spread across the pier and the seafood restaurant’s waterfront deck, it’d be easy to confuse the Hotel J for somewhere in New England. Even the rooms are decked out in a healthy dose of Americana, with tasteful...
Gröna gången 1, 111 49 Stockholm, Sweden
With its unfinished natural wood floors and clean-lined, understatedly modern furnishings, Hotel Skeppsholmen looks, at first glance, like another ode to contemporary Swedish design, especially considering it was designed by the star team at...
Södra Blasieholmshamnen 2, 111 48 Stockholm, Sweden
If Stockholm epitomizes cool, then the 19th-century Lydmar Hotel has somehow managed to improve upon that ideal. How many hotels give each floor its own distinctive living room—a private lounge away from the bustling lobby that buzzes with a...
Sveavägen 48, 111 34 Stockholm, Sweden
Despite being named after a headmistress of the former Ateneum girls’ school, which occupied the original building in 1910, the luxury Nobis group’s latest hotel, Miss Clara, is no schoolmarm. The iconic art nouveau building was lovingly renovated...
Norrmalmstorg 2-4, 111 86 Stockholm, Sweden
From the outside, the two imposing and ornate 19th-century buildings on ritzy Norrmalmstorg that house the Nobis hotel look traditional and almost staid, promising classical opulence. They hardly seem the place that once housed the bank at the...
Stallmästaregården, 113 47 Stockholm, Sweden
Stallmästaregården began its life as a somewhat rural stablemaster’s farm. This was before Queen Kristina decided, in 1645, that she wanted to host her midsummer festivities here, at which point the stablemaster rapidly...
Sundbybergs torg 1, 172 67 Sundbyberg, Sweden
Don’t let the Story Hotel Signalfabriken’s location in Sundbyberg, less than 20 minutes from Stockholm’s city center, confuse you; this is one cool hotel. Tiny Sundbyberg may be a lively suburb of the capital, but it’s also Sweden’s smallest...
Riddargatan 6, 114 35 Stockholm, Sweden
These days, a hip design hotel isn’t worth its salt unless it’s also home to an almost painfully trendy bar. But when Story Hotel first opened in 2009, on the border of two of Stockholm’s coolest neighborhoods, it set the standard to which all of...
Näckströmsgatan 8, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
The Berns knows how to party. A Gilded Age palace of luxury and hospitality in the center of Stockholm, the opulent building began life in 1863 as a restaurant, before transforming into a hot nightlife spot. When it was reinvented as a decadent...
