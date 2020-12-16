The Best Hotels in New Zealand
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
New Zealand’s city hotels combine comfort with modern design touches, while the lodges and country houses—set amid coastal cliffs, pristine fjords, and the soaring Southern Alps—serve luxury with a side of drama.
Pigeon Bay 7583, New Zealand
Four private villas, including a historic homestead, are spread across a 4,000-acre coastal farm. The landscape undulates between bays and the Southern Alps an hour and a half from Christchurch on New Zealand’s majestic South Island. Each property...
95/117 High St, Blenheim, 7201, New Zealand
This chateau is one of only a few five-star accommodations in the Marlborough wine region, which reaches out from the top of New Zealand’s South Island like da Vinci fingers extending to the north. The hotel is conveniently situated...
83 Symonds St, Grafton, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
On the site of a former brick windmill in what is today central Auckland, an old Sheraton tower underwent a $9 million renovation in 2006 to become one of the city’s most luxurious hotels: the Cordis. Across the common spaces and 411 guestrooms,...
472 Te Anau-Milford Hwy, Te Anau 9679, New Zealand
A retreat fringed by swaying tussock grass on the edge of Lake Te Anau, Fiordland Lodge is the luxury choice for travelers visiting Fiordland National Park on the South Island. The lodge was designed to magnify the inspiring local environment;...
SH 1, Kaikoura 7371, New Zealand
This architectural, horticultural, and culinary masterpiece in the eastern New Zealand town of Kaikoura consists of a main lodge as well as five modern wood cabins stilted above the treetops. It’s no surprise that Hapuku’s owners, the...
2 High St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
This funky boutique hotel on the edge of the Britomart shopping district goes way back in Auckland history. Built in 1841 as The Commercial Hotel, the DeBrett building survived two fires and two rebuilds plus a stint as a hostel before becoming...
271 Huka Falls Rd, Taupo 3377, New Zealand
The most exclusive lodge in New Zealand, having hosted everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to the late Robin Williams, Huka Lodge feels like a refined country getaway set on the banks of the Waikato River near the North Island resort town of Taupo....
216 Okuti Valley Rd, Okuti Valley 7591, New Zealand
A farm-style experience about an hour from Christchurch, Okuti Garden caters to travelers who love to create and play. An art box encourages crafting; “tree circles” are great for yoga and meditation; and a small lake features a boat...
61 Albert St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
A well-known publican named Thomas Foley established the Shakespeare Hotel and Brewery a few blocks from the Auckland harbor in 1898. Foley grew up in the building and painstakingly rebuilt the property out of red bricks he imported from...
67 Customs St E, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
What was once the home of the Reserve Bank is now the seventh outpost of Accor’s SO/ hotel brand, this one opened in November 2018. At this design-forward property, fashion label WORLD has helped craft contemporary interiors that pop...
21 Viaduct Harbour Ave, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Rising before one of the world’s most famous sailing sites—the host of the Louis Vuitton Regattas, the Volvo Round the World Race, and the Auckland International Boat Show—the Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour blends French...
518 Whitmore Rd, Laly Haddon Place, Tawharanui Peninsula 0986, New Zealand
About an hour north of Auckland, Matakana is an eclectic coastal town that attracts city slickers with its bohemian food, wine, and arts scene. With only four lodge rooms situated on a working vineyard near the entrance to the gorgeous Takatu...
Tawa and Huia Street, Oneroa, Auckland 1081, New Zealand
Perched just up the hill from the white sands of Oneroa Beach on Waiheke Island, the Boatshed fulfills the wainscoted, shuttered, pitch-roofed holiday images that dwell in the minds of beach lovers the world over. Originally the vacation cottages...
139 Tepene Tablelands Rd, Matauri Bay 0245, New Zealand
At this luxury property perched over Matauri Bay near the top of the North Island, the colonial-style buildings are dwarfed by the endless wavy greens of a championship, par-72 golf course that ends at the Pacific. The ocean views and holes...
1490 Birchwood Rd, Ahuriri Valley 9412, New Zealand
Why we love it: Epic views and high style on the South Island
The Highlights:
- Design that maximizes the views
- A small size that makes for an intimate, exclusive experience
- Access to a variety of outdoor adventures
The Review:
Set in the...
6 Flagstaff Terrace, Devonport, Auckland 0624, New Zealand
Offering a slice of Provence or English countryside amid the tropical plants and birds of the Southern Hemisphere, the Peace and Plenty Inn is a relaxing getaway just 15 minutes across Waitemata Harbour from downtown Auckland. The inn’s English...
Ocean Beach 5773, New Zealand
Built in the 1840s as a sheep station that still operates today, Wharekauhau—meaning “place of knowledge” in Maori—pays homage to the area’s tradition of feeding the wise and the cultured. Thirteen cottage suites were...
