The Best Hotels in Dominica

Known for their ability to combine comfort with luxury, Dominica’s best accommodations range from oceanfront cabanas and cliffside condos to a hotel in a former military fortification and an eco-lodge on a working fruit plantation. Many focus on sustainability and adventure travel, while others highlight local art, world-class spas, and proximity to Dominica’s best beaches.

Secret Bay Ylang Ylang Villa, Dominica
Secret Bay
Secret Bay
Ross Blvd Portsmouth, Portsmouth, Dominica
An award-winning boutique resort, Secret Bay serves exquisite style, service, and seclusion just a 10-minute drive from Portsmouth on Dominica’s northwestern coast. The luxury property has no communal spaces, beyond the decks, beaches, a riverside yoga pavilion, and the Zing Zing restaurant. Instead, guests retreat to six elegant villas and bungalows, fully stocked with their choice of goodies. Conceptualized by Venezuelan architect Fruto Vivas, villas fuse high design, local craftsmanship, and sustainably sourced materials like Guyanese hardwood. Guests can look forward to plunge pools, gourmet kitchens, pillow hammocks, and furniture carved from red cedar, along with high-tech touches like Apple TVs and Sonos Bluetooth speakers.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Amanda Castleman
Kashima cabin at Citrus Creek, Dominica
Citrus Creek Plantation
Citrus Creek Plantation
Felicite Hwy, La Plaine, Dominica
An agritourism pioneer, Citrus Creek blends hospitality with a tropical fruit plantation on Dominica’s rugged east coast. In building the resort, owner Hervé “RV” Nizard repurposed parts of his 20-acre farm in Taberi, adding a dozen self-catering cottages and villas. Ranging from one to three bedrooms, the accommodations include a safari tent and a stone tree house. Focused on nature, Citrus Creek trades TVs for rainforest hikes and a swimming pool for plunges in a pristine river. The property also lacks air-conditioning, but shade trees and prevailing winds keep it comfortable year-round and help maintain a “barefoot luxury” vibe.
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
 · 
Amanda Castleman
Fort Young Hotel, Dominica
Fort Young Hotel
Fort Young Hotel
Victoria Street, Roseau, Dominica
Charming elements remain from Fort Young Hotel’s past as a military fortification, like bronze canons and thick stone walls. Set on a cliff south of Roseau, the heritage property also has 72 modern rooms, all with air conditioning and balconies—most with sea views. Some spaces are massive, such as the oceanfront suites, which each contain a kitchenette, dressing room, two bathrooms, a whirlpool tub, and a dining area that can seat eight. On-site restaurant options range from a mellow seaside bar to The Palisades (one of Dominica’s more gourmet experiences), while amenities include a dive shop and kids’ club.
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
 · 
Amanda Castleman
Wanderlust Caribbean Boutique Hotel
Wanderlust Caribbean Boutique Hotel
Wanderlust Caribbean Boutique Hotel
Pt. Dubique, Calibishie, Dominica
At Wanderlust Caribbean Boutique Hotel, five tropical-themed condos overlook Hodges Bay on Dominica’s rugged northern coast, near the village of Calibishie. Each room features a private oceanfront balcony for taking in the views, complete with a sunbed, hammock, and small table crafted from wood from the surrounding forest. Also included are a kitchen and sitting area, plus a spacious bathroom with a powerful shower. Expect tropical hardwood accents, plus bright pops of local art reflecting the ocean and island life. Two of the condos have air conditioning, and all boast fans and louvered windows with mosquito screens. Amenities like free Wi-Fi, high-quality linens, and in-room dining plush up the experience, while details like refrigerators, board games, DVDs, and Dominican coffee make guests feel at home.
April 20, 2021 05:01 PM
 · 
Amanda Castleman
Jungle Bay Dominica
Rooms at Jungle Bay Resort & Spa have locally made furnishings in them and a view of the ocean on the island of Dominica. (this was my room, photo taken 1-23-06) Photo by Todd Anderson/BlackStar
Jungle Bay Dominica
Morne Acouma, Soufriere, Dominica
Propped up on stilts, each of Jungle Bay’s 35 cottages feels like a private tree house, complete with an open-air shower. Overlooking Point Mulatre Bay, the hillside resort offers a full schedule of outdoor activities, from walking along the White River to swimming at the base of roaring Victoria Falls.

Luxury yoga retreats are one of the hottest trends in travel—experience it firsthand at Jungle Bay. This award-winning boutique wellness resort seamlessly blends adventure, relaxation, and creature comforts, like a pampering foot massage at the Spa du Soleil—an ideal way to unwind after a day of hiking. Practice yoga in two expansive outdoor studios overlooking the Caribbean Sea, dine on local specialties made with freshly caught fish and organic ingredients, and stay in one of 30 eco-villas outfitted with bamboo furnishings, hand-painted beddings, and jungle spa bathrooms.
May 22, 2025 01:21 PM
 · 
Alison Pierce
