The Best Hotels in Santa Fe

Santa Fe is known for its distinct cuisine, unique architecture and strong art scene. Many hotels incorporate Southwestern elements into their architecture and design, such as adobe, kiva-style fireplaces, Native American artwork, and textiles.
1297 Bishops Lodge Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
This property will reopen from renovations in spring 2019.
The brainchild of miner James Thorpe, who bought the property in 1918 and also gave the property its name, Bishop’s Lodge lays claim to being New Mexico’s very first resort. And its history...
198 NM-592, Santa Fe, NM 87506, USA
Combining the service of the Four Seasons, which took over the property in 2012, with a Santa Fe vibe—albeit a contemporary take on Southwestern style—this hotel manages to feel luxurious without sacrificing authenticity. Its location,...
1501 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Visitors to Santa Fe come in search of art and culture, and it’s hard to trump the cultural experience at the Hotel Santa Fe, the Hacienda and Spa. In addition to being a high-end hotel in the hip, recently revitalized Railyard District, this...
The Hotel St. Francis lays claim to being Santa Fe’s oldest hotel. Rebuilt in its current location in 1924, after a fire left its predecessor completely ravaged (save the brick chimney), the property formerly known as the De Vargas Hotel...
The Inn and Spa at Loretto, one of Santa Fe’s iconic boutique luxury hotels, could easily be mistaken for the ancient Taos Pueblo. The hotel’s angular architecture, soothing desert hues, and romantic lighting draw heavily on the original pueblo....
303 E Alameda St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Much of Santa Fe’s architecture feels lifted from (or, at any rate, inspired by) historic pueblos, but the Inn on the Alameda takes the impression several steps further, set as it is on two lush, riverside acres just on the edge of downtown. Rooms...
100 E San Francisco St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
With its historic pueblo-inspired architecture and Spanish Revival style, this landmark Santa Fe hotel looks like it dates back much earlier than 1922, when it was designed by two of the area’s top architects: Mary Elizabeth Jane Coulter and John...
330 E Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Before there were art galleries in Santa Fe, there was La Posada. Built as a private home in the 1880s by wealthy local merchant Abraham Staab for his beloved wife, Julia, the elegant pueblo-meets-Spanish-style complex expanded in the 1930s, when...
113 Washington Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
You’d never know that this pueblo-luxe hotel was once the town penitentiary. It’s a credit to Rosewood Hotels & Resorts that the hotel group chose to renovate the existing structure rather than level it and start from scratch. And,...
Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to go all the way to Japan to stay at a traditional Japanese ryokan and experience the restorative spa experience of an onsen, or hot springs bath resort. Just 15 minutes from the cultural heart of...
150 E De Vargas St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
While many area hotels offer a subtle interpretation of Southwestern design (adobe walls, kiva fireplaces, local art), there’s nothing understated about the Inn at the Five Graces. The inn is a showcase for designers Ira and Sylvia Seret’s...
