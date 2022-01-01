Customer Service & FAQs

General information about AFAR

Q. How do I contact someone from AFAR?

A. Visit our contact page.

Q. Is AFAR hiring?

A. Visit our jobs page.

Questions about afar.com

Wanderlists

Q. I can’t find a list I created on the site!

A. Starting in February 2019, AFAR.com no longer features member-created lists, instead showcasing ones that have been compiled by editors and local experts. If you had any lists you would like to access, please email community@afar.com by Monday, May 21, 2019 and include the name or URL of your list so that we can restore access for you.

Newsletters & connecting with Afar

Q. How can I connect with AFAR?

A. Through our email newsletters, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Q. Where can I sign up for newsletters from AFAR?

A. You can subscribe to our newsletters by visiting https://www.afar.com/newsletters

Q. How do I change my email preferences?

A. When you’re logged in, next to your avatar on the navigation bar at the top you’ll find a drop-down menu. Select Email Preferences. From here you can edit your email and notification settings.

AFAR magazine & subscriptions

Q. I have a question about AFAR magazine subscriptions.

A. You can access our online Magazine Customer Service 24/7, or call us toll-free 1-888-403-9001.

Q. How do I subscribe to AFAR?

A. You can subscribe here, or a request can be sent in the mail. The basic annual rate for US subscribers to AFAR is $24.00 for 6 issues. In Canada the rate is $30.00 USD for 6 issues; Outside the US and Canada the rate is $40.00 USD for 6 issues.

Q. What months do you publish the magazine?

A. As of 2021, AFAR is published 4 times a year.

Q. Does AFAR have a digital version?

A. Yes, AFAR is available digitally through Zinio on your PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, Android and a growing number of devices. Orders can be placed directly through Zinio. Technical assistance from Zinio can be found at 1-888-946-4666, or by visiting their FAQ. AFAR is also available via the Apple Newsstand app.

Q: Does AFAR offer automatic renewal?

A: Yes, we do offer an Automatic Renewal Program. Here’s how it works: Several months before your subscription expires, we’ll automatically renew you at a guaranteed low rate and send you an invoice. That means NO more renewal notices, and NO risk of missing an issue. And there is no commitment; you are free to cancel at any time. To sign up, call us at 1-888-403-9001. Or, access your account online and click on the Automatic Renewal option in the menu.

Q. How can I change my subscription address?

A. The USPS will not forward periodicals mail, so make sure to notify AFAR of an address change 6 weeks in advance of your move. Send us your CURRENT address, exactly as it appears on your mailing label, along with the NEW address and the date the change is effective. Send by mail, or call us at 1-888-403-9001. International subscribers can call 1-515-248-7680.

Q. When will my subscription expire?

A. The expiration issue is printed on the mailing label of every issue you receive, as shown below. That is the last issue you will receive.

Q. My subscription won’t expire for some time. Why am I receiving renewal notices?

A. We prepare and mail issues well in advance of the cover date. To ensure you don’t miss an issue, we send out renewal notices in plenty of time prior to your expiration. We also extend special discounts and promotions to subscribers who renew early.

Billing Information

Q. I paid for my subscription. Why am I still receiving invoices?

A. If you have sent payment or cancellation instructions within the past 4 weeks, but received a second invoice, the letters likely crossed in the mail and you can disregard. However, if you continue to receive invoices, or your subscription has lapsed, your original letter may have been lost. Please contact us toll-free at 1-888-403-9001.

Q. How can I pay for my subscription?

A. Payments can be made online by logging into Magazine Customer Service. Payments can also be made over the phone at 1-888-403-9001, or a check made payable to AFAR sent by mail to:

AFAR

P.O. Box 6265

Harlan, IA 51593

Q. How can I cancel my subscription?

A. Cancellations can be requested online by logging into Magazine Customer Service. Cancellations can also be made over the phone at 1-888-403-9001, or a written request can be mailed to:

AFAR

P.O. Box 6265

Harlan, IA 51593

Please note that we prepare and mail issues well in advance of the cover date. If you receive an issue within 4 weeks of canceling, the media likely crossed in the mail and you can simply disregard.

Q. What is your Refund Policy?

A. If for any reason you are not completely satisfied with AFAR magazine, you may cancel your subscription and request a full refund for all unmailed copies remaining on your subscription. No questions asked. Call from the US toll-free 1-888-403-9001, or go online to access your account.

Subscribers: If the Post Office alerts us that your magazine is undeliverable, we have no further obligation unless we receive a corrected address within one year.

Late or Missed Issues

Q. My issues of AFAR seem to arrive late.

A. If you have seen AFAR on the newsstand and have not yet received your copy, it’s probably in the mail. Please allow until after the first day of the current issue month before reporting a problem. While we strive to get subscribers their copies before they’re available on the newsstand, there are postal fluctuations that are beyond our control.

Q. What should I do if I missed an issue?

A. If your issue of AFAR is missing or damaged, you can request replacement copies online or by calling us toll-free at 1-888-403-9001. International subscribers can call 1-515-248-7680.

Back Issues

Q. How can I order back issues of AFAR?

A. A limited number of back issues are available at $10.00 per copy within the US. Canadian back issue cost is $16.00, and International back issue cost is $21.00. All prices include shipping & handling.

Orders must be pre-paid. Please indicate which issue you are requesting and the address where you would like it sent. To order, call us toll-free at 1-888-403-9001. International subscribers can call 1-515-248-7680. Or you can send your request by mail to:

AFAR BACK ISSUES

P.O. Box 6265

Harlan, IA 51593

Privacy

Q. Will my name be added to other mailing lists?

A. We sometimes make our subscriber list available to carefully screened organizations whose products and services may be of interest to you. If you prefer not to have your name made available, please send us a copy of your mailing label with your request to:

AFAR

P.O. Box 6265

Harlan, IA 51593

If you would like to reduce the amount of unsolicited mail you receive you can also have your name and address added to the Direct Marketing Association’s Mail Preference Service. Please send your request to:

Mail Preference Services

Direct Marketing Association

PO Box 9008

Farmingdale, NY 11735-9008

the-dma.org/consumers

See AFAR’s full privacy policy.

Where AFAR is sold

Q. Where is AFAR sold on the newsstand?

A. AFAR is sold on newsstands throughout the US and Canada in airports, bookstores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. Retail chains include airport gift shops like Hudson News, Paradies, HMS/Host, LS Travel, Newslink; Bookstores – Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Hastings, Book World; Supermarkets – Whole Foods, Safeway, Kroger, Fry’s, Ralph’s, A&P, Target, King Soopers, Publix, Wegman’s, Raley’s, and many others. If your favorite store doesn’t carry AFAR, please ask them if they would and provide them with information below.

If you are a retailer and wish to sell AFAR in your store, please contact:

PubWorX

Email: Scott.Hill@pubworx.com

Q. Are you sold on international newsstands?

A. Yes, but we have limited distribution outside of the US. If you don’t see it at your local newsstand, a good option is to purchase a digital back issue from Zinio.com.

Contact us about your subscription

If you currently have a subscription to AFAR, you can access our Magazine Customer Service options online.

Otherwise, please send correspondence to:

AFAR

P.O. Box 6265

Harlan, IA 51593

Or call us toll-free at: 1-888-403-9001 Outside the US: 1-515-248-7680

