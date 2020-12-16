The Best Hotels in Berlin

Berlin, the urban center of Germany, caters to anyone’s interests. If you’re a history buff, visit Museum Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the River Spree consisting of five museums, including the Museum of Islamic Art. If there’s time, take a tour of Brandenburg Gate, the city’s most famous landmark. For art lovers, the East Side Gallery can’t be missed. If you’re traveling with family, be sure to spend time in Prenzlauer Berg, which has children-friendly cafes, shops, and playgrounds. There’s also a popular flea market there on Sundays.