The Best Hotels in Berlin
Berlin, the urban center of Germany, caters to anyone’s interests. If you’re a history buff, visit Museum Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the River Spree consisting of five museums, including the Museum of Islamic Art. If there’s time, take a tour of Brandenburg Gate, the city’s most famous landmark. For art lovers, the East Side Gallery can’t be missed. If you’re traveling with family, be sure to spend time in Prenzlauer Berg, which has children-friendly cafes, shops, and playgrounds. There’s also a popular flea market there on Sundays.
Budapester Str. 40, 10787 Berlin, Germany
Weinmeisterstraße 1, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Run by the famous Spanish shoe brand, Casa Camper is a stylish boutique hotel neatly situated in the middle of Mitte’s hip fashion and culture district. Designed by Jordi Tió and Fernando Amat—the founder ofBarcelona’s iconic design store Vinçon—...
Rosenthaler Str. 1, 10119 Berlin, Germany
The Circus Hotel,the more upscale sister establishment to the renowned Circus Hostel across the street, combines this bustling location with a style and service that gently impress rather than being in-your-face. The 60 colorful rooms—the color...
Unter den Linden 77, 10117 Berlin, Germany
The Hotel Adlon Kempinski undoubtedly boasts the most distinguished location in the city—right on historic Pariser Platz, opposite the Brandenburg Gate. The original incarnation opened in 1907 with the blessing of none other than Kaiser...
Behrenstraße 37, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Set in the former headquarters of a 19th-century bank, Hotel de Rome forms a major part of Bebelplatz, the historic square best known as the site of the Nazis' infamous book burning in 1933. Across from the stately Opera House and the equally...
Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 11, 10178 Berlin, Germany
A short hop from the looming socialist architecture of Alexanderplatz in the heart of Berlin-Mitte, this discreet luxury hotel complex is ensconced within a former Communist KGB office. Not that there’s anything remotely "Ost" about the...
Warschauer Str. 39-40, 10243 Berlin, Germany
The Michelberger,a boutique hotel with an accessible and friendly “backpacker” feel, appeals to a growing market of budget-conscious yet style-savvy travelers. Set in a former factory, the 111-room hotel is a breezy and relaxed place that features...
Charlottenstraße 49, 10117 Berlin, Germany
With an ever-lengthening list of honors, including a Four-Star Award from Forbes in 2017, Berlin’s five-star Regent isn’t short of an official accolade or two—and it’s easy to see why. With Biedermeier furniture and dramatic chandeliers in the...
Drakestraße 1, 10787 Berlin, Germany
An enviable location in the quietly upscale embassy quarter on the edge of sprawling Tiergarten Park is only part of SO Berlin Das Stue’s appeal. Occupying a graceful, gray-stone 1930s building that once housed the Danish embassy, the...
Torstraße 1, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Looming over one of central Berlin’s most vibrant intersections, this restored Bauhaus building with its distinctive 1920s curved facade was transformed in 2010 into the Berlin outpost of the glamorous Soho House hotel and private members brand....
Hardenbergstraße 28, 10623 Berlin, Germany
Although it only opened at the beginning of 2013, this 31-floor, limestone-lined skyscraper hotel has already become one of City West’s 5-star hot spots. Rising dramatically above the historic Zoologischer Garten district, it’s a statement in...
