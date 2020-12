The capital of Taiwan is a modern metropolis of towering skyscrapers and bustling street food markets. The Regent Taipei has been known to host visiting celebrities and also had a cameo in the film "Lucy." For a taste of New Taiwan, book a stay at the W Hotel Taipei. Travelers with a penchant for Old World charm will love the grand, marbled lobby of the Mandarin Oriental Taipei. Hotel Éclat, located in the chic Da-an District, attracts boutique hotel fans.