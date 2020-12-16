The Best Hotels in Copenhagen
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Any visit to Copenhagen will keep you busy and full—the Danish capital boasts 22 Michelin stars in 17 restaurants. Supplement feasting on Nordic cuisine with exploring the city’s modern architecture, like the Black Diamond, which has stunning views of the river. It’s an extension of the Royal Library and named for the black granite cladding and irregular angles. The Copenhagen Opera House is another landmark worth checking it: It’s one of the most modern (and expensive) opera houses in the world. The limestone structure is surrounded by canals, giving the impression that the building is situated on an island.
With its outdoor cafés and Technicolor facades, the 17th-century Nyhavn Canal is perhaps one of the most Instagrammed attractions on the planet. The best place to experience it all is 71 Nyhavn, an intimate boutique hotel overlooking the...
Helgolandsgade 12, 1653 København, Denmark
The family-run Absalon Hotel Group has been operating hotels in Copenhagen for over 75 years, but their Andersen Hotel breaks the classic Danish mold with a retro 1970s feel, Philippe Starck furnishings, and bold patterns and pops of color. It’s...
Tullinsgade 1, 1618 København, Denmark
An old shoemaker’s workshop hidden above a tiny café has been transformed into what Copenhageners call the world’s smallest hotel—a 12-square-meter room outfitted in vintage-inspired decor and the highest quality gadgets. It feels like a hideaway...
Toldbodgade 24-28, 1253 København, Denmark
The Copenhagen Admiral Hotel began its life as an 18th-century warehouse on the Copenhagen waterfront, before being turned into a maritime-themed hotel in the 1970s. With the royal family’s Amalienborg Palace on one side, the lively and...
H. C. Andersens Blvd. 8, 1553 København, Denmark
Originally built as luxury apartments near the Tivoli Gardens and City Hall, in central Copenhagen, the historic building now housing Hotel Alexandra has been a hotel since early 1890. After World War II, when it became the Hotel Alexandra, each...
Kongens Nytorv 34, 1050 København, Denmark
Copenhagen’s grandest hotel, and one of its oldest, the d’Angleterre originally opened in 1755 as a restaurant, the brainchild of Jean Marchal and Maria Coppy, who met and fell in love while working at the royal court. The current...
Bremerholm 6, 1069 København, Denmark
A five-star property in an old transformer station, Hotel Herman K brings industrial-chic style to the heart of Copenhagen. Much of the building’s raw, unpolished architecture has been preserved, lending the hotel an edgy vibe. A façade of dark...
Nørre Søgade 11, 1370 København, Denmark
Perched on Peblinge Sø, one of Copenhagen’s man-made lakes, Hotel Kong Arthur is hidden away within the walls of an 1882 apprentices’ residence, on the edge of the hip Nørrebro neighborhood. From the outside, it looks like any other historic...
Tordenskjoldsgade 15, 1055 København, Denmark
Opened in November 2017, Hotel Sanders sits on a quiet side street in Copenhagen’s historic center—a short walk from major attractions like Nyhavn and Amalienborg Palace but seemingly far from the crowds. A hotspot for the city’s cultural...
Sankt Peders Stræde 34, 1453 København, Denmark
Located in converted historic townhouses amid the winding streets of Copenhagen’s lively Latin Quarter, Hotel SP34 opened in early 2014 as an homage to the neighborhood and to mid-century Danish design. Each room is outfitted in clean-lined...
Kokkedal Alle 6, 2970 Hørsholm, Denmark
Built as an aristocratic country manor in 1746, Kokkedal Castle was a private residence for much of its existence, hosting salons and parties for Copenhagen’s elite. Restored and opened as a hotel in 2011, the castle is now one of Denmark’s most...
Bernstorffsgade 5, 1577 København, Denmark
Within the walls of the historic Tivoli Gardens sits this Moorish-inspired house, built in 1909 for the Nimb family’s culinary empire. It's an intimate tribute to the vintage amusement park, classic Danish style, and the gourmet dining that...
Housed next to Tivoli Gardens, in a historic building that once served as the Royal Danish Conservatory of Music, Nobis Hotel is a showcase for Copenhagen’s iconic mix of Old World elegance and modern design. The 77-room boutique property...
Hammerichsgade 1, 1611 København, Denmark
Touting itself as the world’s first design hotel, the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel was designed by world-renowned Danish architect and designer Arne Jacobsen, in the 1960s, for Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS). A sleek, 20-story skyscraper, the...
