The Best Hotels in Copenhagen

Any visit to Copenhagen will keep you busy and full—the Danish capital boasts 22 Michelin stars in 17 restaurants. Supplement feasting on Nordic cuisine with exploring the city’s modern architecture, like the Black Diamond, which has stunning views of the river. It’s an extension of the Royal Library and named for the black granite cladding and irregular angles. The Copenhagen Opera House is another landmark worth checking it: It’s one of the most modern (and expensive) opera houses in the world. The limestone structure is surrounded by canals, giving the impression that the building is situated on an island.