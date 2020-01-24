The Best Hotels in the Greek Islands
Collected by AFAR Editors
Board the ferry from Athens and you’ll be rewarded with whitewashed fishing villages, ancient olive groves, pebble and sandy beaches, and world-heritage archaeological sites—not to mention iconic Aegean Sea views. Whether you’re making a pit stop on your Greek island-hopping adventure or holing up for the duration of your stay, these postcard-worthy hotels and resorts make the most of their surroundings.
Kontokali 491 00, Greece
Straddling a forested isthmus on Corfu, Kontokali Bay Resort & Spa avails its guests of five-star luxury while maintaining a fun, welcoming atmosphere for families. There are a wide range of accommodations (plus all-inclusive packages), from...
Fiskardo, Greece
Romance is easy to come by at Emelisse, on a private beach on Kefalonia. One turquoise infinity pool spills into another before seeming to pour directly into the glittering Ionian Sea. Come evening, dozens of glowing lanterns illuminate the stone...
Andros, Greece
Getting to Onar Andros requires a fair amount of determination. A ferry from Athens or Mykonos takes you to one of the northernmost Cycladic islands (there’s no airport nearby); once you arrive at the port in Gavrio, it’s a slow...
Ornos Beach, Mykonos, Greece 846 00, Greece
Named for the Japanese word for enlightenment, this boutique property marries classic Cycladic architecture (cube-shaped structures, whitewashed stone walls, arched entryways) with the clean lines of locally made furnishings in naked wood. None of...
Ornos 846 00, Greece
On a typical day during Mykonos’s high season, you can see why Santa Marina has cemented its status as the ultimate jet-set destination. Megayachts bob in the bright blue waters of Ornos Bay, and a long pier lined with stylish couples curled...
Dapia, Spetses 180 50, Greece
The 105-year-old Poseidonion Grand Hotel is to Spetses—a car-free island popular with elite visitors—what The Plaza is to New York: a much beloved landmark. Originally owned by the local hero who saved the island’s pines from...
Vagia Beach, Serifos 840 05, Greece
While the Cycladic island of Serifos has stayed blissfully under the radar for most tourists, savvy Athenians have been quietly snapping up property while preserving its dusty charms. COCO-MAT Eco Residences, opened by the eponymously named Greek...
Karavostassis, Folegandros, Karavostasis 840 11, Greece
For an authentic Cyclades experience without the tourist crush, you can’t do much better than Folegandros. Reachable only by helicopter or boat (it’s four hours from Athens), the island may lack the star power of Mykonos and Santorini,...
Santorini, Greece
It’s hard to believe that this iconic property once consisted of just two 17th-century “caves” that had been used to store wine when it launched in 1985. Today, the family-owned hotel has 17 rooms spread out over five floors, all...
Nik. Nomikou (Main Street), Oía 847 02, Greece
Nothing says Santorini like an aqua-blue infinity pool, and Katikies has three of them—all the better to take in westward-facing sunset views. Carved out of the cliff side 300 feet above the Aegean, the hotel’s public spaces are...
Perivolas, Thira 847 02, Greece
It’s little wonder why the cerulean infinity pool at Perivolas has graced more than its fair share of magazine covers. Overlooking shimmering Aegean waters to the Santorini caldera beyond, it feels like heaven on earth. But in fact, the...
Imerovigli, Thira 847 00, Greece
Some of the world’s most jaw-dropping images of hotel infinity pools have been taken on Santorini, aka the honeymoon island. What makes The Grace stand out? With only eight rooms, 12 suites, and one villa, guests receive the...
Kalathos 851 02, Greece
This five-star resort on the eastern coast of Rhodes is a paean to the restorative power of water: Witness its six lagoon-style, multi-level outdoor pools, the adjacent Blue Flag beach (which has been awarded for ocean quality and environmental...
Elounda, Schisma Elountas 720 53, Greece
Resting amid verdant gardens overlooking eastern Crete’s Mirabello Bay, the five-star Elounda Mare Hotel is a family-run Relais & Chateau property that feels like a stylish cocoon—no wonder it has entertained everyone from Tom...
Kapsaliana 741 00, Greece
Follow the twinkling sconces down a path framed with pink bougainvillea and gnarled olive trees into the complex of stone dwellings that is Kapsaliana Village Hotel. Once an 18th-century village tucked quietly in the hills above Rethymno, the site...
