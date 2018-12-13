Travelers’ Choice Awards: The Top Destinations for 2018

Courtesy of Charissa Fay
For AFAR’s third annual Travelers’ Choice destinations awards, our readers cast more than 100,000 votes to recognize their top places to go. Get ready to hit the road—the world awaits.
UNESCO Site: Machu Picchu
The 15th-century Incan citadel, with its temples, dwellings, agricultural terraces, and Sacred Valley views, was placed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 1983. Since its opening to the public, millions of visitors have made the journey to Peru in order to see Machu Picchu, which rises nearly 8,000 feet above sea level, set between the eastern Andes and the Amazon basin. It remains one of the best-preserved architectural ruins built by an ancient civilization.Caribbean Island: Cuba
Palm trees sway, the sultry sounds of guitar and timbales pour forth from Havana salsa clubs, and colorful architecture fills the urban cityscape. Despite recent policy changes, U.S. passport holders can still travel to the Caribbean nation legally under the “support for the Cuban people” visa category (just be sure to follow the federal guidelines). Want help planning your trip? Contact one of AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council members.Wine Region: Bordeaux, France
U.S. City: Charleston
The Aloha State’s beach offerings are diverse, and Maui’s are no exception: In Waianapanapa State Park, travelers can hike the Ke Ala Loa O Maui, a volcanic coastal trail that will take them beyond black sand beaches, or, on the other side of the island, watch the sun set over the waves while nibbling hula pie from Kimo’s. During a new experience offered by Four Seasons in Wailea, guests can even learn about the traditional Hawaiian cowboys who taught their horses to swim.
European City: Budapest
Over the past few years, the capital of Hungary has lured more travelers than ever before with its Gothic spirals, neoclassical domes, and elegant thermal baths (some have been in use for more than 400 years). But the historic metropolis has a modern energy. Hotels are opening left and right, its theater and nightlife scenes are thriving, and an eager class of chefs is making its mark: Onyx, a glamorous restaurant in the heart of the city, has earned the country its first two star Michelin rating.
Ski Destination: Banff, Canada
This small country in Central America is the perfect place to learn about nature. Nearly 6 percent of the planet’s biodiversity is there. Spot sloths on the Caribbean coast, resplendent quetzals in the cloud forests, and howler monkeys swinging from the trees. More active adventures run the gamut, too: zoom through the rain forest canopies on zip lines (many of which are suitable for kids), and don’t forget surf lessons! The northern Pacific Coast is best for beginners; the Caribbean side gets some of the country’s biggest waves.
Water Sports Destination: Fiji
Twice in a row, AFAR travelers have chosen this South Pacific archipelago as their favorite spot to play in the waves. Whether you want to surf, snorkel, standup paddleboard, sail, or fish, the small sovereign nation surrounding the Koro Sea has it all. Only a third of the more than 300 tropical islands are inhabited, but there are plenty of luxurious retreats to enjoy. Try a scuba diving lesson at Six Senses Fiji, which opened last spring, or help replant mangroves at Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji.Food Destination: New Orleans
For AFAR travelers, the Big Easy was an easy choice. Louisiana’s coastal city has been influenced by cuisines such as Spanish, French, Cajun, and Creole, lending international flair to the local food scene. Savor bites of oysters Rockefeller at Antoine’s, the 178-year-old fine dining establishment that invented the dish, or savor modern twists on NOLA staples such as blue crab beignets at La Petite Grocery or collard green melt sandwich at Turkey and the Wolf.Adventure Destination: Australia
