Travelers’ Choice Awards: The Top Destinations for 2018

C ourtesy of Charissa Fay Dubrovnik, nicknamed the "Pearl of the Adriatic," was granted UNESCO World Heritage status in 1979.

Culture Capital: Dubrovnik

he Dubrovnik Summer Festival, which marks 70 years in 2019. And feel it in the paintings by Croatian artists who grapple with the region’s recent past and present at the Museum of Modern Art and the seasonal gallery, War Photo Limited

Courtesy of Sven Scheuermeier Bali–a small, green island part of Indonesia–is well known for its beaches, religious sites, and meditation retreats.

Wellness Destination: Bali

Eat, Pray, Love

Bali was renowned as a spot for yogis and spa travelers. With plenty of jungle spas and oceanside resorts, visitors can find idyllic settings to experience sound therapy, practice asanas, or eat Ayurvedic meals. But interested wellness seekers can also undergo spiritual Balinese healing, which could include sessions with a traditional healer who may use massage, oils, spices, or other methods to treat patients’ energy.

Courtesy of Ian Schneider The Pacific Coast Highway stretches down California's breathtaking, rocky shore.

U.S. Road Trip: California’s Pacific Coast Highway

highest number of votes in any category this year. Running more than 100 miles between Dana Point and Oxnard, it showcases the best of the Golden State: Pacific waves crashing against dramatic bluffs in Laguna Beach, neon-lit rides on the Santa Monica Pier, boutique shopping in Malibu, and sandy stretches of shoreline along the way, all ideal for spending a day by the surf.

To wander through Dubrovnik is to experience Croatia’s cultural history. See it in the UNESCO-listed Old City sector, where centuries-old baroque churches, Gothic palaces, and medieval walls stand. Hear it in the notes of traditional a capella klapa singing during tLong before the publication ofA southern part of California Highway 1, the Pacific Coast Highway got the

Courtesy of Lucy Laught In 1981, Machu Picchu was declared a Peruvian Historic Sanctuary and voted one of the Seven New Wonders of the World in 2007.

UNESCO Site: Machu Picchu

The 15th-century Incan citadel, with its temples, dwellings, agricultural terraces, and Sacred Valley views, was placed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 1983. Since its opening to the public, millions of visitors have made the journey to Peru in order to see Machu Picchu, which rises nearly 8,000 feet above sea level, set between the eastern Andes and the Amazon basin. It remains one of the best-preserved architectural ruins built by an ancient civilization.

Caribbean Island: Cuba

Palm trees sway, the sultry sounds of guitar and timbales pour forth from Havana salsa clubs, and colorful architecture fills the urban cityscape. Despite recent policy changes, U.S. passport holders can still travel to the Caribbean nation legally under the “support for the Cuban people” visa category (just be sure to follow the federal guidelines). Want help planning your trip? Contact one of AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council members.

Courtesy of Tim Snell/Flickr Located on the Garonne River, Bordeaux is a region in southwestern France known for its Gothic architecture and wine-making success.

Wine Region: Bordeaux, France

ts and cabernets. As you sip your way through Bordeaux’s wine routes, you can also admire its landscape of rivers, rolling green hills, and, of course, vineyards. True oenophiles should check out the three-year-old Cité du Vin , an interactive museum with 20 exhibits about wine’s historic uses, today’s pioneers in winemaking, how wine engages all five senses, and more. The visit culminates with a 360-degree view of Bordeaux on the eighth floor.

The diverse terroir of southwestern France produces exceptional merlo

Courtesy of Explore Charleston South Carolina's port city of Charleston was founded in 1670, and still has a recognizably historic French Quarter.

U.S. City: Charleston

y complex layers of American history. Charleston is famous for its beautifully preserved architecture (South Carolina’s oldest church dates to 1706) and friendly locals. The mouth-watering food helps, too, be it a perfect buttermilk biscuit with blackberry jam at Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit or fig with prosciutto and Jocassee Tomme cheese at FIG

“Southern charm” only scratches the surface when describing Charleston . Founded more than 300 years ago, the city serves as a living museum of the man

Beach Destination: Maui

The Aloha State’s beach offerings are diverse, and Maui’s are no exception: In Waianapanapa State Park, travelers can hike the Ke Ala Loa O Maui, a volcanic coastal trail that will take them beyond black sand beaches, or, on the other side of the island, watch the sun set over the waves while nibbling hula pie from Kimo’s. During a new experience offered by Four Seasons in Wailea, guests can even learn about the traditional Hawaiian cowboys who taught their horses to swim.

