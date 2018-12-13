Home>Travel inspiration>Travelers’ Choice Awards

Travelers’ Choice Awards: The Top Destinations for 2018

By Sara Button

12.13.18

share this article
flipboard

For AFAR’s third annual Travelers’ Choice destinations awards, our readers cast more than 100,000 votes to recognize their top places to go. Get ready to hit the road—the world awaits.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard
Dubrovnik, nicknamed the
Courtesy of Charissa Fay
Dubrovnik, nicknamed the "Pearl of the Adriatic," was granted UNESCO World Heritage status in 1979.
Culture Capital: Dubrovnik

To wander through Dubrovnik is to experience Croatia’s cultural history. See it in the UNESCO-listed Old City sector, where centuries-old baroque churches, Gothic palaces, and medieval walls stand. Hear it in the notes of traditional a capella klapa singing during the Dubrovnik Summer Festival, which marks 70 years in 2019. And feel it in the paintings by Croatian artists who grapple with the region’s recent past and present at the Museum of Modern Art and the seasonal gallery, War Photo Limited.
Bali–a small, green island part of Indonesia–is well known for its beaches, religious sites, and meditation retreats.
Courtesy of Sven Scheuermeier
Bali–a small, green island part of Indonesia–is well known for its beaches, religious sites, and meditation retreats.
Wellness Destination: Bali

Long before the publication of Eat, Pray, Love, Bali was renowned as a spot for yogis and spa travelers. With plenty of jungle spas and oceanside resorts, visitors can find idyllic settings to experience sound therapy, practice asanas, or eat Ayurvedic meals. But interested wellness seekers can also undergo spiritual Balinese healing, which could include sessions with a traditional healer who may use massage, oils, spices, or other methods to treat patients’ energy.
The Pacific Coast Highway stretches down California's breathtaking, rocky shore.
Courtesy of Ian Schneider
The Pacific Coast Highway stretches down California's breathtaking, rocky shore.
U.S. Road Trip: California’s Pacific Coast Highway

A southern part of California Highway 1, the Pacific Coast Highway got the highest number of votes in any category this year. Running more than 100 miles between Dana Point and Oxnard, it showcases the best of the Golden State: Pacific waves crashing against dramatic bluffs in Laguna Beach, neon-lit rides on the Santa Monica Pier, boutique shopping in Malibu, and sandy stretches of shoreline along the way, all ideal for spending a day by the surf.

In 1981, Machu Picchu was declared a Peruvian Historic Sanctuary and voted one of the Seven New Wonders of the World in 2007.
Courtesy of Lucy Laught
In 1981, Machu Picchu was declared a Peruvian Historic Sanctuary and voted one of the Seven New Wonders of the World in 2007.
UNESCO Site: Machu Picchu

The 15th-century Incan citadel, with its temples, dwellings, agricultural terraces, and Sacred Valley views, was placed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 1983. Since its opening to the public, millions of visitors have made the journey to Peru in order to see Machu Picchu, which rises nearly 8,000 feet above sea level, set between the eastern Andes and the Amazon basin. It remains one of the best-preserved architectural ruins built by an ancient civilization.

Cuba, just 485 miles off the coast of Florida, offers both urban vibes and nature-filled adventures.
Courtesy of VXLA/Flickr
Cuba, just 485 miles off the coast of Florida, offers both urban vibes and nature-filled adventures.
Caribbean Island: Cuba

Palm trees sway, the sultry sounds of guitar and timbales pour forth from Havana salsa clubs, and colorful architecture fills the urban cityscape. Despite recent policy changes, U.S. passport holders can still travel to the Caribbean nation legally under the “support for the Cuban people” visa category (just be sure to follow the federal guidelines). Want help planning your trip? Contact one of AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council members.

Located on the Garonne River, Bordeaux is a region in southwestern France known for its Gothic architecture and wine-making success.
Courtesy of Tim Snell/Flickr
Located on the Garonne River, Bordeaux is a region in southwestern France known for its Gothic architecture and wine-making success.
Wine Region: Bordeaux, France

The diverse terroir of southwestern France produces exceptional merlots and cabernets. As you sip your way through Bordeaux’s wine routes, you can also admire its landscape of rivers, rolling green hills, and, of course, vineyards. True oenophiles should check out the three-year-old Cité du Vin, an interactive museum with 20 exhibits about wine’s historic uses, today’s pioneers in winemaking, how wine engages all five senses, and more. The visit culminates with a 360-degree view of Bordeaux on the eighth floor.

South Carolina's port city of Charleston was founded in 1670, and still has a recognizably historic French Quarter.
Courtesy of Explore Charleston
South Carolina's port city of Charleston was founded in 1670, and still has a recognizably historic French Quarter.
U.S. City: Charleston

“Southern charm” only scratches the surface when describing Charleston. Founded more than 300 years ago, the city serves as a living museum of the many complex layers of American history. Charleston is famous for its beautifully preserved architecture (South Carolina’s oldest church dates to 1706) and friendly locals. The mouth-watering food helps, too, be it a perfect buttermilk biscuit with blackberry jam at Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit or fig with prosciutto and Jocassee Tomme cheese at FIG.

Go snorkeling in the south of Maui or try surfing in the north and west shores.
Courtesy of Vincent Lock/Flickr
Go snorkeling in the south of Maui or try surfing in the north and west shores.
Beach Destination: Maui

The Aloha State’s beach offerings are diverse, and Maui’s are no exception: In Waianapanapa State Park, travelers can hike the Ke Ala Loa O Maui, a volcanic coastal trail that will take them beyond black sand beaches, or, on the other side of the island, watch the sun set over the waves while nibbling hula pie from Kimo’s. During a new experience offered by Four Seasons in Wailea, guests can even learn about the traditional Hawaiian cowboys who taught their horses to swim.

The River Danube bisects Hungary, a chain bridge connecting the hilly, western half of the city called Buda with the flat, eastern part called Pest.
Courtesy of Ignat Kushanrev
The River Danube bisects Hungary, a chain bridge connecting the hilly, western half of the city called Buda with the flat, eastern part called Pest.
European City: Budapest

Article continues below advertisement

Over the past few years, the capital of Hungary has lured more travelers than ever before with its Gothic spirals, neoclassical domes, and elegant thermal baths (some have been in use for more than 400 years). But the historic metropolis has a modern energy. Hotels are opening left and right, its theater and nightlife scenes are thriving, and an eager class of chefs is making its mark: Onyx, a glamorous restaurant in the heart of the city, has earned the country its first two star Michelin rating.

Novice and veteran skiers alike can find slopes in Banff, Canada.
Photo by Reuben Krabbe
Novice and veteran skiers alike can find slopes in Banff, Canada.
Ski Destination: Banff, Canada

The triad of ski resorts that boast Alberta’s best skiing—Lake Louise, Norquay, and Sunshine Village—are all located within Banff National Park, where the Canadian Rockies tower. Getting to the slopes at all three resorts is easy with the SkiBig3 Tri-Area Lift Ticket. Beginner and expert skiers alike can enjoy nearly 8,000 acres on a mix of runs. If you’ve ever wanted to try heli-skiing, you can do it there, too. Then, spend après-ski hours in the Banff Upper Hot Springs, open since the 19th century.

After a hike around Arenal Volcano, families can relax in the area's hot springs.
Courtesy of Justin Jensen/Flickr
After a hike around Arenal Volcano, families can relax in the area's hot springs.
Family Destination: Costa Rica

This small country in Central America is the perfect place to learn about nature. Nearly 6 percent of the planet’s biodiversity is there. Spot sloths on the Caribbean coast, resplendent quetzals in the cloud forests, and howler monkeys swinging from the trees. More active adventures run the gamut, too: zoom through the rain forest canopies on zip lines (many of which are suitable for kids), and don’t forget surf lessons! The northern Pacific Coast is best for beginners; the Caribbean side gets some of the country’s biggest waves.

The two main islands in Fiji–Viti Levu and Vanua Levu–are home to 87% of Fiji's population.
Courtesy of Shutterstock
The two main islands in Fiji–Viti Levu and Vanua Levu–are home to 87% of Fiji's population.
Water Sports Destination: Fiji

Twice in a row, AFAR travelers have chosen this South Pacific archipelago as their favorite spot to play in the waves. Whether you want to surf, snorkel, standup paddleboard, sail, or fish, the small sovereign nation surrounding the Koro Sea has it all. Only a third of the more than 300 tropical islands are inhabited, but there are plenty of luxurious retreats to enjoy. Try a scuba diving lesson at Six Senses Fiji, which opened last spring, or help replant mangroves at Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji.

There are many theories as to why New Orleans gained the nicknamed
Courtesy of Shutterstock
There are many theories as to why New Orleans gained the nicknamed "The Big Easy," one showcasing the easy-going nature and vibrant music and nightlife that the city offers.
Food Destination: New Orleans

Article continues below advertisement

For AFAR travelers, the Big Easy was an easy choice. Louisiana’s coastal city has been influenced by cuisines such as Spanish, French, Cajun, and Creole, lending international flair to the local food scene. Savor bites of oysters Rockefeller at Antoine’s, the 178-year-old fine dining establishment that invented the dish, or savor modern twists on NOLA staples such as blue crab beignets at La Petite Grocery or collard green melt sandwich at Turkey and the Wolf.

In Australia, take up surfing, bungee jumping, white water rafting, and even
Courtesy of Michael Milverton
In Australia, take up surfing, bungee jumping, white water rafting, and even "zorbing" (rolling in an orb down a hill).
Adventure Destination: Australia

With a land mass of nearly 3 million square miles, Australia offers room for any kind of adventure. Dive among the Great Barrier Reef’s colorful flora and fauna (lucky swimmers might spot a whale shark, the world’s biggest fish), or hike through forests of towering karri eucalyptus trees in the province of Western Australia. Adrenaline junkies can bungee jump above Cairns’s rain forest and raft through the rapids of the Mitta Mitta River.
Tokyo mixes traditional with modern.
Courtesy of 2T3A8633_1/Flickr
Tokyo mixes traditional with modern.
Asian City: Tokyo

The capital of Japan and the world’s most populous city maintains its reign as AFAR travelers’ favorite urban destination in Asia. Home to more than 38 million people, Tokyo is a hub for technological innovation, architecture and design, fashion, and food. What other city can lay claim to spearheading street style, transforming digital communication (hello, emoji!), and having the most Michelin-starred restaurants anywhere on Earth? If you go this year, you can catch the city ramping up to host the Summer Olympics in 2020.

>>Next: AFAR Travelers’ Choice Awards 2018: The Best Cruise Lines for Every Traveler

popular stories

  1. Turn Your Home Into a Wellness Retreat With These Little Luxuries Under $50

    Health + Wellness

  2. MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home

    Art + Culture

  3. 13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now

    Art + Culture

more from afar

MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home

MoMA Is Offering Free Online Art Courses You Can Take at Home

Museums + Galleries

26 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. That We Love

26 Independent Bookstores in the U.S. That We Love

Books

13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now

13 Movies Set in Paris to Stream Right Now

Art + Culture

The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List

The Best New Hotels in the World: The Stay List