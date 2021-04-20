Travel, Faith, and Angels - Recoleta, Cemetery, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Sometimes travel is about having faith. I was in Buenos Aires waiting. The month before I had quit my job and bought a ticket to Argentina with frequent flyer miles in hopes to do research for a book I was writing. None of my plans had materialized. I felt unmoored. My faith in myself and what I was doing there shaken. One morning I followed the crowds into La Recoleta Cemetery, the city's famous above ground cemetery. I don’t consider myself a churchgoer, but I felt comforted by the many lifelike angels staring down from their lofty perches atop the mausoleums - all framed against a crystal clear blue sky. I spent a few hours wandering the labyrinth of mausoleums, lost in the melancholy and beauty of the cemetery’s sculpture, architecture, and momento mori. I indulged myself in unlimited photos of angels and the pictures’ formal play of black, white, blue, and grey. For a time their serene, sad, or glorious faces connected me to life’s deeper mysteries. Eventually, my trip would transform into an adventure that surpassed my dreams but I didn’t know that yet. The photos from that day remind me that travel to a foreign land without clear plans often requires patience, but eventually the world will come to meet me half way. Travel often requires some faith.