Ngurah Rai International Airport is the only airport in Bali. It's located in Tuban, next to the tourist hub of Kuta, and about 15 to 20 minutes from the resorts of Nusa Dua and Jimbaran. The town of Ubud is about an hour away depending on traffic and time of day, but a new toll road opened in 2013, and it shaves off about 20 minutes, if your driver uses it.

Bali has become an island packed full of motorbikes and cars. Only recently has the government introduced public buses, but the system isn’t of much use to tourists, as the buses only go up and down the main bypass. The best ways to get around are to rent a motorbike or hire a driver with a car. A motorbike should cost no more than $4 a day, and a car with driver will cost about $45 for a whole day. If you do choose to ride a motorbike, wear a helmet and be aware that many of Bali's drivers don't take road laws all that seriously.