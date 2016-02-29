Hamad International Airport is the primary point of arrival and departure for international flights. Opened in 2014, the airport has received numerous accolades. The country’s official carrier is Qatar Airways, but the airport is also served by British Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Flydubai, Jet Airways, KLM, Lufthansa, and more. Taking a taxi from the airport to town is easy and safe, and costs around 50 Qatari riyals to the business district. Metered, turquoise-colored Karwa taxis are permanently available in front of the arrivals hall.

Driving in Doha is not for the faint of heart, though visitors over the age of 21 can easily hire a car if they have a driving license from their home country and are prepared to navigate such obstacles as roundabouts with traffic lights in the middle of them. (Do note that Qatar has a strictly enforced zero tolerance policy for drunk driving.) Luckily, taxis are readily available and fares inexpensive.